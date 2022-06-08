Morristown, NJ

Villa Walsh Academy’s “Tower Hill” Receives Morris Township 2022 Historic Preservation Award

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G0BhO_0g4Hrtnl00
Morris Township Historic Preservation Commission

Morris Township Historic Preservation Commission Recognizes Tower Hill during May-National Historic Preservation Month

Tower Hill at Villa Walsh Academy is one of the earliest, and perhaps the most spectacularly preserved Gilded Age homes in Morris Township.

The current residents of Tower Hill are the 2022 winners of a local preservation award given each year by the Morris Township Historic Preservation Commission during May which is National Historic Preservation Month.

Former winners were the Little Red Schoolhouse, Acorn Hall, and Glynallyn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ra9xM_0g4Hrtnl00
Morris Township Historic Preservation Commission

Tower Hill was built by Louis Charles Gillespie (1835-1911) a successful importer of tung oil and purveyor of shellac. Gillespie was a quiet giant in the world of building materials, importing from China, India, New Zealand, and Africa via company-owned ships, boats, and railcars. As America boomed, so did the wealth of L.C. Gillespie.

In 1878 Gillespie purchased 115 acres of land on Picatinny Mountain in Morris Township for a summer estate. New York summers were stifling, and families of means like the Gillespies sought refuge from the heat along with the opportunity to socialize. Morris Township was just the place.

Not a family that sought the spotlight, the Gillespies decided on a property that would allow them privacy, land, plenty of fresh air, and a view of the Washington Valley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tsj8w_0g4Hrtnl00
Morris Township Historic Preservation Commission

Constructed in 1878 Tower Hill is situated on the town’s highest hill at the corner of Western Avenue and Picatinny Road.

The brick and marble Southern Colonial house with Ionic columns and a deep front porch is more reminiscent of Jefferson’s Monticello than of the more common Northeastern early Victorian or Italianate Gilded Age homes made of wood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fvekh_0g4Hrtnl00
Morris Township Historic Preservation Commission

By 1890 the family and their 9 children decamped to Morris Township year-round. The move required expanding the already large home over the next 4 years. Heating with both furnace and fireplaces made it a year-round home.

In 1894, a steam-driven well pump imported from England was constructed in a 6-story, 70-foot-high stone tower (giving the house its name) pumping water from a 417-foot deep well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vccXF_0g4Hrtnl00
Morris Township Historic Preservation Commission

A staff of housekeepers and gardeners was hired. A carriage house, 4 frame barns, 5 cottages, a tennis court, and extensive gardens were completed. A working farm of both livestock and vegetables supplemented the family’s needs and provided additional income.

The interior, with mahogany and oak carved wooden embellishments, had ample bedroom spaces, a spacious hall, rooms for receiving guests, a library, dining, and billiards. Typical of the local Gilded Age families who settled in the town, the Gillespies lived a very comfortable country life.

Louis Gillespie died in 1911. His widow, Josephine, lived in the home until her death in 1919.

Tower Hill remained empty until it was sold for $125,000 in 1929 to the Archdiocese of Newark. Recognized since 1990 by the State of New Jersey Historic Preservation Office (NJSHPO) as being of historic importance, the estate and its grounds have been carefully cared for by the Religious Teachers of Filippini who moved to the property in 1929 through the efforts of Bishop Walsh of Newark. The Sisters have continuously resided there since its acquisition.

The home stands today because of adaptive reuse, turning the mansion into a school—the Villa Walsh Academy for Girls.

Carol Barkin, of the Morris Township Historic Preservation Commission, remarked that “of the 100 Gilded Age mansions built locally in the early 20th century, only about 25 remain. Stanford White’s Hurstmont was recently demolished along Mt. Kemble Avenue when efforts to save it fizzled. We are heartened when distinctive and historic buildings like Tower Hill are adapted, cherished, and maintained. We applaud the staff and caretakers of Tower Hill for preserving this piece of Morris Township history for this and future generations."

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more state and local updates.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# school# church# history# villa walsh# preservation

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
2686 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Morristown, NJ

Monkeypox in the U.S., CDC Says High Risk of Exposure

The CDC is tracking multiple cases of monkeypox reported in several countries, including around the U.S., that don’t normally report monkeypox. *information straight from CDC.gov.

Read full story
5 comments
Morristown, NJ

The Modernization of Penn Station Begins

A Modernized Penn Station Will Feature Massive Single-Level Concourse with High Ceilings and Natural Light, Greater Connectivity to Platforms, Larger Entrances and Intuitive Travel Paths.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Film Review - Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

*Introducing Film Reviews from Morristown Minute's Editor - Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022) ★★. “Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful, dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts magi-zoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards and witches. They soon encounter an array of old and new beasts as they clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers.”

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

2022 NJ Teen Media Contest Calendar Winners, See Student Art!

New Jersey Department of Human Services’ Office of Child Support Services. See a dozen student artworks from middle and high schoolers around NJ who were awarded a spot on the 2023 Child Support Calendar from the Department of Human Services.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Morristown Farmers Market Opens Its 32nd Season

NJ Farms and Specialty Vendors in downtown Morristown for 23 Sundays. Ever wondered where to find fresh-caught fish, sweet peaches and corn, oats & grains, spirits, wild mushrooms, spices & herbs, local honey, grass-fed beef, artisan cheese, and floral bouquets all at once?

Read full story

State Recognizes Winners for the 2022 New Jersey Teen Media Contest

NJ Human Services Awards Teens for Creatively Celebrating Dreams and Achievements with Family Support. New Jersey Human Services is honoring 12 New Jersey high school and middle school students for their winning entries in the 2022 New Jersey Child Support Teen Media Contest, which, this year, celebrates the dreams and future achievements of Garden State youth through the support of family, friends and loved ones.

Read full story
1 comments
Burlington County, NJ

Burlington County Man Sold Millions of Dollars in Pesticides He Claimed Would Kill Coronavirus

Burlington County Businessman Defrauded +75 Victims More Than $2.7 Million in Scheme to Sell Pesticides He Claimed Would Kill Coronavirus. U.S. District Attorney of New Jersey announced today that a Burlington, NJ businessman admitted to selling $2.7 million worth of pesticides he claimed were registered with the Environmental Protection Agency as being effective against coronavirus.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

NJAW Announces 2022 Volunteer Firefighter and EMS Grant Recipients

23 departments receive over $41,000 in funding. Volunteer Firefighters and EMS organizations are encouraged to apply. New Jersey American Water announced on June 8 the recipients of its 2022 Volunteer Fire and EMS Grant Program.

Read full story

The New Jersey-Israel Commission Launches First Ever Business Outreach Page

The new webpage and contact form will allow Israel-related businesses to better engage with New Jersey and connect our innovation ecosystems. As New Jersey and Israel continuously enhance their strong technological relations and capitalize on the partnership between the Start-Up Nation and the State of Innovation, the New Jersey-Israel Commission has launched a new tool to help Israeli-related businesses engage with the State.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Holds AAA Financial Rating for 47th Consecutive Year

Morris County received a top AAA rating from Moody’s Investors Service for the 47th year in a row in a review of CCM bond offer. Moody’s Investors Service again issued its top, AAA rating of Morris County’s financial stability in a review of $5.2 million in county guaranteed bonds offered for facility improvements at the County College of Morris.

Read full story

NJ Cosmetology School Under Fire for Fraud, Failure to Meet State License Requirements

Capri Institute, an NJ Cosmetology & Hair Styling School, Defrauded Students and Failed to Meet Curriculum Requirements for Licensure. Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced June 7 that the State of NJ has filed a lawsuit against New Jersey cosmetology school Capri Institute and, in a separate action filed with the State Board of Cosmetology and Hairstyling (“the Board”), is also seeking the immediate suspension of the school’s licenses to operate in the state, amid allegations that the school defrauded students, engaged in substandard business practices that financially harmed students, and failed to meet regulations and curriculum requirements for cosmetology schools.

Read full story
1 comments

Murphy Admin Wants Your Opinion: Three-Year Spending Plan for Greenhouse Gas Initiative Auction Proceeds

The Murphy Administration will hold a public webinar this Thursday, 6/9, to gather public input on the Three-Year Plan for Spending Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Auction Proceeds.

Read full story
Elizabeth, NJ

ARRIVE Together Law Enforcement Initiative Comes to Elizabeth and Linden PD

Acting AG Platkin Announces Expansion of “ARRIVE Together” Crisis Response Initiative to Elizabeth and Linden Police Departments - a program that pairs a law enforcement officer with a certified mental health screener to respond together to 9-1-1 calls for behavioral health crises.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

PA Man Charged with 6 Commercial Burglaries Across Morris County

Morris County Law Enforcement and contributing agencies announced June 7, the arrest of an Allentown, PA, man on charges stemming from a series of six commercial burglaries across Morris County.

Read full story

Dr. Carey Williams Honored as NJ Horseperson of the Year

Others were also awarded at the 65th Annual New Jersey Breeders Awards Celebration at the Horse Park of New Jersey to kick off the Month of the Horse in the state. The 2022 Governor’s Award for Horseperson of the Year was awarded to Dr. Carey Williams, who has served the industry with Rutgers University since 2003.

Read full story
1 comments
Morris County, NJ

Tri-County Fair Returns to Morris County

Next week, starting June 16 through June 19, the Tri-County Fair comes to the Morris County area at the 107-acre site of Christ Church. The excitement of carnival attractions, rides, games, live music, fireworks, and more is coming back to the Morris County area at the sprawling 107-acre site of Christ Church located at 140 Green Pond Road, Rockaway, NJ 07866 – Exit 37 off of RT-80.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

Schuyler-Hamilton House Tours Reopen to Public

The Schuyler-Hamilton House reopened for public tours on May 29, 2022, after renovations throughout the winter months. The Daughters of the American Revolution, and owners of the property, encourage residents to come back for tours of this historic monument to the American Revolution.

Read full story
1 comments
Paterson, NJ

5 People Shot Over Two Days in Paterson, NJ

Multiple (4) people were injured in shootings in Paterson, NJ over a two-day period this weekend. Gun violence continues to soar in NJ and across the country. At approximately 4:13 am on June 5, 2022, members of the Paterson Police Department were notified that a 42-year-old female Paterson, NJ resident had arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, NJ for treatment of multiple non-fatal gunshot wounds.

Read full story
6 comments
Morristown, NJ

Six Correctional Officers Charged in Inmate Assault at Garden State Youth Correctional Facility

Attorney General Platkin announces criminal charges against six correctional police officers over unjustified use of force against an inmate at Garden State Youth Correctional Facility.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy