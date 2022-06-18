$2 Million Remains In Morris County Small Business Grant Program

Up to $15k Grants Handed Out to Morris County Small Businesses, now $2 million remains.

February of this year, the Morris County Board of Commissioners announced the dedication of $5 million of its allocated American Rescue Plan Funding towards a new Morris County Small Business Grant Program.

The program provides grants of up to $15,000 to aid small businesses and nonprofits in “pandemic recovery expenses” incurred on or after 3 March 2021 – a timeline established under the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Morris County Commissioner Deputy Director John Krickus recently presented a $15,000 grant to the oldest operating general store in New Jersey – the Schooley’s Mountain General Store in Washington Township originally opened around 1803.

Commissioners continue to personally deliver some of the checks to let other small businesses know the program is still active; at this most recent announcement, Deputy Director Krickus noted that about $2 million remains in the fund and eligible businesses are encouraged to apply.

Your business could get up to $15k if…

There are 25 or fewer full-time employees

Was in operation before Jan 1. 2019

Located within Morris County

Less than $5 million in sales/revenue

Proof of decline in sales/increase expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The $5 million grant fund is on a first come first serve basis, and a wide variety of businesses are for funding.

Eligible business categories include:

Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing, & Hunting

Construction & Contracting

Finance & Insurance

Non-Profits

Professional, Scientific, & Technical Services

Retail/Shop/Market/Store

Restaurants & Food Service

Real Estate, and a few more.

Find the Morris County Small Business application portal at morriscountysmallbusinessgrant.com.

-

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more state and local updates.