Morris County Considers 30 Historic Sites for Preservation Funding

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q4pb2_0gJk5RQr00
MorrisCountyNJ.gov

Five First-Time Projects Included in Recommendations for $2.65 Million in Grants; 7 Sites in Morristown Under Consideration for a Total of Over $500k in Funding.

-

The Morris County Board of County Commissioners was asked last night to approve $2.65 million in grants from the county’s Preservation Trust Fund to help restore, preserve and further protect 30 historic sites, including five that were never submitted for review in the past.

Most of the funding recommended by the Morris County Historic Preservation Trust Fund Review Board, about 83 percent, is slated for construction proposals involving 15 of the projects.

The rest, 17 percent, is being recommended for non-construction activity at 15 other historic sites, where the funding is earmarked for preservation planning, pre-construction planning and design work.

“These are only recommendations and our Board of Commissioners will make a final determination at a meeting in July after we have been able to examine the projects. However, we must thank the Preservation Trust Fund Review Board and our Office of Planning and Preservation for the extensive work they put into reviewing each historic site submitted for funding consideration and making the hard decisions on which ones to recommend for funding this year,” said Commissioner Director Tayfun Selen.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gZUA0_0gJk5RQr00
Lindenwold, the 1886 High Victorian former residence, is currently owned and occupied by the Peck School. A $47,568 grant has been recommendMorrisCountyNJ.gov

Morris County has awarded 482 grants amounting to nearly $43.3 Million to assist in the preservation, protection and restoration of 117 historical properties since 2003, when grants were first issued for protecting historic sites through Morris County’s Preservation Trust Fund.

The sites are located in 34 towns around Morris County.

“Stepping back to look at where we have been from 2003 to 2021, recapping 19 funding cycles, the number of grants awarded has been 482 grants over those years. The total amount awarded has been $43,295,925. The number of historic sites awarded is 117, and that’s different from the 482 because we have had repeat sites awarded over the years,” said Larry Fast, Chair of the Review Board, noting grants often go to fund stages of a single preservation effort.

View the PowerPoint Presented to the Board of Commissioner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yzZF8_0gJk5RQr00
One of the fireplace hoods in the Log House at the Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms in Parsippany Township.MorrisCountyNJ.gov

The five new projects submitted for consideration by the Review Board were recommended for full funding. They include:

  • The Boonton Civil War Memorial in the Town of Boonton
  • Dr. John Taylor House in the Town of Boonton
  • Samuel Tuttle House in Hanover Township
  • The Lindenwold Mansion (Peck School Building) in Morristown
  • The Mountain Lakes Train Station in Mountain Lakes

See the Full List of Projects Considered This Year by the Review Board

Another noteworthy project recommended for full funding this year is restoring five metal fireplace hoods inside the Log House at the Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms, a National Historic Landmark.

Craftsman Farms is the former country estate of noted turn-of-the-century designer Gustav Stickley, a major proponent of the Arts and Crafts movement in decorative arts, home building and furnishing styles.

The fireplace hoods each carry unique sayings imprinted on the metal, including one ancient maxim: “The lyf so short. The craft so long to lerne.” Complete with unique spelling choices, the slogan was used by Geoffrey Chaucer in the 14th Century, and Stickley used it as a motto for a magazine he published called “The Craftsman.”

More updates to come!

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more state and local updates.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# history# preservation# school# memorial# construction

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
3264 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Morristown, NJ

Cross-State Coalition of Attorney Generals Propose New Federal Rule to Expand Awareness of On-the-Job Dangers

Cross-State Coalition of AGs proposes a new federal rule requiring employers to report more detailed information about workplace injuries and illnesses to OSHA. Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin led a coalition of Attorneys General on Monday, June 27, 2022, in supporting a proposed federal rule that would empower workers and expand public awareness of on-the-job dangers.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Work Under Way on New York Susquehanna & Western Railway Bicycle and Pedestrian Path

Construction has begun on the New York Susquehanna & Western Railway Bicycle and Pedestrian Shared Use Path, a 4.8-mile trail project spearheaded by Morris County to repurpose an abandoned stretch of railroad.

Read full story

Fireworks Safety Tips From NJ State Fire Marshal

New Jersey Division of Fire Safety Encourages Residents to Celebrate at Public Fireworks Displays Handled by Professionals Rather Than Use Fireworks Themselves. New Jersey Division of Fire Safety (NJDFS) Director and State Fire Marshal Richard Mikutsky today issued fireworks safety tips, including the safe use of ground-based sparkling devices and novelties, in advance of the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Reminder: NJ State Rental Assistance Program Waiting List Opens July 11 at 9 am

The state-funded program provides housing subsidies for low-income NJ residents. A total of 4,000 households will be selected through a lottery system to be added to the waiting list. Here’s how you can apply, if eligible.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Life After Roe: The State of Abortions in the State of NJ

The Supreme Court of the United States has overturned the long upheld constitutional protection over abortion rights in the country. What happens next, and what should you do if you need an abortion?

Read full story
5 comments

N.J. DOH Encourages HIV Testing in Observance of National HIV Testing Day

As part of National HIV Testing Day on June 27, the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) recommends that adolescents and adults get tested for HIV as part of a regular self-care routine.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Hurricane Ida Registration Survey Required for Emergency Assistance

Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Urges New Jersey Residents Impacted by Hurricane Ida to Complete a Survey about Their Assistance Needs. *Updated 6/25/2022 with Title Change to indicate survey requirement.

Read full story
Wildwood, NJ

Wildwood Mayor, Ex-Mayor, Commissioner Charged with Theft, Tampering with Public Records

Wildwood Mayor Peter J. Byron, current City Commissioner Steven E. Mikulski, and former Mayor Ernest V. Troiano Jr.Morristown Minute. Wildwood Mayor, Former Mayor, & City Commissioner Fraudulently Claimed State Health Insurance Benefits for Years Costing NJ Nearly $1 Million.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Calls For Boating & Swimming Safety After 14 Drownings in NJ in 2 Months

State, Local, and Morris County Officials Gather at Lake Hopatcong to Urge Caution After 14 Drownings Since Late April in NJ. On this day in 2015, Chris D’Amico, Sr. of Mt. Arlington lost his 10-year-old son, Christopher, when the boy fell off the front of a pontoon boat on Lake Hopatcong and was hit by the propellers.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

The State of Public Health in Morristown

A new website, Healthy Community Planning NJ, provides local data on public health and wellness to help municipalities better understand the threats to public health faced by local communities.

Read full story

NJs First Offshore Wind Farm Will Power 3.2 Million Homes by 2035

Ørsted’s 1,100-megawatt offshore wind farm, Ocean Wind 1, is estimated to generate $1.17 billion in economic benefits, create thousands of jobs, and provide electricity to half a million homes in New Jersey.

Read full story
4 comments
Morristown, NJ

Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday

Governor Murphy, Senate President Scutari, Assembly Speaker Coughlin Announce Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday. Tax Holiday Aims to Make Essential Items for Students More Affordable.

Read full story
1 comments
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Ranks in Top 25 Healthiest Communities in America

Health Study Released by U.S. News & World Report Ranks Morris County 16th Nationwide, 1st in NJ. Morris County ranked among “The 25 Healthiest Communities in America” in a new analysis of health and wellness in 3,000 communities across the United States released today by U.S. News & World Report in collaboration with CVS Health.

Read full story
1 comments

$325 Million Emergency Rescue Mortgage Assistance Program for Struggling Homeowners

The Emergency Rescue Mortgage Assistance Program (ERMA) Uses Federal Funding to Provide Financial Assistance and Counseling for Homeowners. On Feb. 8, the State of New Jersey launched the Emergency Rescue Mortgage Assistance Program (ERMA), a federally financed program for homeowners who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full story
2 comments
Morris County, NJ

Sunshine and Over $50K to Four Small Businesses on the First Day of Summer

Inside Time’s Tin Cup in Boonton, Commissioner Shaw with owner Laurel Durenberger.MorrisCountyNJ.gov. Over $50k in Checks Personally Delivered in Denville & Boonton to four small businesses on the First Day of Summer.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Reliance on Working Dads, A State by State Analysis

In 1960, 75% of families relied on a single source of income, today 69.3% of married mothers work, and more families rely on dual incomes to get by. Below, WalletHub’s determination of the best states for working dads.

Read full story
Secaucus, NJ

Secaucus-based National Realty Investment Advisors Commits Massive Nationwide Securities Fraud

The NJ Bureau of Securities has issued a cease-and-desist order to Secaucus-based National Realty Investment Advisors, LLC (NRIA), after determining the company fraudulently old ~$630 million in securities to NJ investors from 2018 to 2022.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Guidance On Recent Changes to Prevailing Wage Laws

Murphy Administration Provides Guidance to Public Entities on Recent Changes to Prevailing Wage Laws in New Jersey. With the summer construction season upon us, the Murphy Administration reminded local governments and school boards of their role in protecting workers and expanding skilled apprenticeship programs, and their obligations under the New Jersey Prevailing Wage Act.

Read full story
1 comments
Newark, NJ

On First Official Visit to the Us, Israeli Minister of Tourism Visits Newark, NJ to Talk Tourism

H.E. Yoel Razvozov, Israeli Minister of Tourism, visited Newark, NJ for a meeting with New Jersey Acting Secretary of State Tahesha WayNew Jersey Office of Information Technology.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy