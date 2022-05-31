Safe Routes to School Program Encourages Kids to Walk/Bike to School

$19.6 million in funding will help local communities increase pedestrian safety to encourage school children to walk and bike to school.

New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced $19.6 million for 31 grants under the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Program. This represents the largest amount ever awarded to the program.

“The Safe Routes to School program is a great example of how NJDOT, working with the state’s three regional planning authorities, helps our communities access federal funding for local transportation projects,” NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “These grants will provide resources to improve sidewalks and bike paths to encourage children to stay active by walking and biking to school.”

The SRTS is a federally funded program that aims to increase pedestrian safety among motorists and schoolchildren.

The program is administered by the NJDOT in partnership with the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority (NJTPA), Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission (DVRPC), and the South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization (SJTPO).

The program was created to encourage children, including those with disabilities, to walk and bike to school.

The goal is to make bicycling and walking to school a safer and more appealing transportation alternative and encourage a healthy and active lifestyle from an early age.

Projects are designed to improve safety, as well as reduce traffic, fuel consumption, and air pollution near schools.

Of the 31 grants being awarded to local governments to make pedestrian safety improvements near K-8 schools, 22 grants totaling $13.8 million are within the NJTPA region, which includes Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren counties.

Seven grants totaling $4 million are within the DVRPC region, which includes Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Mercer counties in New Jersey and five counties in Pennsylvania.

The final two grants totaling $1.7 million are within the SJTPO region, which includes Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, and Salem counties.

Infrastructure improvement projects to be funded through this program include the construction of sidewalks; pedestrian and bicycle crossing improvements; on-street bicycle facilities; and the installation of new crosswalks, school-zone markings, and speed-limit signs.

Special consideration was given to applications that addressed equity by providing benefits to underserved communities, low-income residents, minorities, those with limited English proficiency, persons with disabilities, children, and older adults.

Each individual municipality is responsible for implementing its respective SRTS projects. For further details on a specific project, contact your municipality.

Summary:

Safe Routes to School (SRTS) is a federal, state, and local effort to enable and encourage children, including those with disabilities, to walk and bicycle to school. SRTS facilitates the planning, development, and implementation of projects that improve safety and air quality, as well as reduce traffic and fuel consumption around schools.

Goals:

The goals of the SRTS Program are to encourage more students to walk and bike to school where it is safe to do so and to improve the areas where it is not safe.

In New Jersey, the program hopes to accomplish these goals by providing:

Funding to schools and communities to improve walking and bicycling conditions to schools through the SRTS Infrastructure Grant Program and

Assistance to schools and communities with Non-Infrastructure Programs through the New Jersey SRTS Resource Center.

Program Benefits:

SRTS programs bring a wide range of benefits to students and the community. These include:

increasing the health and mobility of school-age children,

reducing congestion, air pollution, and traffic conflicts around schools,

establishing healthy lifetime habits for students,

increasing children's independence,

helping them arrive at school ready to learn, and

teaching safe pedestrian, bicyclist, and driver skills.

The Five E’s:

The SRTS Program is organized around five complementary strategies known as the five E's. They are:

Engineering: Making the environment safer for walking and bicycling

Encouragement: Encouraging kids to walk and bike to school more often

Education: Teaching kids and parents safe ways to walk and bike to school

Evaluation: Checking to see how many kids are walking and biking as a result of the program or how conditions have improved

Enforcement: Changing driver, walker, and bicyclist behavior as they travel together along the road

Projects that incorporate all five E's are likely to be more effective and sustainable.

