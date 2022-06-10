The Modernization of Penn Station Begins

A Modernized Penn Station Will Feature Massive Single-Level Concourse with High Ceilings and Natural Light, Greater Connectivity to Platforms, Larger Entrances and Intuitive Travel Paths.

"For too long, Penn Station has been outdated and inefficient, and for too long, petty disagreements have gotten in the way of progress. I am so pleased that these partners have come together and are working constructively to get this project done for New York City. We have more work to do, but with this partnership, I know we will get it done because we must — for the future of the city, the state, and the region. I want to thank Governor Hochul, Governor Murphy, and our partners at the MTA, NJ Transit, and Amtrak for taking one crucial step closer to building the transportation hub that New Yorkers demand and deserve,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

NEW YORK CITY - Governor Kathy Hochul with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today announced that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, in partnership with Amtrak and NJ TRANSIT, is requesting proposals from architecture and engineering firms to guide the Penn Station Reconstruction effort recently outlined in the Penn Station Master Plan study that was announced in the fall.

Governor Hochul's plan calls for the transformation of Penn Station into a modern, spacious, light-filled facility that is easy to navigate, while also revitalizing the surrounding neighborhood to prioritize the public realm and social services, invest in affordable housing, increase transit access and shared streets, and create a pedestrian-friendly streetscape.

Penn Reconstruction will modernize the concourse experience for passengers with improved platform connectivity, streamlined wayfinding, and enhanced amenities. The future expansion of Penn Station will add track and platform capacity and be fully integrated with a reconstructed and modernized Penn Station.

"The transformation of Penn Station into a world-class, commuter-focused transportation facility befitting the central hub of the greatest city in the world cannot come soon enough," Governor Hochul said. "We have shared a vision of a single-level unified station with soaring ceilings that welcome natural light, clear, intuitive sightlines, more circulation space and more connectivity to streets and platforms. With this announcement, the MTA is taking a concrete step toward making that vision a reality. Thanks to the efforts of the Biden Administration, Senator Schumer's leadership and the support of Senator Gillibrand and our congressional delegation, new federal resources are available to assist in creating a new Penn Station for the entire region."

"As the centerpiece of one of the most important transportation networks in the world, Penn Station requires an atmosphere and appearance that reflect its tremendous importance to the region," said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. "For several decades Penn Station has not provided New Jersey commuters and visitors with the comfort and convenience they deserve. Now, as a result of partnerships across agencies and state lines, we are prepared to take the next step toward the long-awaited transformation of this pivotal transportation hub."

In accordance with the master plan developed by MTA and its partner railroads, the rebuilt station will:

Integrate train boarding and all public functions and amenities on a single level with broad concourses and high ceilings

Create a main concourse on the east side of the station that will be considerably larger than the areas of Moynihan Train Hall and the Great Hall at Grand Central Terminal combined

Double the ceiling height of the public concourses

Establish clear sightlines to platform entrances to provide intuitive travel paths through the station

Increase the number of stairs, escalators, and elevators to the station's 11 platforms by 33 percent

Improve/enlarge pedestrian entrances

The current Penn Station - the Western Hemisphere's busiest transit hub - serves more passengers than LaGuardia, John F. Kennedy, and Newark Airports combined.

Amtrak's operation in the new Moynihan Train Hall provides an opportunity to overhaul Penn Station, eliminating the bulk of the first subterranean level to open up the main concourse to natural light, improving retail and other user amenities, increasing safety and security, significantly expanding passenger circulation areas, expanding entrances and exits, and making it easier for passengers to navigate within the station and to connect to their destinations beyond.

The reconstruction of the station is expected to cost between six and seven billion dollars and is estimated to be completed five to six years after the start of construction.

"A reimagined Penn Station with access to and from the Bronx and other boroughs will bring working families shorter commute times as well as much-needed access to jobs, healthcare, and education. This project goes beyond the improvements of the station itself and prioritizes investments in affordable housing, commuter safety, and sustainable community spaces,” said Representative Ritchie Torres.

Additionally, Empire State Development (ESD) announced the creation of the Penn Station Area Public Realm Task Force, which will advise ESD on public realm improvements to revitalize and beautify the area around Penn Station, including reimagined streetscapes and new open spaces.

The Public Realm Task Force comprises representatives of involved State and City agencies, local elected officials, community boards, civic organizations, and other stakeholders.

The Task Force will be charged with developing a Public Realm Concept Plan, assisted by noted architect Claire Weisz's WXY Studio, that includes a prioritized list of desired public improvements like the designs of streets and open spaces, and guiding principles for additional public realm design, programming, and operations.

ESD and the Task Force will also work closely with the New York City Department of City Planning to ensure its work is coordinated and consistent with the City's broader public realm planning goals.

A Penn Station Area Public Realm Fund will be created, funded by a portion of the real estate revenues generated by the new redevelopment of the GPP sites, starting with a commitment of $50 million in early project revenues.

"The State, City and railroads are finally coming together to create a people-first modern Penn Station and a first class public realm. We have endured the conditions in and around Penn Station for far too long,” said Assemblymember Richard Gottfried.

Governor Hochul today also announced the premiere of a video showcasing the State's vision for a new Penn Station and for the revitalization of the area surrounding it.

The video encapsulates public presentations made during more than one hundred meetings to community groups and elected officials over the past two years, so all New Yorkers can understand the plan, and how - after decades of trying -- New York can finally build a New Penn Station, worthy of the Empire State.

The digital video can be found here and on a new webpage about the project.

In parallel with the Penn Reconstruction design, the railroads anticipate beginning a review of the Penn Reconstruction project under the National Environmental Policy Act and the National Historic Preservation Act.

This review will include robust outreach as required by law and will be supplemented by a Station Working Advisory Group to ensure as many local and regional voices as possible are heard and the best ideas are incorporated into the design.

"Rebuilding Penn Station starts with great design, and we are seeking world-class talent to assist us in this effort with this solicitation. Representatives of the three railroads will select this multidisciplinary team to support all aspects of the next phase of the project, including detailed design and engineering as well as the robust stakeholder and community outreach the Governor has committed to for this project,” said MTA Construction & Development President Jamie Torres-Springer.

The Modernization of Penn Station will be particularly beneficial for users of the forthcoming Metro-North Railroad stations in the East Bronx (Co-op City, Morris Park, Parkchester, and Hunts Point), for whom travel times to and from Midtown will be reduced by up to 50 minutes as a result of Penn Access.

"This is a huge step in our ongoing effort to completely transform Penn Station. The MTA has already completed the iconic new entrance to Penn on Seventh Avenue and we are approaching the finish line on the project to double the size of the Long Island Rail Road concourse in the station. The next steps are laid out in the Master Plan we developed. Imagine a soaring world class station with high ceilings, open spaces and natural light - like Grand Central Terminal or Moynihan Train Hall. That's where we are headed in this next phase,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber.



"The destruction of Penn Station in the 1960s remains one of worst planning decisions in the history of New York. For decades, millions of New Yorkers have been forced to suffer through the consequences of that decision in cramped conditions at the modern Penn Station. Today's announcement by Governor Hochul, Governor Murphy, and Amtrak will be the first step in righting this historic wrong. A plan to rebuild and revitalize Penn Station will mean safer and more efficient commutes for millions of LIRR riders and, in the future, Metro-North customers too," said Senator Chuck Schumer.



"The reconstruction of Penn Station is great for Long Island, and will be great for Bronx, Westchester and Connecticut customers on Metro-North's New Haven Line in just a few short years. With Grand Central set to host LIRR trains before the end of the year, creating the ability to connect between Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North under one roof for the first time, I am thrilled to see the Governor's continued commitment to creating a world class customer experience for riders of both railroads at Penn Station,” said MTA Long Island Rail Road Interim President and MTA Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi.

