On First Official Visit to the Us, Israeli Minister of Tourism Visits Newark, NJ to Talk Tourism

H.E. Yoel Razvozov, Israeli Minister of Tourism, visited Newark, NJ for a meeting with New Jersey Acting Secretary of State Tahesha Way

The meeting was held during Minister Razvozov’s first official visit to the United States and paves the way for more tourism opportunities to grow the already strong New Jersey-Israel tourism market.

During his first official visit to the United States, H.E. Yoel Razvozov, Israeli Minister of Tourism, visited Newark, New Jersey for a meeting with New Jersey Acting Secretary of State Tahesha Way to discuss enhanced bilateral travel cooperation between the two states.

The meeting reflected the spirit of friendship that embodies the New Jersey-Israel relationship and the opportunities it continues to drive in both regions.

New Jersey and Israel stand as key international travel partners with highly interconnected communities and substantial business travel that is fueling continued economic growth and deepening ties.

Daily direct flights between Newark and Tel Aviv, serviced by United Airlines and El Al Airlines, are facilitating a feeling of proximity, accelerating tourism between the regions, and driving business relations that support both world-class innovation economies.

In 2019, the record year for tourism both to Israel and globally, New Jersey and Israel enjoyed nearly 660,000 combined departures and arrivals between Tel Aviv Ben Gurion International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport.

Those flights included 215,000 Israeli national arrivals and departures as well as 444,000 American arrivals and departures, an overwhelming representation of the profoundly deep ties between the people of New Jersey and the people of Israel.

The Minister’s visit to New Jersey was coordinated by the New Jersey-Israel Commission and supported by the New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism and the Israel Government Tourist Office to the United States. It comes at a key time following a global return to international travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, including both in the United States and Israel.

Additionally, the discussion highlighted the importance travel and tourism have had on New Jersey and Israel’s $1.55B bilateral trade relationship, fueled by new academic partnerships and increasing business relations.

During their meeting, Secretary Way and Minister Razvozov discussed ways to enhance bilateral tourism including increased dialogue between travel officials, enhanced business connectivity, exploration of new partnerships, the attraction of major conferences, and engagement with key influencers.

Secretary Way highlighted New Jersey’s exciting tourism destinations and extended an invitation to Minister Razvozov and all Israelis to spend more time visiting the state. The Minister reciprocated, welcoming the Secretary and New Jerseyans to see Israel including its renowned cultural and historic sites.

“I was extremely pleased and appreciative to host Minister Razvozov today and highlight New Jersey’s unparalleled value to the Israeli travel industry,” said Acting New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way. “In my capacity overseeing our state’s travel and tourism industry, I will ensure that New Jersey continues to welcome Israelis here with open arms, whether they are visiting family, conducting business, or simply enjoying our beautiful state.”

"The friendship and partnership between the states of Israel and New Jersey were strongly demonstrated in my meeting with Secretary Way,” said H.E. Yoel Razvozov, Minister of Tourism of the State of Israel. “I am extremely happy to have had the opportunity to discuss and explore the ways in which we can deepen the tourism ties between us, and allow both the people of New Jersey and Israel to enjoy the beauty, experience and hospitality both states offer. I want to extend my warmest welcome to New Jerseyans to visit Israel for an experience of a lifetime."

