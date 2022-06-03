Jersey Fresh Strawberries Ripe, Ready for Picking

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZvsl_0fzhora500
New Jersey Department of Agriculture

Department of Agriculture Visits Bonacorsi Family Farm in Hunterdon County for Pick-Your-Own Experience

(FRENCHTOWN) – The New Jersey Department of Agriculture recently visited Bonacorsi’s Family Farm in Frenchtown in Hunterdon County to highlight the Jersey Fresh strawberry picking season.

“Jersey Fresh strawberries can be picked ripe and ready to consume as their taste is second to none,” NJDA Secretary Douglas Fisher said.  “The strawberry season is a short one, so I encourage everyone to enjoy this sweet fruit while it lasts as more Jersey Fresh produce becomes available in the days and weeks to follow.”

Plump, juicy, and delicious Jersey Fresh strawberries are available now at community farmers' markets, local farm stands, and pick-your-own farms around the state. Harvesting of the popular spring crop began in early May and should continue through June. While the southern sections of the state may only have two or three weeks of strawberry picking remaining, many locations in the northern sections of the state are open now or are expected to be any day.

Bonacorsi Family Farm grows five acres of assorted strawberries including newer varieties like Rutgers Scarlet and some traditional favorites like Earliglo and Sparkle. The pick-your-own operation is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday -Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

“Our strawberries are one of the most anticipated crops of the season, and our customers can’t wait to pick them once we open,” said Sam Bonacorsi, owner of Bonacorsi Family Farm along with his wife, Laura. “Our advantage as a strictly local farm is that our fruit does not have to undergo rough handling or long journeys, so we are able to focus on selecting our fruit for best flavors, and only offer top quality.”

Bonacorsi Family Farm’s berries are available at their pick-your-own strawberry field location at 662 Pittstown Road, in Frenchtown, and already picked at their roadside stand at 1137 Croton Road, Flemington.  The Bonacorsi’s are a third-and-fourth generation farming family and have been in Hunterdon County since 2008. The family also grows 70 different varieties of modern-day as well as heirloom apples, along with peaches, tart cherries, grapes, raspberries, blueberries, and vegetables.

Strawberries can be part of a healthy diet as they are a good source of vitamin C. Strawberries should not be washed until ready to eat because of their high water content.

Look for strawberries that are plump and firm with bright red color and natural shine. The size of the berry is not important; the color of the berry and the fragrance are the best indicators of flavor. Caps should be fresh, green, and intact. Avoid strawberries with green or white color, or those that appear mushy, shriveled, or leaky. Strawberries do not ripen after harvest, so they should be immediately stored in the refrigerator and picked as close to consumption time as possible.

When purchasing, check the carton for stains, which indicate over-ripeness. Remove the strawberries from the market or store container. Store in a shallow container on a paper towel in the refrigerator for up to three days. If a shallow container is not feasible, put paper towels between the layers. Remove from the refrigerator and serve at room temperature for optimum flavor.

To find Jersey Fresh strawberries, recipes that use strawberries, and other Jersey Fresh products at farm markets or pick-your-own farms, visit www.findjerseyfresh.com.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more state and local updates.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# agriculture# food# crops# farmers# business

Comments / 1

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
2675 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Dr. Carey Williams Honored as NJ Horseperson of the Year

Others were also awarded at the 65th Annual New Jersey Breeders Awards Celebration at the Horse Park of New Jersey to kick off the Month of the Horse in the state. The 2022 Governor’s Award for Horseperson of the Year was awarded to Dr. Carey Williams, who has served the industry with Rutgers University since 2003.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Villa Walsh Academy’s “Tower Hill” Receives Morris Township 2022 Historic Preservation Award

Morris Township Historic Preservation Commission Recognizes Tower Hill during May-National Historic Preservation Month. Tower Hill at Villa Walsh Academy is one of the earliest, and perhaps the most spectacularly preserved Gilded Age homes in Morris Township.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Tri-County Fair Returns to Morris County

Next week, starting June 16 through June 19, the Tri-County Fair comes to the Morris County area at the 107-acre site of Christ Church. The excitement of carnival attractions, rides, games, live music, fireworks, and more is coming back to the Morris County area at the sprawling 107-acre site of Christ Church located at 140 Green Pond Road, Rockaway, NJ 07866 – Exit 37 off of RT-80.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

Schuyler-Hamilton House Tours Reopen to Public

The Schuyler-Hamilton House reopened for public tours on May 29, 2022, after renovations throughout the winter months. The Daughters of the American Revolution, and owners of the property, encourage residents to come back for tours of this historic monument to the American Revolution.

Read full story
1 comments
Paterson, NJ

5 People Shot Over Two Days in Paterson, NJ

Multiple (4) people were injured in shootings in Paterson, NJ over a two-day period this weekend. Gun violence continues to soar in NJ and across the country. At approximately 4:13 am on June 5, 2022, members of the Paterson Police Department were notified that a 42-year-old female Paterson, NJ resident had arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, NJ for treatment of multiple non-fatal gunshot wounds.

Read full story
6 comments
Morristown, NJ

Six Correctional Officers Charged in Inmate Assault at Garden State Youth Correctional Facility

Attorney General Platkin announces criminal charges against six correctional police officers over unjustified use of force against an inmate at Garden State Youth Correctional Facility.

Read full story
6 comments
Hackensack, NJ

NJ Transit Celebrates Pride Month with Pride Buses

Two Specially Marked Buses Raise Awareness of Inclusion By Inviting Customers to “Ride With Pride”. NJ TRANSIT is unveiling two Ride with Pride-themed buses to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ Community and its allies during Pride month. The wrapped buses will be on display throughout New Jersey on the transit system.

Read full story
3 comments
Morristown, NJ

$10M Lake Management Program, Deadline to Apply Extended

The deadline to apply extended to June 10, local governments, lake commissions, nonprofits, and more should apply for grants towards lake cleanup. The Department of Environmental Protection recently launched a $10 million lakes management grants program that will fund projects to mitigate stormwater and runoff pollution, improving recreation or conservation at public lakes throughout New Jersey.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Pediatric Melatonin Poisonings on the Rise

Across the U.S., cases of pediatric melatonin poisonings have risen 530% in the last decade, seeing the greatest increase during the pandemic. America has a sleep problem, as indicated by our increased reliance on the sleep-regulating hormone and over-the-counter supplement melatonin.

Read full story
5 comments
Morristown, NJ

What to do in Morristown, NJ - June 4 to June 11

Events in and around Morristown this week and next. Check out our community calendar to find out what's happening this week. Events in and around Morristown, NJ on the Morristown Minute calendar from Saturday, June 4th to Saturday, June 11th.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

Burlington Vicinage to Conduct In-Person Election Day Hearings

Primary Election is approaching: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, is election day in Morris County, from 6 am to 8 pm. Click here to find your polling locations for election day – enter your street address and zip code.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

New Laws Passed in NJ 2022-2023

NJs Bills introduced, engrossed, enrolled, passed, vetoed, and scheduled for the 2022-2023 regular session of the NJ Legislature. Some 7,294 bills, resolutions, and other legislation has been introduced for the 2022 year in NJs Legislature.

Read full story
1 comments

NJs Dire Need for Water Quality Improvement, NJDEP Receives Record Number Project Requests

A Record 679 Project Requests Totaling $6.79 Billion for water quality improvement and public-health protection projects in New Jersey. The NJDEP recently released New Jersey’s Water Infrastructure Improvement Plan (WIIP) with the Department’s final Federal Fiscal Year 2022/State Fiscal Year 2023 Intended Use Plans (IUPs) for Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds.

Read full story
1 comments
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Receives +$2.3 million to Replace Old Bloomfield Ave and Cozy Lake Rd Bridges

NJ DOT recently announced 32 Local Bridges Fund grants totaling $47.3 million to help NJ counties maintain local bridges. The NJ DOT recently announced 32 Local Bridge Fund grants to maintain local bridges throughout NJs 21 counties.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Murphy Administrations Pushes to Expand Career & Technical Education for NJ Students

Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act allocates funds to county colleges and vocational school districts to improve and expand career and technical education throughout NJ.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Morristown Approves First Cannabis Dispensary

Uma Flowers, out of Pepperell, Mass., beat out five other applicants for the first cannabis license awarded by the Morristown Town Council. Approved Tuesday, May 24, 2022, by a vote of 6-0, with Council President Stefan Armington abstaining, Morristown’s Town Council awarded Uma Flowers the town’s first recreational cannabis license.

Read full story
6 comments
Morristown, NJ

Safe Routes to School Program Encourages Kids to Walk/Bike to School

$19.6 million in funding will help local communities increase pedestrian safety to encourage school children to walk and bike to school. New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced $19.6 million for 31 grants under the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Program. This represents the largest amount ever awarded to the program.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Local Public Libraries Offer Low Cost, Easy Access to Telehealth Medical Appointments

Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library System Joins Libraries Statewide in Telehealth Program. Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library System —The ongoing pandemic has put a spotlight on inequities in the healthcare system, especially among the most marginalized members of the community. Those who suffer most are new immigrants, the elderly, and people from lower incomes who lack access to medical care, technology, and health information that is necessary to make informed choices about their health.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Update on New Jersey’s Outstanding Bench Warrants.

Hundreds of municipal court bench warrants are outstanding in NJ. A new directive from the attorney general orders police not to arrest those with low-level warrants. *updated 5/31/2022 @ 9:00am with link to NJ Attorney Generals Office.

Read full story
40 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy