Morristown, NJ

The Modernization of Penn Station Begins

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e5AJh_0g7CIj6q00
A New Penn Station

A Modernized Penn Station Will Feature Massive Single-Level Concourse with High Ceilings and Natural Light, Greater Connectivity to Platforms, Larger Entrances and Intuitive Travel Paths.

"For too long, Penn Station has been outdated and inefficient, and for too long, petty disagreements have gotten in the way of progress. I am so pleased that these partners have come together and are working constructively to get this project done for New York City. We have more work to do, but with this partnership, I know we will get it done because we must — for the future of the city, the state, and the region. I want to thank Governor Hochul, Governor Murphy, and our partners at the MTA, NJ Transit, and Amtrak for taking one crucial step closer to building the transportation hub that New Yorkers demand and deserve,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

NEW YORK CITY - Governor Kathy Hochul with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today announced that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, in partnership with Amtrak and NJ TRANSIT, is requesting proposals from architecture and engineering firms to guide the Penn Station Reconstruction effort recently outlined in the Penn Station Master Plan study that was announced in the fall.

Governor Hochul's plan calls for the transformation of Penn Station into a modern, spacious, light-filled facility that is easy to navigate, while also revitalizing the surrounding neighborhood to prioritize the public realm and social services, invest in affordable housing, increase transit access and shared streets, and create a pedestrian-friendly streetscape.

Penn Reconstruction will modernize the concourse experience for passengers with improved platform connectivity, streamlined wayfinding, and enhanced amenities. The future expansion of Penn Station will add track and platform capacity and be fully integrated with a reconstructed and modernized Penn Station.

"The transformation of Penn Station into a world-class, commuter-focused transportation facility befitting the central hub of the greatest city in the world cannot come soon enough," Governor Hochul said. "We have shared a vision of a single-level unified station with soaring ceilings that welcome natural light, clear, intuitive sightlines, more circulation space and more connectivity to streets and platforms. With this announcement, the MTA is taking a concrete step toward making that vision a reality. Thanks to the efforts of the Biden Administration, Senator Schumer's leadership and the support of Senator Gillibrand and our congressional delegation, new federal resources are available to assist in creating a new Penn Station for the entire region."
"As the centerpiece of one of the most important transportation networks in the world, Penn Station requires an atmosphere and appearance that reflect its tremendous importance to the region," said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. "For several decades Penn Station has not provided New Jersey commuters and visitors with the comfort and convenience they deserve. Now, as a result of partnerships across agencies and state lines, we are prepared to take the next step toward the long-awaited transformation of this pivotal transportation hub."

In accordance with the master plan developed by MTA and its partner railroads, the rebuilt station will:

  • Integrate train boarding and all public functions and amenities on a single level with broad concourses and high ceilings
  • Create a main concourse on the east side of the station that will be considerably larger than the areas of Moynihan Train Hall and the Great Hall at Grand Central Terminal combined
  • Double the ceiling height of the public concourses
  • Establish clear sightlines to platform entrances to provide intuitive travel paths through the station
  • Increase the number of stairs, escalators, and elevators to the station's 11 platforms by 33 percent
  • Improve/enlarge pedestrian entrances

The current Penn Station - the Western Hemisphere's busiest transit hub - serves more passengers than LaGuardia, John F. Kennedy, and Newark Airports combined.

Amtrak's operation in the new Moynihan Train Hall provides an opportunity to overhaul Penn Station, eliminating the bulk of the first subterranean level to open up the main concourse to natural light, improving retail and other user amenities, increasing safety and security, significantly expanding passenger circulation areas, expanding entrances and exits, and making it easier for passengers to navigate within the station and to connect to their destinations beyond.

The reconstruction of the station is expected to cost between six and seven billion dollars and is estimated to be completed five to six years after the start of construction.

"A reimagined Penn Station with access to and from the Bronx and other boroughs will bring working families shorter commute times as well as much-needed access to jobs, healthcare, and education. This project goes beyond the improvements of the station itself and prioritizes investments in affordable housing, commuter safety, and sustainable community spaces,” said Representative Ritchie Torres.

Additionally, Empire State Development (ESD) announced the creation of the Penn Station Area Public Realm Task Force, which will advise ESD on public realm improvements to revitalize and beautify the area around Penn Station, including reimagined streetscapes and new open spaces.

The Public Realm Task Force comprises representatives of involved State and City agencies, local elected officials, community boards, civic organizations, and other stakeholders.

The Task Force will be charged with developing a Public Realm Concept Plan, assisted by noted architect Claire Weisz's WXY Studio, that includes a prioritized list of desired public improvements like the designs of streets and open spaces, and guiding principles for additional public realm design, programming, and operations.

ESD and the Task Force will also work closely with the New York City Department of City Planning to ensure its work is coordinated and consistent with the City's broader public realm planning goals.

A Penn Station Area Public Realm Fund will be created, funded by a portion of the real estate revenues generated by the new redevelopment of the GPP sites, starting with a commitment of $50 million in early project revenues.

"The State, City and railroads are finally coming together to create a people-first modern Penn Station and a first class public realm. We have endured the conditions in and around Penn Station for far too long,” said Assemblymember Richard Gottfried.

Governor Hochul today also announced the premiere of a video showcasing the State's vision for a new Penn Station and for the revitalization of the area surrounding it.

The video encapsulates public presentations made during more than one hundred meetings to community groups and elected officials over the past two years, so all New Yorkers can understand the plan, and how - after decades of trying -- New York can finally build a New Penn Station, worthy of the Empire State.

The digital video can be found here and on a new webpage about the project.

In parallel with the Penn Reconstruction design, the railroads anticipate beginning a review of the Penn Reconstruction project under the National Environmental Policy Act and the National Historic Preservation Act.

This review will include robust outreach as required by law and will be supplemented by a Station Working Advisory Group to ensure as many local and regional voices as possible are heard and the best ideas are incorporated into the design.

"Rebuilding Penn Station starts with great design, and we are seeking world-class talent to assist us in this effort with this solicitation. Representatives of the three railroads will select this multidisciplinary team to support all aspects of the next phase of the project, including detailed design and engineering as well as the robust stakeholder and community outreach the Governor has committed to for this project,” said MTA Construction & Development President Jamie Torres-Springer.

The Modernization of Penn Station will be particularly beneficial for users of the forthcoming Metro-North Railroad stations in the East Bronx (Co-op City, Morris Park, Parkchester, and Hunts Point), for whom travel times to and from Midtown will be reduced by up to 50 minutes as a result of Penn Access.

"This is a huge step in our ongoing effort to completely transform Penn Station. The MTA has already completed the iconic new entrance to Penn on Seventh Avenue and we are approaching the finish line on the project to double the size of the Long Island Rail Road concourse in the station. The next steps are laid out in the Master Plan we developed. Imagine a soaring world class station with high ceilings, open spaces and natural light - like Grand Central Terminal or Moynihan Train Hall. That's where we are headed in this next phase,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber.
"The destruction of Penn Station in the 1960s remains one of worst planning decisions in the history of New York. For decades, millions of New Yorkers have been forced to suffer through the consequences of that decision in cramped conditions at the modern Penn Station. Today's announcement by Governor Hochul, Governor Murphy, and Amtrak will be the first step in righting this historic wrong. A plan to rebuild and revitalize Penn Station will mean safer and more efficient commutes for millions of LIRR riders and, in the future, Metro-North customers too," said Senator Chuck Schumer.
"The reconstruction of Penn Station is great for Long Island, and will be great for Bronx, Westchester and Connecticut customers on Metro-North's New Haven Line in just a few short years. With Grand Central set to host LIRR trains before the end of the year, creating the ability to connect between Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North under one roof for the first time, I am thrilled to see the Governor's continued commitment to creating a world class customer experience for riders of both railroads at Penn Station,” said MTA Long Island Rail Road Interim President and MTA Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more state and local updates.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# penn station# construction# transportation# business# politics

Comments / 2

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
2856 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Morristown, NJ

New Law & Educational Requirements for Notaries Public Takes Effect July

A new law institutes a number of changes that collectively help to modernize the notary commissioning process and general notary practices in NJ. The New Jersey Department of the Treasury has announced that beginning July 1, notaries public in New Jersey will be required to complete new educational and testing requirements during the notary commissioning process.

Read full story

Healthy Infant Surrendered to Safe Haven Site

NJ Safe Haven, Department of Children and Families. Healthy Infant Surrendered to Safe Haven Site in New Jersey last month is the first Safe Haven surrender of 2022. Last month, a healthy newborn was brought to a Safe Haven site in New Jersey. It was the first Safe Haven surrender of 2022.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Murphy Administration Announces Pilot Program to Assist Children and Families Affected by Addiction

New “Child Trauma Response Initiative” to be Implemented in Cumberland, Monmouth, and Union Counties Will Be Financed with Opioid Settlement Funds. Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, Department of Children and Families Commissioner Christine Norbut Beyer, and Department of Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman today announced the launch of a new pilot program to train law enforcement officers and community stakeholders on how to recognize and interact with children and families affected by addiction and connect them with systems of care.

Read full story
2 comments
Monmouth County, NJ

Monmouth County Teen Named 2022 Youth Horseperson of the Year

A Howell High School senior from Monmouth County was named the 2022 NJ Youth Horseperson of the Year by the New Jersey Equine Advisory Board. Jacqueline Tanzi, an 18-year-old Howell High School senior from Howell in Monmouth County, was named the 2022 New Jersey Youth Horseperson of the Year by the New Jersey Equine Advisory Board at the 65th Annual New Jersey Breeders’ Luncheon. She was representing the New Jersey Horse Council.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

NY, NJ To Hold 2026 FIFA World Cup Host City Selection Watch Party

New York and New Jersey will hold a watch party event Thursday, June 16 at 4:00 PM ET as FIFA reveals the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup™ in the United States, Mexico and Canada during a live FOX broadcast.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Monmouth Vicinage to Host Naturalization Ceremony in Celebration of Flag Day

Monmouth Vicinage welcomes 25 new citizens from 17 countries in a naturalization ceremony inducting them as citizens of the USA. The Monmouth Vicinage will host a naturalization ceremony for 25 new citizens from 17 countries on Tuesday, June 14 at 12:30 p.m. at the Monmouth County Courthouse.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Morristown Home Sales, April and May

Homes sold around Morristown as reported by Sotheby’s International Realty in April and May of this year, 2022. *Updated 10:17 PM 6/13/2022 for "List Price" of 17 Hill St. Of the 19 homes reported sold by Sotheby’s International realty around Morristown, NJ in April and May of 2022 more than half went for over the asking price.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Primary Election Results in Morristown

It’s been one week since the June 7th Primary Elections took place in Morris County. Here are the most up-to-date results compared to how Morristown residents voted. Almost exactly one week ago today Morris County voters turned out for the county’s Primary Election on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Read full story
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ

Parsippany Library to Document Local and Immigrant Experiences of Asian Community

Parsippany library partners with Drew University to create oral history and photo essays documenting the local and immigrant experiences of the Asian-American community. Parsippany-Troy Hills – The Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library System will be partnering with coLAB Arts, based in Bridgewater, NJ, to produce oral histories and photo essays documenting the local and immigrant experiences of the Asian community with the support of a Morris County Heritage Commission re-grant award.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Utilities Shut-off Protection Ends June 14, Apply for Assistance Today

State of New Jersey Urges Households with Overdue Utility Payments to Apply for Assistance by tomorrow June 14th. The Murphy Administration is urging households that are behind on their utility, water, or sewer bills to apply for assistance today.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Monkeypox in the U.S., CDC Says High Risk of Exposure

The CDC is tracking multiple cases of monkeypox reported in several countries, including around the U.S., that don’t normally report monkeypox. *information straight from CDC.gov.

Read full story
6 comments
Morristown, NJ

Film Review - Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

*Introducing Film Reviews from Morristown Minute's Editor - Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022) ★★. “Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful, dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts magi-zoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards and witches. They soon encounter an array of old and new beasts as they clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers.”

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

2022 NJ Teen Media Contest Calendar Winners, See Student Art!

New Jersey Department of Human Services’ Office of Child Support Services. See a dozen student artworks from middle and high schoolers around NJ who were awarded a spot on the 2023 Child Support Calendar from the Department of Human Services.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Morristown Farmers Market Opens Its 32nd Season

NJ Farms and Specialty Vendors in downtown Morristown for 23 Sundays. Ever wondered where to find fresh-caught fish, sweet peaches and corn, oats & grains, spirits, wild mushrooms, spices & herbs, local honey, grass-fed beef, artisan cheese, and floral bouquets all at once?

Read full story

State Recognizes Winners for the 2022 New Jersey Teen Media Contest

NJ Human Services Awards Teens for Creatively Celebrating Dreams and Achievements with Family Support. New Jersey Human Services is honoring 12 New Jersey high school and middle school students for their winning entries in the 2022 New Jersey Child Support Teen Media Contest, which, this year, celebrates the dreams and future achievements of Garden State youth through the support of family, friends and loved ones.

Read full story
1 comments
Burlington County, NJ

Burlington County Man Sold Millions of Dollars in Pesticides He Claimed Would Kill Coronavirus

Burlington County Businessman Defrauded +75 Victims More Than $2.7 Million in Scheme to Sell Pesticides He Claimed Would Kill Coronavirus. U.S. District Attorney of New Jersey announced today that a Burlington, NJ businessman admitted to selling $2.7 million worth of pesticides he claimed were registered with the Environmental Protection Agency as being effective against coronavirus.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

NJAW Announces 2022 Volunteer Firefighter and EMS Grant Recipients

23 departments receive over $41,000 in funding. Volunteer Firefighters and EMS organizations are encouraged to apply. New Jersey American Water announced on June 8 the recipients of its 2022 Volunteer Fire and EMS Grant Program.

Read full story

The New Jersey-Israel Commission Launches First Ever Business Outreach Page

The new webpage and contact form will allow Israel-related businesses to better engage with New Jersey and connect our innovation ecosystems. As New Jersey and Israel continuously enhance their strong technological relations and capitalize on the partnership between the Start-Up Nation and the State of Innovation, the New Jersey-Israel Commission has launched a new tool to help Israeli-related businesses engage with the State.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Holds AAA Financial Rating for 47th Consecutive Year

Morris County received a top AAA rating from Moody’s Investors Service for the 47th year in a row in a review of CCM bond offer. Moody’s Investors Service again issued its top, AAA rating of Morris County’s financial stability in a review of $5.2 million in county guaranteed bonds offered for facility improvements at the County College of Morris.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy