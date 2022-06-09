NJAW Announces 2022 Volunteer Firefighter and EMS Grant Recipients

23 departments receive over $41,000 in funding. Volunteer Firefighters and EMS organizations are encouraged to apply.

New Jersey American Water announced on June 8 the recipients of its 2022 Volunteer Fire and EMS Grant Program.

This year, 23 volunteer fire and EMS departments located within the company’s service areas have been chosen to receive grants, totaling over $41,000, which will be used to support initiatives, training, and/or upgraded equipment to help the responders better protect themselves and the communities they serve.

“Safety is an integral part of our company and its culture. That is why we are proud to continue to support the everyday heroes that keep our communities safe through our Volunteer Firefighter and EMS Grant Program year after year,” said Mark Iannarella, Director of Health and Safety, New Jersey American Water and former volunteer firefighter, Pennsauken Fire Department. “These brave men and women work selflessly and tirelessly to safeguard our communities, and we hope these funds will make that task a bit easier.”

This year’s grants will be used in various ways by each department including purchasing automatic external defibrillators, fire hoses, ice rescue suits, and other rescue equipment as well as important training courses and tools.

The 2022 Volunteer Firefighter and EMS grant recipients include:

Berkeley Heights Volunteer Rescue Squad

Clark Volunteer Emergency Squad, Inc.

Elberon First Aid & Emergency Squad

Finderne Rescue Squad

Good Will Fire Company of Pemberton

Green Brook Volunteer Fire Department

Holmdel Fire & Rescue Company No. 2

Howell Township First Aid & Rescue Squad No. 1

Logan Volunteer Fire Company of Pedricktown

Long Hill First Aid Squad

Mansfield Township Fire Company No. 1

Millington Fire Company

Mt Bethel Volunteer Fire Company

New Providence EMS

Pomona Volunteer Fire Association No. 3 of Galloway Township

Reliance Hose Company No. 4 of the Lakewood Fire Dept

Riverside Fire Company No.1 Inc.

Runnemede Fire Company

Shrewsbury First Aid Squad

Somerdale Fire Department

Somerville Rescue Squad

Stratford Fire Company

Union Beach Fire Company No. 1

Since launching the grant program in 2011, New Jersey American Water has provided more than $300,000 to 168 local volunteer fire departments and emergency response units throughout its service areas.

More information about New Jersey American Water’s Volunteer Firefighter and EMS Grant Program can be found online here.

Volunteer Firefighter and Emergency Responder Grant Program

New Jersey American Water (NJAW) created the Volunteer Firefighter and Emergency Responder grant program to benefit local fire departments and emergency medical services. Grants of up to $2,000 are provided to fire and emergency organizations within NJAW service areas to assist them with purchasing emergency equipment and training materials. Apply Online Here

Other grant programs from NJ American Water include:

Environmental Grant Program

Each year, New Jersey American Water offers grants of $1,000 to $10,000 for community-based projects that improve, restore and protect our source water and surrounding watersheds. Learn more about our Environmental Grant Program.

Protect Our Watersheds Art Contest

The contest is open to fourth-grade students in schools served by New Jersey American Water, as well as to students who live in the company’s service area. We encourage students to tap into their creativity to express the importance of protecting natural water resources through art. For more information, click here.

