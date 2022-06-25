Morristown, NJ

Hurricane Ida Registration Survey Required for Emergency Assistance

Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Urges New Jersey Residents Impacted by Hurricane Ida to Complete a Survey about Their Assistance Needs.

*Updated 6/25/2022 with Title Change to indicate survey requirement

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs’ (DCA) Division of Disaster Recovery and Mitigation is urging New Jersey residents impacted by Hurricane Ida to complete a registration survey about what assistance they need to recover from Ida and better protect their homes and communities from future storms.

The registration survey is available in multiple languages.

“We want to hear from as many people as possible who were affected by Hurricane Ida last September,” said Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver, who serves as DCA Commissioner. “Your feedback is invaluable to DCA and will greatly help our efforts to develop assistance and mitigation programs that maximize the federal funds coming to New Jersey for Ida recovery.”

There is no deadline for the registration survey, but DCA is encouraging people to complete it as soon as possible.

The Department will use the feedback from the survey to help the State better understand the needs of residents still recovering from Hurricane Ida and to better prepare for future storms and flooding hazards.

The survey data will help guide DCA as it develops a Hurricane Ida Recovery Action Plan for use of $228 million in federal Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding that was officially awarded to New Jersey on May 24, 2022.

In order to access the CDBG-DR funding, DCA must submit an Action Plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) no later than September 28, 2022, for its review and approval.

The survey data will also be used to assist the State in dedicating any Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) funding to unmet needs.

On May 3, 2022, Governor Murphy announced $50 million in HMGP funds for Blue Acres buyouts. Additional HMGP funds may be dedicated to other unmet Hurricane Ida recovery and resiliency needs identified through DCA’s survey.

By completing the registration survey, New Jersey residents are indicating their interest in learning more about recovery and mitigation programs related to Hurricane Ida.

The survey is currently required if people want to apply for future Ida recovery and mitigation programs – when they begin.

DCA’s Division of Disaster Recovery and Mitigation promotes the long-term resilience of New Jersey’s communities by supporting initiatives to fortify housing, businesses, and infrastructure against severe weather events and flooding damage.

The Division is also the grant manager for the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund and the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund, which were allocated to New Jersey through the American Rescue Plan Act to help address the COVID-19 public health emergency and its effects on the economy.

DCA offers a wide range of programs and services, including local government and finance management, affordable housing production, fire safety, building safety, community planning and development, and disaster recovery and mitigation.

