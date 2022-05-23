Apply for Utility Assistance Through the DCAid Service Portal

An overview of utility assistance programs in NJ. LIHWAP, ARP, LIHEAP, USF, and WAP provide utility payments and home weathering assistance to those in need.

LIHWAP:

The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is funded by the Federal Department of Health and Human Services’ Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) through the American Rescue Plan. An LIHWAP arrearage grant will assist citizens who have fallen behind on their utility (water and sewer) payments.

ARP:

The American Rescue Plan Utility Debt Relief (ARP) Arrearage Forgiveness Program is offered to help low-income households that are not currently enrolled in an energy assistance program, such as LIHEAP or USF. If you have already applied for LIHEAP and/or USF, you are not eligible for this program; however, if you received a notice to apply, please do so.

An ARP grant may assist households that have fallen behind on their utility (gas and electric) payments, and the program is funded by the United States Department of Health and Human Services’ Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) through the American Rescue Plan Utility Debt Relief.

LIHEAP:

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) helps very low-income residents with their heating and cooling bills, and makes provisions for emergency heating system services and emergency fuel assistance within the Home Energy Assistance Program.

USF:

The Universal Service Fund (USF) provides a monthly credit on gas and electric bills for income-eligible customers (up to $106,000 for a family of four). USF also offers energy debt forgiveness through the USF-Fresh Start program. As long as the household pays their current monthly charges in full for one year, old overdue balances are forgiven through Fresh Start.

WAP:

The Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) assists elderly, handicapped, and low-income persons in weatherizing their homes, improving their heating system efficiency, and conserving energy.

Learn more and apply to the programs here.

