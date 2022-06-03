Burlington Vicinage to Conduct In-Person Election Day Hearings

NJ Courts

Primary Election is approaching: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, is election day in Morris County, from 6 am to 8 pm.

Click here to find your polling locations for election day – enter your street address and zip code.

The early voting period will take place from Friday and Saturday, June 3-4 from 10 am to 8 pm, and Sunday, June 5, from 10 am to 6 pm.

All mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, June 7, 2022, and received by the Morris County Board of Elections no later than Monday, June 13, 2022. Mail-in ballots cannot be returned to your polling place.

To register to vote or make changes to your voter registration:

In-person: deliver your voter application form to Morris County, Administration & Records Building, 10 Court Street, Morristown, NJ 07960 By mail: send your form to the Morris County Commissioner of Registration, PO Box 900, Morristown, NJ 07963 Online: visit the Voter Registration Application – you will need a valid driver’s license or non-driver ID card issued by the NJ MVC or a social security number and the ability to upload your signature online.

Not sure if you’re registered to vote? Use the “Voter Search” and enter your name, and date of birth to check on your voter registration status.

Remember, early voting locations are not the same as your assigned polling place.

There are currently Early Voting Locations in Morristown at 200 South Street, and in Madison at 28 Walnut Street.

Click here for an entire list of Early Voting Locations in Morris County.

Superior Court judges will be available in Burlington County to conduct in-person hearings for election challenges or issues on Tuesday, June 7.

Voters and residents with questions about the primary election or who are seeking assistance in casting their vote can contact the county clerk’s office and/or the board of elections:

Burlington County Clerk’s Elections Office:

Burlington County Board of Elections:

Superintendent of Elections:

If appropriate, the matter will be heard promptly by a designated judge, with notice to election officials.

Election officials, petitioners, and attorneys will be able to appear before the designated judge by video or telephone.

All COVID-19 health protocols, including the wearing of masks and 3-foot social distancing, are required in the Burlington County Court Facility courtrooms, technology access rooms, and court offices.

Contact the Burlington County Board of Elections offices for information on their COVID-19 health protocols. Individuals seeking to observe primary day hearings can do so via technology access rooms that will be made available at the courthouse.

