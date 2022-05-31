Morristown Approves First Cannabis Dispensary

Uma Flowers, out of Pepperell, Mass., beat out five other applicants for the first cannabis license awarded by the Morristown Town Council.

Approved Tuesday, May 24, 2022, by a vote of 6-0, with Council President Stefan Armington abstaining, Morristown’s Town Council awarded Uma Flowers the town’s first recreational cannabis license.

A subsidiary of Uma Flowers plans to lease the former car rental and auto repair shop at 102 Ridgedale Avenue for their Morristown dispensary.

Google Maps Screenshot

Uma Flowers beat out five other applicants to secure the recreational license from Morristown’s council including The Summit, based in Bridgewater, which proposed a dispensary at 65-66 Market Street.

Morristown’s Town Council created a rating system for all applicants which produced a tie between Uma Flowers and The Summit. Ultimately, location was the tiebreaker.

The council preferred Uma’s proposed busy stretch of Ridgedale avenue on the Morris Township border over The Summit’s location on Market Street less than a half-mile from the Morristown Green.

Although six applications were received, only one license was rewarded.

Morristown’s adopted recreational cannabis ordinance allows a maximum of two cannabis licenses within town borders. This ordinance also requires that one license be awarded for medical cannabis.

Uma Flowers' new location in Morristown still requires state approval, so it will likely be a while before the location is open for business.

Other applicants included:

Tangerine Tree Dispensary LLC, 153 Morris St.

Atta AMFI, 77-79 Market St.

Sweetspot, 64-55 Ridgedale Ave.

The Banc Street Collective, 51 Bank St.

