Landing Man Arrested on Weapons and Drug Charges

A resident of Landing, New Jersey, located in Roxbury Township of Morris County, was arrested this week and charged with nearly 30 different crimes including Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Prohibited Devices (High-Capacity Magazines), Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (LSD, Psilocybin Mushrooms, Ketamine, Over 6 oz Cannabis), and more.

On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, police received information that led to an investigation and eventual arrest of Erik Vandevelde, 33 years old, at his residence in Landing.

During a search of that location, officers recovered the following items:

(2) .45 caliber handguns; (4) Assault Firearms; (2) Rifles; (2) 12 Gauge Shotguns; (1) .357 Magnum Revolver; (1) 5.7x 28MM Pistol; (2) Air Rifles; Over 100,000 rounds of ammunition and 100 high-capacity magazines.

Erik Vandevelde was charged with the following crimes:

1 count of 3rd-degree Receiving Stolen Property

14 counts of 2nd-degree Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons

4 counts of 2nd-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (Assault Firearm)

1 count of 4th-degree Prohibited Devices (High-Capacity Magazines)

1 count of 4th-degree Certain Person Not to Have Ammunition

1 count of 2nd-degree Possession of Firearms While Committing Certain Drug Crimes

1 count 1st-degree Possession With Intent to Distribute LSD

1 count of 3rd-degree Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (LSD)

1 count of Disorderly Persons Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Psilocybin Mushrooms)

1 count of 3rd-degree Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Ketamine)

1 count of 4th-degree Possession of over 6 ounces of Marijuana

Prosecutor Carroll specifically commended the involved agencies for their professionalism and tactical coordination that resulted in the seizure of these illegal and lethal firearms.

