NJs $21.4 M Investment in Litter Reduction

NJ DEP increases local government clean community grants by $700k over the prior year.

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is ramping up statewide efforts to remove litter from local communities and improve water quality across New Jersey by distributing $21.4 million in Clean Communities grants this year, an approximate $700k increase over 2021’s disbursement.

In total, the DEP is awarding nearly $19.1 million to eligible municipalities and $2.3 million to the state’s 21 counties.

The nonprofit New Jersey Clean Communities Council oversees the reporting requirements for the program. Disbursement of funds is based on housing units and miles of municipally owned roadways.

“Municipalities and counties are strongly encouraged to use these grants to organize volunteer cleanups, pay employees to pick up litter, purchase badly needed cleanup equipment and promote education activities and enforcement,” said JoAnn Gemenden, Executive Director of the New Jersey Clean Communities Council. “We are grateful for funding that helps keep New Jersey litter-free. We are proud to serve as an educational resource for communities, as we drive many of our campaigns to engage the younger generations to help mold positive, long-term anti-litter behaviors.”

Municipalities receiving the largest grants this year include:

Jersey City, Hudson County, $462,879

Newark, Essex County, $453,723

Toms River, Ocean County, $227,480

Paterson, Passaic County, $206,579

Hamilton, Mercer County, $194,686

Edison, Middlesex County, $184,810

Elizabeth, Union County, $184,727

Woodbridge, Middlesex County, $181,095

Brick, Ocean County, $170,308

Middletown, Monmouth County, $157,330

Cherry Hill, Camden County, $155,560

Lakewood, Ocean County, $145,844

Trenton, Mercer County, $145,143

Clifton, Passaic County, $141,522

Franklin, Somerset County, $141,492

Vineland, Cumberland County, $136,630

Berkeley, Ocean County, $133,439

Gloucester Township, Camden County, $129,188

Old Bridge, Middlesex County, $124,018

Howell, Monmouth County, $123,522

Camden, Camden County, $123,484

Jackson, Ocean County, $119,285

East Orange, Essex County, $113,991

Parsippany-Troy Hills, Morris County, $113,932

Manchester, Ocean County, $112,263

Bayonne, Hudson County, $111,904

Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic County, $110,690

Wayne, Passaic County, $107,760

Monroe Township, Middlesex County, $105,240

Piscataway, Middlesex County, $103,344

Evesham Township, Burlington County, $101,924

Hoboken, Hudson County, $101,590

East Brunswick, Middlesex County, $100,703

Bridgewater, Somerset County, $100,439

Counties receiving grants of at least $100,000 include:

Ocean, $216,879

Cumberland, $190,042

Burlington, $177,988

Bergen, $155,656

Gloucester, $145,797

Camden, $139,678

Monmouth, $133,527

Atlantic, $131,163

Salem, $126,562

Middlesex, $110,889

Sussex, $110,437

Morris, $100,624

Litter comes from pedestrians, motorists, overflowing household garbage, construction sites, uncovered trucks, and more. Litter is often blown by the wind until becoming trapped somewhere, such as a fence, ditch, or gully. People tend to feel emboldened to litter when an area is already littered, and when they lack a sense of ownership or community pride.

Activities funded by Clean Communities grants include:

volunteer litter cleanups

litter-related education

cleanups of stormwater systems that can disperse trash into streams, rivers, and bays

volunteer cleanups of public properties

adoption and enforcement of local anti-littering ordinances

beach cleanups

public information and education programs

purchases of litter collections equipment such as receptacles, recycling bins, anti-litter signs, and graffiti removal supplies

reusable bags to promote NJs single-use plastics law

Within Morris County, the following municipalities will receive:

BOONTON TOWN $18,320.82

BOONTON TWP $12,485.97

BUTLER BORO $16,554.24

CHATHAM BORO $16,793.84

CHATHAM TWP $22,548.08

CHESTER BORO $4,283.27

CHESTER TWP $29,185.68

DENVILLE TWP $43,189.05

DOVER TOWN $27,443.03

EAST HANOVER TWP $24,692.47

FLORHAM PARK BORO $24,474.24

HANOVER TWP $34,653.11

HARDING TWP $11,637.72

JEFFERSON TWP $56,419.75

KINNELON BORO $22,530.02

LINCOLN PARK BORO $23,062.15

LONG HILL TWP $21,888.85

MADISON BORO $30,437.12

MENDHAM BORO $11,814.62

MENDHAM TWP $22,902.56

MINE HILL TWP $8,792.48

MONTVILLE TWP $51,734.15

MORRIS PLAINS BORO $14,018.62

MORRIS TWP $54,819.17

MORRISTOWN TOWN $36,539.34

MOUNT ARLINGTON BORO $13,413.58

MOUNT OLIVE TWP $67,766.55

MOUNTAIN LAKES BORO $10,941.33

NETCONG BORO $6,668.27

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS TWP $113,932.96

PEQUANNOCK TWP $33,814.17

RANDOLPH TWP $60,460.54

RIVERDALE BORO $9,326.48

ROCKAWAY BORO $13,377.44

ROCKAWAY TWP $57,195.59

ROXBURY TWP $54,236.36

VICTORY GARDENS BORO $4,000.00

WASHINGTON TWP $53,952.69

WHARTON BORO $12,824.45

See the full list of grant award recipients here.

