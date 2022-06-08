PA Man Charged with 6 Commercial Burglaries Across Morris County

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UOqiK_0g4X5XkQ00
Bergen County Sheriff's Office

Morris County Law Enforcement and contributing agencies announced June 7, the arrest of an Allentown, PA, man on charges stemming from a series of six commercial burglaries across Morris County.

Kenneth K. Cook, 48, of Allentown, PA, was arrested on charges stemming from a series of six commercial burglaries committed in Dover, Florham Park, Randolph, and Roxbury between November 2021 and January 2022.

In several instances, Cook was caught on surveillance video using a large sack to carry the stolen merchandise and fleeing from the scene of the crime in a dark-colored Acura TL after entering the rear passenger door of the car.

Video evidence of Cook's escape led law enforcement to determine the burglaries were likely a team effort. However, Morris County Law Enforcement only announced the arrest of Cook and no conspirators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QPG5L_0g4X5XkQ00
Kenneth CookBergen County Sheriff's Office

Cook is accused of:

  • Committing burglary and theft by taking up to 80 packs of cigarettes from a store in Randolph on November 7, 2021, and causing damages to the business by smashing a glass door.
  • Committing burglary and theft by taking multiple cigarette cartons, scratch-off lottery tickets, and cash from a gas station in Succasunna on November 7, 2021, and causing damages to the business by smashing a glass door.
  • Committing burglary and theft by taking cash from a restaurant in Florham Park on November 21, 2021, and causing damages to the business by smashing a glass door.
  • Committing burglary and theft by taking multiple cartons of cigarettes and cigars, lottery tickets, and cash from a convenience store in Florham Park on November 21, 2021, and causing damages to the business by smashing a glass door.
  • Committing burglary and theft by taking a safe, multiple cigarette cartons, vape merchandise, and cash from a gas station in Randolph on December 18, 2021, and causing damages to the business by smashing a glass door.
  • Committing burglary and theft by taking cash, scratch-off lottery tickets, and multiple cigarette cartons from a gas station in Dover on January 12, 2022, and causing damages to the business by smashing a glass door.

Cook has been charged in Morris County with:

  • Five counts of Conspiracy to Commit Theft by Unlawful Taking, a crime of the Third Degree.
  • Five counts of Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, a crime of the Third Degree.
  • Five counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a crime of the Third Degree.
  • One count of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a crime of the Fourth Degree.
  • Six counts of Burglary, a crime of the Third Degree
  • Six counts of Criminal Mischief, a crime of the Fourth Degree.

Cook was arrested on the above charges on June 6, 2022. He remains detained at the Bergen County jail, awaiting a June 8, 2022, detention hearing regarding charges of a similar nature

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more state and local updates.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# crime# burglary# local# police# safety

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
2689 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Monkeypox in the U.S., CDC Says High Risk of Exposure

The CDC is tracking multiple cases of monkeypox reported in several countries, including around the U.S., that don’t normally report monkeypox. *information straight from CDC.gov.

Read full story
6 comments
Morristown, NJ

The Modernization of Penn Station Begins

A Modernized Penn Station Will Feature Massive Single-Level Concourse with High Ceilings and Natural Light, Greater Connectivity to Platforms, Larger Entrances and Intuitive Travel Paths.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

Film Review - Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

*Introducing Film Reviews from Morristown Minute's Editor - Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022) ★★. “Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful, dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts magi-zoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards and witches. They soon encounter an array of old and new beasts as they clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers.”

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

2022 NJ Teen Media Contest Calendar Winners, See Student Art!

New Jersey Department of Human Services’ Office of Child Support Services. See a dozen student artworks from middle and high schoolers around NJ who were awarded a spot on the 2023 Child Support Calendar from the Department of Human Services.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Morristown Farmers Market Opens Its 32nd Season

NJ Farms and Specialty Vendors in downtown Morristown for 23 Sundays. Ever wondered where to find fresh-caught fish, sweet peaches and corn, oats & grains, spirits, wild mushrooms, spices & herbs, local honey, grass-fed beef, artisan cheese, and floral bouquets all at once?

Read full story

State Recognizes Winners for the 2022 New Jersey Teen Media Contest

NJ Human Services Awards Teens for Creatively Celebrating Dreams and Achievements with Family Support. New Jersey Human Services is honoring 12 New Jersey high school and middle school students for their winning entries in the 2022 New Jersey Child Support Teen Media Contest, which, this year, celebrates the dreams and future achievements of Garden State youth through the support of family, friends and loved ones.

Read full story
1 comments
Burlington County, NJ

Burlington County Man Sold Millions of Dollars in Pesticides He Claimed Would Kill Coronavirus

Burlington County Businessman Defrauded +75 Victims More Than $2.7 Million in Scheme to Sell Pesticides He Claimed Would Kill Coronavirus. U.S. District Attorney of New Jersey announced today that a Burlington, NJ businessman admitted to selling $2.7 million worth of pesticides he claimed were registered with the Environmental Protection Agency as being effective against coronavirus.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

NJAW Announces 2022 Volunteer Firefighter and EMS Grant Recipients

23 departments receive over $41,000 in funding. Volunteer Firefighters and EMS organizations are encouraged to apply. New Jersey American Water announced on June 8 the recipients of its 2022 Volunteer Fire and EMS Grant Program.

Read full story

The New Jersey-Israel Commission Launches First Ever Business Outreach Page

The new webpage and contact form will allow Israel-related businesses to better engage with New Jersey and connect our innovation ecosystems. As New Jersey and Israel continuously enhance their strong technological relations and capitalize on the partnership between the Start-Up Nation and the State of Innovation, the New Jersey-Israel Commission has launched a new tool to help Israeli-related businesses engage with the State.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Holds AAA Financial Rating for 47th Consecutive Year

Morris County received a top AAA rating from Moody’s Investors Service for the 47th year in a row in a review of CCM bond offer. Moody’s Investors Service again issued its top, AAA rating of Morris County’s financial stability in a review of $5.2 million in county guaranteed bonds offered for facility improvements at the County College of Morris.

Read full story

NJ Cosmetology School Under Fire for Fraud, Failure to Meet State License Requirements

Capri Institute, an NJ Cosmetology & Hair Styling School, Defrauded Students and Failed to Meet Curriculum Requirements for Licensure. Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced June 7 that the State of NJ has filed a lawsuit against New Jersey cosmetology school Capri Institute and, in a separate action filed with the State Board of Cosmetology and Hairstyling (“the Board”), is also seeking the immediate suspension of the school’s licenses to operate in the state, amid allegations that the school defrauded students, engaged in substandard business practices that financially harmed students, and failed to meet regulations and curriculum requirements for cosmetology schools.

Read full story
1 comments

Murphy Admin Wants Your Opinion: Three-Year Spending Plan for Greenhouse Gas Initiative Auction Proceeds

The Murphy Administration will hold a public webinar this Thursday, 6/9, to gather public input on the Three-Year Plan for Spending Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Auction Proceeds.

Read full story

ARRIVE Together Law Enforcement Initiative Comes to Elizabeth and Linden PD

Acting AG Platkin Announces Expansion of “ARRIVE Together” Crisis Response Initiative to Elizabeth and Linden Police Departments - a program that pairs a law enforcement officer with a certified mental health screener to respond together to 9-1-1 calls for behavioral health crises.

Read full story

Dr. Carey Williams Honored as NJ Horseperson of the Year

Others were also awarded at the 65th Annual New Jersey Breeders Awards Celebration at the Horse Park of New Jersey to kick off the Month of the Horse in the state. The 2022 Governor’s Award for Horseperson of the Year was awarded to Dr. Carey Williams, who has served the industry with Rutgers University since 2003.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Villa Walsh Academy’s “Tower Hill” Receives Morris Township 2022 Historic Preservation Award

Morris Township Historic Preservation Commission Recognizes Tower Hill during May-National Historic Preservation Month. Tower Hill at Villa Walsh Academy is one of the earliest, and perhaps the most spectacularly preserved Gilded Age homes in Morris Township.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Tri-County Fair Returns to Morris County

Next week, starting June 16 through June 19, the Tri-County Fair comes to the Morris County area at the 107-acre site of Christ Church. The excitement of carnival attractions, rides, games, live music, fireworks, and more is coming back to the Morris County area at the sprawling 107-acre site of Christ Church located at 140 Green Pond Road, Rockaway, NJ 07866 – Exit 37 off of RT-80.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

Schuyler-Hamilton House Tours Reopen to Public

The Schuyler-Hamilton House reopened for public tours on May 29, 2022, after renovations throughout the winter months. The Daughters of the American Revolution, and owners of the property, encourage residents to come back for tours of this historic monument to the American Revolution.

Read full story
1 comments
Paterson, NJ

5 People Shot Over Two Days in Paterson, NJ

Multiple (4) people were injured in shootings in Paterson, NJ over a two-day period this weekend. Gun violence continues to soar in NJ and across the country. At approximately 4:13 am on June 5, 2022, members of the Paterson Police Department were notified that a 42-year-old female Paterson, NJ resident had arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, NJ for treatment of multiple non-fatal gunshot wounds.

Read full story
6 comments
Morristown, NJ

Six Correctional Officers Charged in Inmate Assault at Garden State Youth Correctional Facility

Attorney General Platkin announces criminal charges against six correctional police officers over unjustified use of force against an inmate at Garden State Youth Correctional Facility.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy