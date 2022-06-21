New Career Training Center Coming to CCM & Morris Vo-Tech's Scott Moffitt 2023 Superintendent of the Year

Superintendent of MCVSD Scott Moffitt Honored by Morris County Association of School Administrators as 2023 Morris County Superintendent of the Year; & the 45k+ foot Career and Technical Training Center Coming to CCM.

On June 20, the Morris County Association of School Districts announced that Scott Moffitt was honored as the 2023 Morris County Superintendent of the Year.

“As superintendent of the Morris County Vocational School District (MCVSD), Scott Moffitt has strengthened career and technical education and steadily expanded enrollment in the district’s career-focused programs,” said the Morris County Association of School Administrators (MCASA) in naming Moffitt the 2023 Morris County Superintendent of the Year.

Scott Moffitt outlines plans for MCVSD's new Career Training Center on the County College of Morris's Randolph campus during an August 2021 MorrisCountyNJ.gov

Scott Moffitt has served as superintendent of Morris County Vocational School District (MCVSD) since July 2010. Prior to 2010, Moffitt was the district’s assistant superintendent and school business administrator for six years.

The Morris County Association of School Administrators (MCASA) credits Moffit with championing the value of Career and Technical Education (CTE), not only in Morris County, but across the state, and positively impacting students as well as employers who rely on CTE programs to fill talent pipelines.

Under his leadership, the Morris County School of Technology was named a National Blue Ribbon School in 2013 for academic excellence, and both U.S. News and World Report and Newsweek have repeatedly ranked the school among the top-performing high schools in the nation.

Since joining the district in 2004, Moffitt has helped increase enrollment from approximately 500 mostly shared-time students to more than 1,800 full- and shared-time students this school year.

"I am so happy that Scott is receiving this recognition that is so well deserved,” said MCVSD Board President Barbara Dawson. “He has been the force behind all the growth that has occurred at the Morris County School of Technology, making it one of the finest high schools of choice."

Scott Moffitt (right) was joined by (left) then-Morris County Commissioner Director Stephen Shaw and (center) CCM President Dr. Anthony Iaco MorrisCountyNJ.gov

Moffitt has sparked this growth largely by establishing meaningful partnerships. He has worked with local school districts to create career and technical school programs on their own school campuses, allowing MCVSD to expand the number of students it serves while also benefitting the local districts.

The relationship Moffitt helped forge between MCVSD and the County College of Morris (CCM) led to the creation of dual enrollment programs in manufacturing, cybersecurity, culinary and criminal justice.

MCVSD and CCM continue to build on that success.

They anticipate breaking ground as early as November on a new Career Training Center on CCM's Randolph campus, which will expand the vocational school operations by 30 percent.

The two-story, 45,940 square-foot Center will cost $24.8 million, with $6.2 million committed by the Morris County Board of County Commissioners and $18.6 million through the 2018 voter-approved Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act.

The new facility will provide opportunities for an additional 500 Morris County students to pursue career training while completing high school requirements in their local districts.

An artist rendition of the MCVSD Career Training Center scheduled to break ground as soon as November 2022 on the grounds of CCM. MorrisCountyNJ.gov

"This is an exciting time for our district and our county, and I am proud to be part of the team that has turned this vision into reality,” said Moffitt. “High school students will have greater access to a variety of high-demand program offerings in areas such as artificial intelligence, mechatronics, renewable energy technology, and health care to capture a wide range of interests. These programs also align with the specific needs of area and statewide employers, making them welcomed additions by all our stakeholders and critical to our economic vitality.”

Moffitt served as president of the MCASA from 2019 to 2020 and is a longtime member of that organization. He also represented the interests of his colleagues across the state when he was president of the New Jersey Council of County-Vocational Technical Schools (NJCCVTS).

“Even with many demanding needs on his time, Scott always made himself available to represent the organization in whatever capacity was needed,” said Jackie Burke, executive director of the NJCCVTS. “He testified before legislative committees, met with government officials, and served as the Council representative on task forces and other convenings.”

Moffitt is now in the running for one of three Regional Superintendents of the Year presented by the New Jersey Association of School Administrators.

The MCVSD offers a wide range of career and technical education programs from auto service and construction trades to healthcare sciences and cybersecurity.

The high school currently has 11 full-time academies and 10 share-time programs on its Denville campus. In addition, through collaboration with local school districts and CCM, it offers six full-time academies and five share-time programs have been established at off-site satellite locations.

Learn more at https://www.mcvts.org/.

-

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more state and local updates.