Historic Morristown Walking Tours Return for Summer 2022

A new series of outdoor heritage walking tours will begin around Morristown on June 25 and run to August 13, according to the Morris County Tourism Bureau.

There are four thematic tours that highlight the people, events, and architecture of Morristown, originally settled around 1715.

Each tour lasts between 45 and 60 minutes, and costs $25 per person; pre-registration and pre-payment are required.

This year there is a special new add-on to the tours. Each tour participant will receive a $10 Morristown Partnership Gift Certificate which can be redeemed at nearly 200 Morristown businesses including restaurants and retailers.

“We are happy to partner with the Morris County Tourism Bureau this year on their very popular Historic Walking Tours and share their enthusiasm to promote Morristown’s historical and cultural significance,” said Jennifer Wehring, executive director of the Morristown Partnership. “The added value in Morristown Partnership gift certificates will not only be appreciated by walking tour visitors, but also by our participating downtown businesses who will welcome the increased foot traffic.”

Carol Barkin, Manager of Heritage Programming for the Morris County Tourism Bureau, remarked that the “financial incentive provided by the Morristown Partnership creates an attractive package for visitors. We are grateful for the support of the New Jersey Historical Commission and the New Jersey Department of State, Division of Travel and Tourism.”

Tickets went on sale Wednesday, June 15, and may be purchased online here. Tickets will sell out, so register early!

Summer 2022 Walking Tour Schedule:

Saturday, June 25th at 11:00 am. Visit highlights of the Morristown Historic District, beginning with the 1827 Courthouse and ending in the historic 1733 graveyard. The guide is Carol Barkin of the Morris County Tourism Bureau and a member of the Morristown Historic Preservation Commission. This tour will repeat on Wednesday, July 13th, and Saturday, August 13th at 11 am. Tours will begin at 6 Court Street, Morristown.

Saturday, July 9: Colonial Morristown Walking Tour

Saturday, July 9th at 10:00 am. Tour the sites in downtown Morristown associated with the Revolutionary War and Morristown’s Colonial-era history including the 1715 Morristown Green. The guide is Pat Sanftner of the Morristown D.A.R. The tour will begin at the stone bench in the center of the Morristown Green.

Saturday, July 23rd at 11:00 am. Stroll by Morristown’s 100 Victorian residences anchored by Macculloch Hall and the Thomas Nast House. The guide is Karen Ann Kurlander, a local resident and Victorian lifestyle expert. This tour will repeat on Saturday, August 6th at 11 am. Tours will begin at the Starbucks at the corner of Market and West Park Place.

Saturday, July 30: Secrets and Lore of Morristown Walking Tour

Saturday, July 30th at 11:00 am. Discover some little-known and quirky history in downtown Morristown with guide Bonnie-Lynn Nadzeika, author of “Morristown-A Postcard History.” Tour will begin at 6 Court Street, Morristown.

