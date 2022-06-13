Parsippany Library to Document Local and Immigrant Experiences of Asian Community

Parsippany library partners with Drew University to create oral history and photo essays documenting the local and immigrant experiences of the Asian-American community.

Parsippany-Troy Hills – The Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library System will be partnering with coLAB Arts, based in Bridgewater, NJ, to produce oral histories and photo essays documenting the local and immigrant experiences of the Asian community with the support of a Morris County Heritage Commission re-grant award.

Oral histories and photos will be available digitally, along with a public exhibition hosted by the library.

All oral histories will be annotated by coLAB Arts’ research team with support from Professor Karen Pechilis, Professor of Religious Studies and NEH Distinguished Professor of Humanities at Drew University.

Annotation research is intended to provide historic and social context for the oral history collection through sourcing policy, legislation, and journalism.

The finished project will serve as an open-source archive for researchers, policymakers, and storytellers who wish to have a stronger understanding of Parsippany’s immigrant experience.

This project is meant to directly benefit the community reflected in its stories, provide an increased sense of place and identity, and facilitate conversations around what makes Parsippany a resilient and safe space for immigrants to create a home.

The township of Parsippany-Troy Hills has an ever-growing population of Asian Indian descent.

If you are interested in participating with the library and coLAB Arts on this oral history project, please contact Nicholas Jackson <nicholas.jackson@parsippanylibrary.org> or Daniel Swern <dan@colab-arts.org>.

