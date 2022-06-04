What to do in Morristown, NJ - June 4 to June 11

Events in and around Morristown, NJ on the Morristown Minute calendar from Saturday, June 4th to Saturday, June 11th.

BioBlitz Morris Nature Festival - Sat June 4, 10:00 am

What: Bio-Blitz Morris Nature Festival is an educational and county-wide program to raise awareness for the Whippany River Watershed and the environment by focusing on environmental fun, education, stewardship, and community building.

This is Whippany River Watershed Action Committee's (WRWAC) 2nd annual BioBlitz; they will add events, programs, and sponsors as the event approaches. The inaugural BioBlitz is also seeking sponsors, exhibitors, and volunteers to run BioBlitz activities.

More Information? – Contact Alison Deeb at facilitator@wrwac.org.

When: Saturday, June 4, 2022, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Where: Lewis Morris County Park, Russ Myers Recreational Area, Mendham, NJ

Schedule of Activities: Fun for the whole family! The public is invited to come and learn about conservation and how to preserve, protect and maintain the environment.

This year’s event will include free, family-friendly activities such as nature walks and stream assessments.

There will also be an American BBQ All-You-Can-Eat for only $15/person.

The event will take place rain or shine from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm with an “Early Bird Special” walk from 7:00 am to 8:00 am.

Schedule (subject to change):

7:00-8:00 AM - Early Bird Special – Wild Birds Unlimited (limited availability, pre-registration is required)

8:00-9:45AM - Staff Set-up

10:00 AM – Welcome and Opening Remarks (Activity Tent)

10:00-11:30 AM – Earth Echo Water Challenge

11:00 AM – Macro Mayhem – stream water assessment with

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM – Grand Falloons – Fun Family Environmental Entertainment sponsored by MCMUA (roaming grounds)

11:30 AM - Mike Van Clef, Invasive Species Walk sponsored by Burnham Park Association (leave from Base Tent)

12:30-2:00 PM – Earth Echo Water Challenge

1:00 PM - Mike Van Clef, Invasive Species Walk sponsored by Burnham Park Association

1:30 PM - Macro Mayhem – stream water assessment AmeriCorps Watershed Ambassadors

2:45-3:45 PM - Jenkinson’s Aquarium Touch Tank – Get hands-on with the wildlife. sponsored by MCMUA (Activity Tent)

2:45 p.m - Mike Van Clef, Invasive Species Walk sponsored by Burnham Park Association (leave from Base Tent)

3:45-4:00 PM - Closing Ceremonies and acknowledgment of sponsors – Siva Jonnada, WRWAC Chair

Schedule of Exhibitors: Members of the environmental community coming out to engage with the attendees. Exhibitors include (subject to change):

11:00 – Noon Morris County/Somerset Bee Keeper Association

11:30-3:30 - American BBQ All-You-Can-Eat for only $15/person

10:00AM- 4:00PM - MCMUA

10:00AM- 4:00PM - MC Mosquito Control

10:00AM- 4:00PM - Unity Charter School

10:00AM- 4:00PM - Morris Area Responsible Dog Owners

Whippany River Watershed Action Committee

Lewis Morris County Park

Russ Myers Recreational Area

Mendham, NJ

Glass Weaving & Brunch - Sat June 4, 10:00 am

Glass Weaving & Brunch - Create a 6-inch square in any shape!

Join us at our upcoming Glass Weaving Art 2nd Quarter 20th Year Glassworks event! Grab the friends you really enjoy and escape to Glassworks for some safe, creative, relaxing fun.

Saturday, June 4, 2022, 10 AM – 12 PM

$65 per person

Continental Breakfast, BYOB

﻿﻿Glassworks Studio

151 South St., Suite 103B

Morristown, NJ 07960



A Cache of Kinetic Art: Timeless Movements at Morris Museum - Sun June 5, 11:00 am

March 18, 2022 – August 28, 2022

Museum Hours: Wednesday – Sunday 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Prices: FREE – $12

The exhibition, A Cache of Kinetic Art: Timeless Movements, explores broad themes of the human experience and how time manifests in nature through 35 works of kinetic art. Created by 26 artists, these art objects are expressions of measuring, marking, embracing, and resisting time. This is the fourth and final installment of A Cache of Kinetic Art which launched in 2018 with Curious Characters.

Timeless Movements will be on view from March 18 through August 28, 2022.

“In 2017, the Murtogh D. Guinness Collection staff first envisioned a four-part series, designed to provide exhibition space for artists responding to our challenge to connect contemporary audiences with 19th-century mechanical music, automata, and timekeeping technologies. Since that time, nearly fifty artists have shared their interpretations of ‘art-in-motion,’ embracing a variety of methods and materials,” stated Dr. Anne Ricculli, Curator of the Guinness Collection.

Open to established and emerging artists, this juried exhibition explores a range of artistic talent, inventiveness in design, and a mastery of technique. Timeless Movements bridges the gap between vintage and contemporary kinetic art allowing visitors to experience the creativity of these newly created pieces in conjunction with the Morris Museum’s historic and internationally-significant objects in the Murtogh D. Guinness Collection of Mechanical Musical Instruments and Automata.

Included in the exhibition are 35 works by 26 national and international artists. The selected artists include:

Miron Abramovici, Ginger Andro, Lawrence Berzon, David Bowman, Mackenzie Bullard, Ryan Buyssens, Yu Chenrui, Randall Cleaver, Michael Croft, Kyle Dries, Bill Durovchic, Glen Farley, Hao Feng, Chris Fitch, Daniel Fulco, Chuck Glicksman, Joshua Hudak, Bernard Klevickas, Sizhu Li, Bradley N. Litwin, Dina Priess dos Santos, Walter Rossi, Justin Schactman, Glenn W. Smith, Eliza Twichell, and Wade Warman.

Morris Museum

6 Normandy Heights Road

Morristown, NJ 07960

MPAC’S 8th Annual Spring Musical Production: School of Rock – The Musical

The annual spring musical production returns to the stage for the first time in three years!

Based on the hit movie, School of Rock – The Musical is a loving testimony to the transformative power of music! MPAC’s production of School of Rock features a dynamic cast of several dozen young performers in a professionally produced and staged show.

Rock got no reason, rock got no rhyme…You better get me to school on time! Andrew Lloyd Webber’s School of Rock – The Musical follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn an extra bit of cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. But can he get them to the Battle of the Bands without their parents and the school’s headmistress finding out?

Trend Motors is the proud lead sponsor of MPAC’s 8th Annual Spring Musical, School of Rock.

FRI JUN 3, 2022 @ 7:30 PM

SAT JUN 4, 2022 @ 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

SUN JUN 5, 2022 @ 2:00 PM

Mayo Performing Arts Center

100 South Street

Morristown, NJ 07960

The Lords of 52nd Street: Legends of the Billy Joel Band - Fri June 10, 8:00 pm

At Mayo Performing Arts Center -

Enjoy the music of Billy Joel as performed by his original band members! Featuring Richie Cannata on tenor saxophone, Liberty DeVito on drums and Russell Javors on rhythm guitar, these are the musicians who performed with Billy Joel in the 1970s and 1980s and were heard on albums such as The Stranger, 52nd Street, Glass Houses and The Nylon Curtain.

Before they were The Lords of 52nd Street, you could find them playing at local clubs in Long Island under the band name, “Topper.” Topper was a 1960s high school rock and roll band originally formed by, Russell Javors on guitar and vocals, Doug Stegmeyer on bass, and Liberty DeVitto on drums. The band was drawing a large audience at the time, but bassist Doug Stegmeyer quickly flew out to California to audition for the “Piano Man,” Mr. Billy Joel.

Joel was looking to form a new band that will record and tour with him regularly. Stegmeyer was immediately accepted into the Billy Joel Band, and Joel asked if Stegmeyer knew any other players, specifically a New York-style drummer. Stegmeyer told Joel, “You know them,” and recommended his Topper bandmates, Russell Javors and Liberty DeVitto, for the part.

DeVitto frequently played gigs with Joel’s high school band “The Hassles” at Plainview’s My House. To say the least, Joel and DeVitto were not foreign to each other’s playing. No one ever expected these musicians would cross paths again, and help form one of pop music’s most famous bands.

Buy Tickets Here: $29-$59

Civil War Reenactment Weekend - Sat June 11, 10:00 am

June 11 @ 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Civil War Weekend is back at Fosterfields on Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12 from 10 am to 4 pm each day!

Join the NJ 2nd brigade as they host a reenactment weekend. See skirmishes, camp set-ups, and more during this family-friendly event.

Also, visit the farm and see all your favorite farm animals and special demonstrations!

Cost: $10/person ages 3 and up.

To Register: tinyurl.com/CivilWarWeekend2022

Fosterfields Living Historical Farm

73 Kahdena Road

Morris Township, NJ 07960

