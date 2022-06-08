PA Man Charged with 6 Commercial Burglaries Across Morris County

Morris County Law Enforcement and contributing agencies announced June 7, the arrest of an Allentown, PA, man on charges stemming from a series of six commercial burglaries across Morris County.

Kenneth K. Cook, 48, of Allentown, PA, was arrested on charges stemming from a series of six commercial burglaries committed in Dover, Florham Park, Randolph, and Roxbury between November 2021 and January 2022.

In several instances, Cook was caught on surveillance video using a large sack to carry the stolen merchandise and fleeing from the scene of the crime in a dark-colored Acura TL after entering the rear passenger door of the car.

Video evidence of Cook's escape led law enforcement to determine the burglaries were likely a team effort. However, Morris County Law Enforcement only announced the arrest of Cook and no conspirators.

Kenneth Cook Bergen County Sheriff's Office

Cook is accused of:

Committing burglary and theft by taking up to 80 packs of cigarettes from a store in Randolph on November 7, 2021, and causing damages to the business by smashing a glass door.

Committing burglary and theft by taking multiple cigarette cartons, scratch-off lottery tickets, and cash from a gas station in Succasunna on November 7, 2021, and causing damages to the business by smashing a glass door.

Committing burglary and theft by taking cash from a restaurant in Florham Park on November 21, 2021, and causing damages to the business by smashing a glass door.

Committing burglary and theft by taking multiple cartons of cigarettes and cigars, lottery tickets, and cash from a convenience store in Florham Park on November 21, 2021, and causing damages to the business by smashing a glass door.

Committing burglary and theft by taking a safe, multiple cigarette cartons, vape merchandise, and cash from a gas station in Randolph on December 18, 2021, and causing damages to the business by smashing a glass door.

Committing burglary and theft by taking cash, scratch-off lottery tickets, and multiple cigarette cartons from a gas station in Dover on January 12, 2022, and causing damages to the business by smashing a glass door.

Cook has been charged in Morris County with:

Five counts of Conspiracy to Commit Theft by Unlawful Taking, a crime of the Third Degree.

Five counts of Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, a crime of the Third Degree.

Five counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a crime of the Third Degree.

One count of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a crime of the Fourth Degree.

Six counts of Burglary, a crime of the Third Degree

Six counts of Criminal Mischief, a crime of the Fourth Degree.

Cook was arrested on the above charges on June 6, 2022. He remains detained at the Bergen County jail, awaiting a June 8, 2022, detention hearing regarding charges of a similar nature

