Morristown, NJ

Update on New Jersey’s Outstanding Bench Warrants.

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aqXz8_0ftSlZvf00
Morristown Minute

Hundreds of municipal court bench warrants are outstanding in NJ. A new directive from the attorney general orders police not to arrest those with low-level warrants.

*updated 5/31/2022 @ 9:00am with link to NJ Attorney Generals Office

New Jersey’s Acting Attorney General announced this week a directive instructing law enforcement agencies to no longer subject individuals with municipal court bench warrants with bail amounts of $500 or less to custodial arrest.

Instead, these individuals – who are generally released after arrest – will now be given notice of a new court date and released on scene.

“This policy represents collaborative, common-sense governance that is both efficient and fair,” said Acting Attorney General Platkin. “Under these protocols, residents will no longer be subjected to unnecessary and intrusive custodial arrests for hundreds of thousands of outstanding low-level warrants—and officers across New Jersey will avoid spending time effectuating and processing such arrests that by and large do not further public safety. I’m thankful for the partnership of Chief Justice Rabner, Judge Grant and the Administrative Office of the Courts in this initiative.”

When municipal courts adjudicate traffic offenses, local ordinance violations, and disorderly persons offenses, like shoplifting, most result in the offender owing fines or fees. If a person fails to appear in court or pay the fine, the court can issue a warrant for their arrest, called a bench warrant.

Hundred of thousands of municipal court bench warrants remain outstanding in New Jersey. If law enforcement officers encounter an individual with an outstanding warrant, they must arrest that person, even if the underlying offense was a traffic ticket or a similar minor offense.

“This policy is long overdue. The lives of so many poor and minorities have been ruined because of the negative byproducts of municipal bench warrants, but this policy presents a way forward,” said Bishop Jethro James of the Newark-North Jersey Committee of Black Churchmen.

These arrests can heighten tension surrounding interactions with police, increasing the possibility of more volatile encounters. Additionally, effectuating these arrests and processing the individuals requires significant time and resources from law enforcement.

“Giving troopers the ability to expand their discretion for low-level offense bench warrants will significantly decrease the amount of time spent on the side of the road during motor vehicle stops and pedestrian contacts. This will limit the potential for crashes and keep our troopers and the public safer during those interactions,” said Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. “By authorizing troopers to issue a bail recognizance form with a new court date, roadside interactions will move along much more efficiently.”

A new directive from the Attorney General provides law enforcement with procedures to follow when encountering individuals with outstanding municipal court bench warrants with bail amounts of less than $500. These individuals will not be subject to a custodial arrest, a search, or handcuffing, and will sign a bail recognition form releasing them on the scene with a new date to appear in court.

“The policy to no longer arrest people for low-level bench warrants recognizes the high costs of incarcerating people,” said Legal Director Jeanne LoCicero of the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey. “This change takes an important step in preventing unnecessary arrests and jail time, which disrupt lives, jobs, and families; this takes a disproportionate toll on communities of color. Ending arrests for bench warrants in these cases helps move us away from an overly harsh criminal legal system where a burdensome process amounts to punishment, especially for people who can’t afford fines or bail. We thank the Attorney General and the Administrative Office of the Courts for prioritizing the resolution of matters through the courts rather than through our jails.”

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more local, state, and national updates on the news impacting your life in Morristown, NJ.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# warrant# police# law# arrest# crime

Comments / 38

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
2600 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Morristown, NJ

Morristown Approves First Cannabis Dispensary

Uma Flowers, out of Pepperell, Mass., beat out five other applicants for the first cannabis license awarded by the Morristown Town Council. Approved Tuesday, May 24, 2022, by a vote of 6-0, with Council President Stefan Armington abstaining, Morristown’s Town Council awarded Uma Flowers the town’s first recreational cannabis license.

Read full story
3 comments
Morristown, NJ

Safe Routes to School Program Encourages Kids to Walk/Bike to School

$19.6 million in funding will help local communities increase pedestrian safety to encourage school children to walk and bike to school. New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced $19.6 million for 31 grants under the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Program. This represents the largest amount ever awarded to the program.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Local Public Libraries Offer Low Cost, Easy Access to Telehealth Medical Appointments

Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library System Joins Libraries Statewide in Telehealth Program. Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library System —The ongoing pandemic has put a spotlight on inequities in the healthcare system, especially among the most marginalized members of the community. Those who suffer most are new immigrants, the elderly, and people from lower incomes who lack access to medical care, technology, and health information that is necessary to make informed choices about their health.

Read full story

NJs $21.4 M Investment in Litter Reduction

NJ DEP increases local government clean community grants by $700k over the prior year. The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is ramping up statewide efforts to remove litter from local communities and improve water quality across New Jersey by distributing $21.4 million in Clean Communities grants this year, an approximate $700k increase over 2021’s disbursement.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

What You Need To Know For The Upcoming Primary Election June 7

Tuesday, May 31, is the last day to apply (by mail) for a mail-in ballot for the upcoming Primary Election. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming primary election in Morris County.

Read full story
7 comments
Morristown, NJ

Bridge Year Pilot Program Offers Class of '21 & '22 an Extra Year of High School

NJ DOE is Taking Public Comments on the New Rules for the Proposed Bridge Year Pilot Program. The program would require all public high schools to offer students in the graduating classes of 2021 & 2022 an extra year of schooling.

Read full story
3 comments
Morristown, NJ

NJ Attorney General Provides Legal Standard for License Plate Frames

NJ police write over 100k license plate frame tickets a year. Due to a recent uptick, the Attorney General’s office has released guidance on license plate frame standards. A quick update on NJs law regarding license plate frames:

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Guns, Data, History, and the 2nd Amendment (Opinion)

A data-driven, historical analysis of the gun culture in America and our second amendment rights. There are nearly 40 million people living in Iraq, as of 2017. A Small Arms Survey conducted the same year estimated that over 7.5 million guns were in “civilian possession.” Overall, there were about 20 “civilian firearms” for every 100 people in Iraq in 2017.

Read full story
18 comments
Paterson, NJ

Paterson Police Sergeant Convicted of Violating Civil Rights, Falsifying Police Report

A federal judge convicted a Paterson Police Department sergeant Thursday, May 26, of conspiring to violate civil rights and filing a false police report. Michael Cheff, 51, of Oakland, NJ, was convicted following a five-day trial on one count of conspiracy to deprive persons of civil rights and one count of falsification of a police report.

Read full story
14 comments
Morristown, NJ

Cultivate Skate Shop Coming to Morristown

After a failed petition to open a skate park in Morristown, co-founders Dimitri Darche and Daniel Arias have signed a 1-year lease to open our town's first local skate shop. In the summer of 2021, Daniel Arias, a local skateboarding fan and business owner, led a petition to collect signatures to support building a skate park in Morristown, NJ.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Beenie’s Ice Cream is Expanding

Beenie’s has acquired the adjacent property at 40 Morris Street to expand outdoor seating and create a new corridor for customers to ease in-store congestion. Beenie’s Ice Cream co-owners Tony and Andrea Franco are expanding Morristown’s favorite ice cream shop!

Read full story

Six Flags Great Adventure Bus Service Resumes This Weekend

NJ Transit Offers ‘Early Getaway’ Service for Memorial Day Weekend - Transit to Six Flags Great Adventure, Hurricane Harbor, and Monmouth Park Racetrack!. NJ Transit is kicking off Memorial Day weekend with an “early getaway” rail and bus service on Friday, May 27 to help customers traveling for the long holiday weekend.

Read full story
Union County, NJ

Seven Years in Prison for Union County Gun Trafficker

A Union County, New Jersey, man was sentenced Wednesday, May 25, to 84 months in prison for trafficking guns throughout Elizabeth, NJ. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Wednesday, May 25, that Mark Hernandez, aka “Skrap,” 26, of Rahway, NJ, was sentenced to 84 months in prison for gun trafficking offenses.

Read full story
5 comments
Morristown, NJ

Morristown High School Student-Activist Speaks at LGBTQ+ Housing Policy Symposium on Capitol Hill

Miles Gorman, Morristown High School Student and Climate, Autism, and LGBTQ+ Activist, Speaks At LGBTQ+ Housing Symposium on Capitol Hill. Miles Gorman, Climate, Autism, and LGBTQ+ rights activist, is a 15-year-old Morristown, NJ resident and student of Morristown High School.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

New England’s Darkest Day

On May 19, 1780, an unusual darkening of the daytime sky was observed over the New England states and parts of Canada. New England’s Darkest Day occurred on May 19, 1780, 242 years ago, when an unusual darkening of the daytime sky was observed over New England states and parts of Canada.

Read full story
1 comments
Sussex County, NJ

NJs Worst Long-term Care Facility Once More in the Crosshairs

Woodland Behavioral & Nursing Center in Sussex CountyMorristown Minute. NJ Looks to Appoint Overseer to Woodland Behavioral & Nursing Center After Health and Safety Concerns Run Rampant at One of NJs Largest Long-term Care Facilities.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

Tens of Thousands of NJ Borrowers Eligible for Federal Student Loan Forgiveness (Update)

NJs Efforts to Improve Access to Student Loan Forgiveness for Public Employees. New Federal Policy Expanding Eligibility for Public Service Loan Forgiveness Will Help Tens of Thousands of New Jersey Borrowers by Canceling the Balance of Their Federal Student Loans.

Read full story
14 comments
Morristown, NJ

New Poll Shows If Americans Want Student Loan Forgiveness

A new National Tracking Poll from Morning Consult & Politico shows how 2,005 registered voters feel about student loan forgiveness and more political issues. Recent federal policy changes widened eligibility for student loan forgiveness to include employees of federal, state, local, or tribal governments, or not-for-profit organizations.

Read full story
1 comments
Morris County, NJ

CCM Celebrates Class of 2022 with the College’s 53rd Commencement

After two years of holding virtual commencement ceremonies, CCM on Friday returned to the Mennen Arena to hold in-person graduation. The Fifty-Third Commencement ceremony for the CCM class of 2022 took place from 10 am to noon on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy