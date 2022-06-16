Morris County Students Showcase Resilience Through Art

Hope, Healing and Resilience Through the COVID-19 Pandemic Student Art Showcase NJ Department of Environmental Protection

The NJ Department of Environmental Protection Will Decorate Their Offices with Student Art Winners from Morris County Through the “Hope, Healing and Resilience Through the COVID-19 Pandemic” Student Art Showcase.

The New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE), in collaboration with Arts Ed NJ and the Art Educators of New Jersey, invited New Jersey students to participate in the Hope, Healing and Resilience through the COVID-19 Pandemic Art Showcase & Installation Project.

Students were encouraged to submit one original piece of two-dimensional (2-D) art that conveys positive messages of hope, healing, and resilience through visual art.

Selected artwork will be displayed in a digital student art showcase in spring/summer 2022.

The NJDOE will enliven its offices and buildings with student pieces exemplifying the hope, healing, and resilience of New Jersey children throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

In developing their artwork, students were asked to consider the following guiding questions:

How have I developed greater hope, healing, or resilience because of the challenges I faced during the pandemic?

How can I use my art to convey hope, healing, or resilience for the future as I move beyond the challenges I have faced?

How can I use art to help convey my experiences through the COVID-19 pandemic?

New Jersey students from preschool through 12th grade (ages three through 21) were eligible to submit an art piece.

The artwork was submitted by the students, guardians, or educators on their behalf. The artwork was created in a variety of two-dimensional (2-D) media, such as painting, drawing, photography, digital design, etc.

The submission window was open on October 27, 2021, and submissions were reviewed on a rolling basis through March 31, 2022.

The selected artwork has been printed and displayed throughout the NJDOE buildings and may also be displayed on a digital platform later in the school year. Although many submissions were received and all displayed talent and effort, not all artwork was selected.

From Morris County, here is some of our local student’s artwork:

Lost In Translation - From East Hanover Middle School (East Hanover Township School District)

Back to Life - East Hanover Middle School (East Hanover Township School District)

Pieces of My Life – East Hanover Middle School (East Hanover Township School District)

Persistence - East Hanover Middle School (East Hanover Township School District)

After the Rain Comes the Rainbow - East Hanover Middle School (East Hanover Township School District)

Never Surrender - East Hanover Middle School (East Hanover Township School District)

It Takes Time - Morris Hills Regional District Adult High School (Morris Hills Regional School District)

Acceptance - Riverdale School (Riverdale School District)

Drift - Riverdale School (Riverdale School District)

The Heart In Front of the Sun - Riverdale School (Riverdale School District)

