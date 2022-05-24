New Poll Shows If Americans Want Student Loan Forgiveness

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d6Abd_0foh43ZU00
A new National Tracking Poll from Morning Consult & Politico shows how 2,005 registered voters feel about student loan forgiveness and more political issues.

Recent federal policy changes widened eligibility for student loan forgiveness to include employees of federal, state, local, or tribal governments, or not-for-profit organizations.

The big question Morristown Minute readers have been asking is, do Americans want student loan forgiveness?

To answer this question, we looked at a recent poll from Morning Consult and Politico that surveyed a sample of the American population (2,005 registered voters across demographics) asking a variety of political questions.

When asked what respondents would say is “the top set of issues on [their] mind when [casting their] vote for federal offices…” the sample group answered:

  • Economic Issues – like taxes, wages, jobs, unemployment, and spending: 42%
  • Security Issues – like terrorism, foreign policy, and border security: 16%
  • Health Care Issues – like the 2010 health care law, Medicaid, etc.: 10%
  • Senior Issues – like Medicare and Social Security: 10%
  • Women’s Issues – like birth control, abortion, and equal pay: 5%
  • Education Issues – like school standards, class sizes, school choice, and student loans: 5%
  • Energy Issues – like carbon emissions, cost of electricity/gasoline, or renewables: 7%
  • Other: 5%

The poll goes on to probe specifically about the respondent’s opinion on student loan forgiveness.

“When it comes to student loan debt, which of the following is closest to your opinion, even if none is exactly right? The federal government should…”

  • Forgive all student loan debt for all Americans: 19%
  • Forgive all student loan debt for lower-income Americans: 13%
  • Forgive some student loan debt for all Americans: 16%
  • Forgive some student loan debt for lower-income Americans: 16%
  • Not forgive student loan debt at all: 29%
  • Don’t know/No opinion: 7%

As it stands, the majority of the sample size, representative of the US population, wants some form of student loan forgiveness – 64% of the sample size. 29% want no student loan forgiveness, and 7% have no opinion or have yet to decide.

Interestingly, 80% of respondents answered that they had no student loan debt, despite the overwhelming support for some student loan forgiveness.

I hope that answers some questions you may have had about the opinions of the general public on student loan forgiveness!

Read on for more polling results for the U.S.A.

Now, generally speaking, would you say that things in the country are going in the right direction, or have they pretty seriously gotten off on the wrong track?

  • Right Direction: 31%
  • Wrong Track: 69%

Do you approve or disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as President?

  • Approve: 41%
  • Disapprove: 55%
  • No opinion: 4%

Who do you trust more to handle each of the following issues?

The economy: 48% for Republicans in Congress, 34% Democrats, 17% don’t know

Jobs: 48% for Republicans in Congress, 37% Democrats, 16% don’t know

Health Care: 44% for Democrats in Congress, 37% Republicans, 19% don’t know

Immigration: 47% for Republicans in Congress, 36% Democrats, 17% don’t know

Climate Change: 47% for Democrats in Congress, 28% Republicans, 24% don’t know

The environment: 49% for Democrats in Congress, 31% Republicans, 20% don’t know

Energy: 42% Republicans in Congress, 40% Democrats, 18% don’t know

Education: 41% Democrats in Congress, 38% Republicans, 21% don’t know

National Security: 49% Republicans in Congress, 33% Democrats, 18% don’t know

Gun policy: 45% Republicans in Congress, 36% Democrats, 19% don’t know

Protecting Medicare and Social Security: 43% Democrats in Congress, 38% Republicans, 19% don’t know

Coronavirus: 42% Democrats in Congress, 35% Republicans, 23% don’t know

Voting Rights: 44 % Democrats in Congress, 40% Republicans, 16% don’t know

Inflation: 48% Republicans in Congress, 30% Democrats, 22% don’t know

Some issues may be more important to you than others, but across the board, Democrats and Republicans split support on the issues.

The one thing the sample size agreed on strongly was that both Congressional Democrats and Republicans handled the coronavirus poorly: 36% said Democrats and Republicans handled the virus poorly.

Additionally, 67% of respondents believe it is more important for the government to address the economy while 26% believe the coronavirus should take precedent (7% don’t know).

The sample included 2,005 registered US voters that were reasonably representative of the US population. Demographic data can be found here.

Read all the answers from Morning Consult’s and Politico’s National Tracking Poll.

# data# student loans# education# government# loan forgiveness

