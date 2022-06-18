Juneteenth: A Celebration of Freedom, Events

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. From its Galveston, Texas origin in 1865, the observance of June 19th as the African American Emancipation Day has spread across the United States and beyond.

Today Juneteenth commemorates African American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement. It is a day, a week, and in some areas, a month marked with celebrations, guest speakers, picnics, and family gatherings.

It is a time for reflection and rejoicing. It is a time for assessment, self-improvement, and planning for the future. In cities across the country, people of all races, nationalities, and religions are joining hands to truthfully acknowledge a period in our history that shaped and continues to influence our society today.*

Juneteenth Flag Morristown Minute

The Juneteenth Flag.

The Juneteenth flag was created in 1997 by Ben Haith, the founder of the National Juneteenth Celebration Foundation.

Each element represents a facet of freedom for Black Americans:

The bursting outline around the star is inspired by a nova - a new star, representing a new beginning for the newly freed slaves.

The white star in the center of the flag has a dual meaning, Haith said. It represents both Texas, the Lone Star State, but also the freedom of all Black Americans in all 50 states.

The curving arc across the width of the flag represents a new horizon: the opportunities and promise that lay ahead for Black Americans.

The red, white, and blue represent the American flag, a reminder that the enslaved people and their descendants were and are Americans.*

*From the Juneteenth Holiday Website and NAMI

Resources from the National Alliance on Mental Illness:

What happens at the intersection of mental health and one’s experience as a member of the Black community? While the experience of being Black in America varies tremendously, there are shared cultural factors that play a role in helping define mental health and supporting well-being, resiliency, and healing.

Read more on the National Alliance on Mental Illness website.

Juneteenth Celebrations in New Jersey:

Monument Square, New Brunswick - 17 June 2022 @ 3:00 PM

The American Hotel, 18 Main Street, Freehold - Business Networking Event. | 17 June 2022 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Mount Zion AME Church, Skillman - Live Music & BBQ. | 17 June 2022 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Asbury Park, Dewitt Avenue, Barack Obama School parking lot - Car Parade. | 18 June 2022 @ 12:30 PM

Johny Jazz Park, Red Bank - Food Trucks, Live Music, Speakers, and more. | 18 June 2022 from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Shady Rest Golf and Country Club, 820 Jerusalem Road, Scotch Plains - Live Music, Food, Games, Vendors, and more. | 18 June 2022 from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM

MLK Recreation Center, Whitesboro - Music, Food, Games, Vendors, Speakers. | 18 June 2022 @ 1:00 PM

Long Branch - Food, Bouncy House, Music, a Genealogy Research Program, Local Authors, an Essay Contest, and more. | 18 June 2022 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Neptune Township - Flag Raising, Block Party, Wellness Fair, Parade, and more. | 18 June 2022 @ 10:00 AM

Overpeck County Park Amphitheater, Ridgefield Park, New Jersey - Speakers, Performances, and more. | 19 June 2022 @ 12:00 PM

Millcreek Park, Willingboro Township - African dance ensemble, spoken word performances, and more. | 19 June 2022 from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center, 661 Jackson Rd., Newtonville - Short Film, Giveaways, and more. | 19 June 2022 from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM

