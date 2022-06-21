The Jersey Fresh Is Best Contest

The New Jersey Department of Agriculture Kicks Off #JerseyFreshIsBest Social Media Photo Challenge.

New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas H. Fisher yesterday announced that the #JerseyFreshisBEST social media photo contest is underway!

Share photos of Jersey Fresh farmers, farms, markets or produce with the hashtag #JerseyFreshisBEST and make sure to mention the farmer, farm, or market name.

Using the #JerseyFreshisBEST hashtag on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram will automatically enter you a chance to win a $500 gift card to your favorite Jersey Fresh market.

The weekly contest will start each Wednesday and contestants will have until the following Tuesday to post their #JerseyFreshisBEST photos.

The weekly winner will be announced on the Jersey Fresh Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages each week.

Weekly winners will receive a Jersey Fresh prize pack featuring a Jersey Fresh beach towel, New Jersey-shaped bamboo cutting board, hat, t-shirt, $500 gift card, and more.

The #JerseyFreshisBEST photo contest will last through Sept. 6.

At the end of the contest, each of the weekly winners’ photos will be posted on https://www.jerseyfreshisbest.com/, where the public can vote for the winning photo.

“Jersey Fresh is the best,” said Secretary Fisher. “We know there is an enthusiastic following for Jersey Fresh and we look forward to seeing the many creative photos posted to emphasize the great-tasting and high-quality fruits and vegetables produced by our farmers.”

There were more than 1,000 entries in last year’s contest, which was won by Matt Macrie of Macrie Brothers Blueberry Farm and featured a photo of nearly ripe blueberries still on the bush with the rising sun illuminating the clouds in the background.

To read the full contest rules go to https://woobox.com/quj9wp/rules.

More information about Jersey Fresh, including which crops are in season and where they are available, can be found at https://findjerseyfresh.com/.

Established in 1984 by the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, the Jersey Fresh logo was designed to inform consumers which fruits and vegetables were grown in the Garden State. The Jersey Fresh logo guarantees the produce was grown in New Jersey. The state grows more than 100 different varieties of fruits, vegetables, and herbs.

Farming Plays A Huge Role In NJ:

9,883 Farms

734,000 acres of farming

239,350 acres of preserved farmland

100+ different varieties of fruits, vegetables, and herbs

NJ is a national top-10 producer of fruits and vegetables –

Ranked 1st for eggplant

Ranked 3rd for bell peppers, spinach, cranberries, peaches, and tomatoes

Ranked 4th for asparagus

Ranked 6th for blueberries, cucumber, and squash

Ranked 9th for sweet corn

