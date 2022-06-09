The New Jersey-Israel Commission Launches First Ever Business Outreach Page

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jWq4j_0g5WQWrf00
NJ Department of State

The new webpage and contact form will allow Israel-related businesses to better engage with New Jersey and connect our innovation ecosystems.

As New Jersey and Israel continuously enhance their strong technological relations and capitalize on the partnership between the Start-Up Nation and the State of Innovation, the New Jersey-Israel Commission has launched a new tool to help Israeli-related businesses engage with the State.

Israel remains one of the leading technological powerhouses worldwide with many Israeli or Israel-related companies across a broad spectrum of industries located in New Jersey.

The State’s commanding position adjacent to major U.S. markets, a highly educated workforce, international connectivity, and a diverse economy has made it an ideal landing pad for Israeli businesses looking to expand.

“The New Jersey-Israel Commission’s commitment to innovation will continue to bring strong rewards to our state,” said Acting New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way. “New Jersey is open for business and I applaud this effort to reduce barriers to Israeli institutions wishing to engage with us.”

Additionally, the strong community ties between the two locales and the Israeli-American community in New Jersey remain strong conduits in attracting Israeli minds to the Garden State.

To better serve the ongoing interest of Israeli companies looking to expand, relocate, pilot technologies, or partner within New Jersey, the Commission partnered with the New Jersey Office of Information Technology to develop an innovative tool on the Commission’s website that will easily allow for information to be shared in addition to more efficient communication.

“We remain fully committed to supporting New Jersey’s economic partnerships with Israel,” said Mark S. Levenson, Co-Chair, New Jersey-Israel Commission. “Today is another example of this Commission delivering to make it even easier and more efficient for our Israeli friends to reach us and build opportunities within New Jersey.”

Feedback received from the Commission’s various committees helped in the implementation and development process.

The page can be found here, New Jersey-Israel Commission Business Contact Form.

“The only way to attract more innovation is through innovation itself,” said Andrew H Gross, Executive Director of the New Jersey-Israel Commission. “This new feature we are deploying is a demonstration of our commitment to streamline processes, utilize new technologies, and ensure that Israeli entities interested in New Jersey receive the attention they need.”
“Today is a major achievement as we increase accessibility and communication with our Israeli partners” said Karin Elkis, Co-Chair, New Jersey-Israel Commission. “This new tool, developed through feedback from our Commission members, is yet another enhancement to our important mission.”

The Commission strongly encourages Israeli companies and organizations to take advantage of the new site and submit their requests.

Under the Murphy Administration, New Jersey has leveraged its global competitive advantages and stood out as a leading state in its relations with Israel in unparalleled ways.

Since records began to be kept in 2003, 78% of all recorded Israeli foreign direct investment (FDI) and 69% of all Israeli FDI-related job creation in New Jersey have taken place during the Murphy Administration.

Additionally, from 2018 to 2021, FDI from Israel multiplied four times, worth an estimated $347.1M, leading to the creation of 1,120 jobs, including through the entry of new Israeli companies into the state.

From 2020 to 2021, New Jersey-Israel trade volume increased by 16.2%, from $1.33B to $1.55B showing strong gains in our economic relations.

“Delivering technology solutions for our Agency’s customer needs is why we’re here,” said Chris Rein, New Jersey Chief Technology Officer. “Working with the Commission has been a terrific partnership and I’m quite proud of Vernon Spencer and his team who have built this portal using a modern development platform and leveraging our internal skills within the Office of Information Technology.”

About the New Jersey-Israel Commission

The New Jersey-Israel Commission was established in 1989 to implement the goals of the New Jersey-Israel Sister State Agreement and is under the administration of the New Jersey Department of State.

The Commission promotes the development of trade, culture, and educational exchanges; encourages the development of capital investment and joint business ventures; and fosters a spirit of cooperation between the citizens of the State of Israel and the State of New Jersey.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more state and local updates.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# business# international relations# israel# new jersey# finance

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
2689 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Monkeypox in the U.S., CDC Says High Risk of Exposure

The CDC is tracking multiple cases of monkeypox reported in several countries, including around the U.S., that don’t normally report monkeypox. *information straight from CDC.gov.

Read full story
6 comments
Morristown, NJ

The Modernization of Penn Station Begins

A Modernized Penn Station Will Feature Massive Single-Level Concourse with High Ceilings and Natural Light, Greater Connectivity to Platforms, Larger Entrances and Intuitive Travel Paths.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

Film Review - Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

*Introducing Film Reviews from Morristown Minute's Editor - Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022) ★★. “Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful, dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts magi-zoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards and witches. They soon encounter an array of old and new beasts as they clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers.”

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

2022 NJ Teen Media Contest Calendar Winners, See Student Art!

New Jersey Department of Human Services’ Office of Child Support Services. See a dozen student artworks from middle and high schoolers around NJ who were awarded a spot on the 2023 Child Support Calendar from the Department of Human Services.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Morristown Farmers Market Opens Its 32nd Season

NJ Farms and Specialty Vendors in downtown Morristown for 23 Sundays. Ever wondered where to find fresh-caught fish, sweet peaches and corn, oats & grains, spirits, wild mushrooms, spices & herbs, local honey, grass-fed beef, artisan cheese, and floral bouquets all at once?

Read full story

State Recognizes Winners for the 2022 New Jersey Teen Media Contest

NJ Human Services Awards Teens for Creatively Celebrating Dreams and Achievements with Family Support. New Jersey Human Services is honoring 12 New Jersey high school and middle school students for their winning entries in the 2022 New Jersey Child Support Teen Media Contest, which, this year, celebrates the dreams and future achievements of Garden State youth through the support of family, friends and loved ones.

Read full story
1 comments
Burlington County, NJ

Burlington County Man Sold Millions of Dollars in Pesticides He Claimed Would Kill Coronavirus

Burlington County Businessman Defrauded +75 Victims More Than $2.7 Million in Scheme to Sell Pesticides He Claimed Would Kill Coronavirus. U.S. District Attorney of New Jersey announced today that a Burlington, NJ businessman admitted to selling $2.7 million worth of pesticides he claimed were registered with the Environmental Protection Agency as being effective against coronavirus.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

NJAW Announces 2022 Volunteer Firefighter and EMS Grant Recipients

23 departments receive over $41,000 in funding. Volunteer Firefighters and EMS organizations are encouraged to apply. New Jersey American Water announced on June 8 the recipients of its 2022 Volunteer Fire and EMS Grant Program.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Holds AAA Financial Rating for 47th Consecutive Year

Morris County received a top AAA rating from Moody’s Investors Service for the 47th year in a row in a review of CCM bond offer. Moody’s Investors Service again issued its top, AAA rating of Morris County’s financial stability in a review of $5.2 million in county guaranteed bonds offered for facility improvements at the County College of Morris.

Read full story

NJ Cosmetology School Under Fire for Fraud, Failure to Meet State License Requirements

Capri Institute, an NJ Cosmetology & Hair Styling School, Defrauded Students and Failed to Meet Curriculum Requirements for Licensure. Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced June 7 that the State of NJ has filed a lawsuit against New Jersey cosmetology school Capri Institute and, in a separate action filed with the State Board of Cosmetology and Hairstyling (“the Board”), is also seeking the immediate suspension of the school’s licenses to operate in the state, amid allegations that the school defrauded students, engaged in substandard business practices that financially harmed students, and failed to meet regulations and curriculum requirements for cosmetology schools.

Read full story
1 comments

Murphy Admin Wants Your Opinion: Three-Year Spending Plan for Greenhouse Gas Initiative Auction Proceeds

The Murphy Administration will hold a public webinar this Thursday, 6/9, to gather public input on the Three-Year Plan for Spending Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Auction Proceeds.

Read full story
Elizabeth, NJ

ARRIVE Together Law Enforcement Initiative Comes to Elizabeth and Linden PD

Acting AG Platkin Announces Expansion of “ARRIVE Together” Crisis Response Initiative to Elizabeth and Linden Police Departments - a program that pairs a law enforcement officer with a certified mental health screener to respond together to 9-1-1 calls for behavioral health crises.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

PA Man Charged with 6 Commercial Burglaries Across Morris County

Morris County Law Enforcement and contributing agencies announced June 7, the arrest of an Allentown, PA, man on charges stemming from a series of six commercial burglaries across Morris County.

Read full story

Dr. Carey Williams Honored as NJ Horseperson of the Year

Others were also awarded at the 65th Annual New Jersey Breeders Awards Celebration at the Horse Park of New Jersey to kick off the Month of the Horse in the state. The 2022 Governor’s Award for Horseperson of the Year was awarded to Dr. Carey Williams, who has served the industry with Rutgers University since 2003.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Villa Walsh Academy’s “Tower Hill” Receives Morris Township 2022 Historic Preservation Award

Morris Township Historic Preservation Commission Recognizes Tower Hill during May-National Historic Preservation Month. Tower Hill at Villa Walsh Academy is one of the earliest, and perhaps the most spectacularly preserved Gilded Age homes in Morris Township.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Tri-County Fair Returns to Morris County

Next week, starting June 16 through June 19, the Tri-County Fair comes to the Morris County area at the 107-acre site of Christ Church. The excitement of carnival attractions, rides, games, live music, fireworks, and more is coming back to the Morris County area at the sprawling 107-acre site of Christ Church located at 140 Green Pond Road, Rockaway, NJ 07866 – Exit 37 off of RT-80.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

Schuyler-Hamilton House Tours Reopen to Public

The Schuyler-Hamilton House reopened for public tours on May 29, 2022, after renovations throughout the winter months. The Daughters of the American Revolution, and owners of the property, encourage residents to come back for tours of this historic monument to the American Revolution.

Read full story
1 comments
Paterson, NJ

5 People Shot Over Two Days in Paterson, NJ

Multiple (4) people were injured in shootings in Paterson, NJ over a two-day period this weekend. Gun violence continues to soar in NJ and across the country. At approximately 4:13 am on June 5, 2022, members of the Paterson Police Department were notified that a 42-year-old female Paterson, NJ resident had arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, NJ for treatment of multiple non-fatal gunshot wounds.

Read full story
6 comments
Morristown, NJ

Six Correctional Officers Charged in Inmate Assault at Garden State Youth Correctional Facility

Attorney General Platkin announces criminal charges against six correctional police officers over unjustified use of force against an inmate at Garden State Youth Correctional Facility.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy