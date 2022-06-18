$2 Million Remains In Morris County Small Business Grant Program

Up to $15k Grants Handed Out to Morris County Small Businesses, now $2 million remains.
February of this year, the Morris County Board of Commissioners announced the dedication of $5 million of its allocated American Rescue Plan Funding towards a new Morris County Small Business Grant Program.
The program provides grants of up to $15,000 to aid small businesses and nonprofits in “pandemic recovery expenses” incurred on or after 3 March 2021 – a timeline established under the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Morris County Commissioner Deputy Director John Krickus recently presented a $15,000 grant to the oldest operating general store in New Jersey – the Schooley’s Mountain General Store in Washington Township originally opened around 1803.
Commissioners continue to personally deliver some of the checks to let other small businesses know the program is still active; at this most recent announcement, Deputy Director Krickus noted that about $2 million remains in the fund and eligible businesses are encouraged to apply.
Your business could get up to $15k if…
- There are 25 or fewer full-time employees
- Was in operation before Jan 1. 2019
- Located within Morris County
- Less than $5 million in sales/revenue
- Proof of decline in sales/increase expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic
The $5 million grant fund is on a first come first serve basis, and a wide variety of businesses are for funding.
Eligible business categories include:
- Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing, & Hunting
- Construction & Contracting
- Finance & Insurance
- Non-Profits
- Professional, Scientific, & Technical Services
- Retail/Shop/Market/Store
- Restaurants & Food Service
- Real Estate, and a few more.
Find the Morris County Small Business application portal at morriscountysmallbusinessgrant.com.
-
For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!
Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more state and local updates.
Comments / 0