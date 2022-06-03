New Laws Passed in NJ 2022-2023

NJs Bills introduced, engrossed, enrolled, passed, vetoed, and scheduled for the 2022-2023 regular session of the NJ Legislature.

Some 7,294 bills, resolutions, and other legislation has been introduced for the 2022 year in NJs Legislature.

Of these thousands of introduced legislation, 114 are engrossed (a process by which a bill is updated--that is, how adopted amendments and other changes are incorporated into a bill--as it makes its way through the Senate or House).

15 bills have been passed in the NJ Legislature this 2022 session, 2 bills have been vetoed, and 21 bills are scheduled to be heard on the house/senate floor.

Here are all the new bills, passed by NJ Legislation (house and senate) in the 2022-2023 regular session, that have become law.

A3670 - Changes deadline for filing of acceptance by successful write-in candidate for a primary election to on or before the seventh day following certification of election results. (2022-06-01, Approved)

S906 - Authorizes transfer on death (TOD) of title to a motor vehicle. (2022-05-09, Approved)

S399 - Increases contribution limit by counties and municipalities to volunteer first aid, ambulance, and rescue squads. (2022-05-09, Approved)

A1115 - Requires DEP to prioritize funding for environmental infrastructure projects for applicants with an established program to employ, at a project or related facilities, local residents, or residents of nearby urban aid qualifying municipalities. (2022-05-09, Approved)

S356 - Provides for lifetime disqualification from operating commercial motor vehicles and transportation network company vehicles for persons convicted of human trafficking. (2022-05-09, Approved)

A2884 - Revises State financial aid requirements to align with simplification of Free Application for Federal Student Aid under federal law. (2022-04-12, Approved)

A2158 - Allows a member of PFRS who is police chief and fire department chief to serve until age 67 under certain conditions. (2022-04-12, Approved)

S1802 - Makes $25 million supplemental appropriations to HMFA for Capital Improvement Assistance Program. (2022-03-28, Approved)

S2356 - Extends prohibition on certain utility discontinuances for certain customers. (2022-03-25, Approved)

A3587 - Changes certain primary election deadlines. (2022-03-25, Approved)

A2065 - Amends applicability of law prohibiting sale and distribution of plastic and paper carryout bags to food banks and food pantries; appropriates $600,000. (2022-03-25, Approved)

A208 - Raises pay for election workers to $300 per day; permits counties to provide additional compensation to election workers; appropriates $7,000,000 to the Department of State. (2022-03-25, Approved)

S1889 - Prohibits government dealings with businesses associated with Belarus or Russia. (2022-03-09, Approved)

S905 - Extends the period of time for filing special education due process petitions related to COVID-19 school closures and periods of virtual, remote, hybrid, or in-person instruction. (2022-03-03, Approved)

A2063 - Extends transmittal date deadline for the fiscal year 2022-2023 gubernatorial budget message to Legislature from fourth Tuesday in February to March 8, 2022. (2022-02-15, Approved)

Bills Vetoed:

A2472 – Vetoed - Establishes bribery in official and political matters applies to a person soliciting, accepting, or agreeing to accept benefit as consideration to act even though not yet in office or otherwise qualified to act. (2022-06-02, Received in the Senate, 2nd Reading - Concur. w/Gov's Recom.)

A642 – Vetoed - Concerns use of steel slag as aggregate. (2022-06-02, Received in the Senate, 2nd Reading - Concur. w/Gov's Recom.)

To see the full list of 21 bills scheduled to be heard by NJs Legislature, click here.

