$221 Million To Upgrade Water Infrastructure for 5.8 Million NJ Residents, Creating 1,800 NJ Jobs

DEP, EPA, and I-Bank announce water infrastructure funding benefiting 5.8 million NJ residents. Nationally, 84 water infrastructure loans are financing $32 billion in upgrades, creating 96,000 jobs.

The NJ Department of Environmental Protection and Environmental Protection Agency recently announced that the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank (I-Bank) is the recipient of a $221 million Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loan.

With this loan, the state of NJ will invest in 28 water infrastructure projects to “modernize water systems to protect public health and the environment for over 5.8 million people in the State.”

“Much of the water infrastructure in our district is aging and badly in need of repair,” said Congressman Tom Malinowski (NJ-07). “This assistance from the EPA will modernize our deteriorating systems, and ensure residents of Hunterdon, Somerset, and Morris Counties have access to clean and safe water.”

This new loan, combined with the New Jersey State Revolving Funds (SRF), will invest a combined total of $588 million in the infrastructure of the State of New Jersey. The funds aim to advance public health in local NJ communities, save money, and create local jobs.

“These federal funds will help restore that trust by making critical upgrades to our local water systems by improving reliability, removing contamination, replacing toxic lead services lines, and protecting New Jerseyans from unsafe drinking water,” said Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr., Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee (NJ-06).

The New Jersey Infrastructure Bank’s projects include 26 drinking water projects that address removing contaminants, preventing leaks, improving system resiliency, and replacing lead service lines.

Two wastewater projects will receive funding in order to improve wastewater treatment capacity and provide a higher level of treatment at wastewater facilities.

The communities receiving this funding house over 5.8 million NJ residents, including six historically disadvantaged communities that will receive $360 million in financing or 61% of the WIFIA and SRF loans ($360M out of $588M).

“This WIFIA loan will result in some 1,800 jobs and save the state approximately $51 million in NJ State Revolving Funds, allowing the I-Bank to finance more projects without costing borrowers or the state one dime.” said New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette.

“Modernizing drinking water and wastewater infrastructure is a matter of public health, environmental safety, and racial and economic justice,” said Senator Robert Menendez. “New Jersey is home to some of the oldest towns and cities in America, and many are grappling with aging water infrastructure, including lead pipes and outdated wastewater and stormwater systems. This federal and state partnership will put people to work replacing lead water lines, upgrading sewer systems, and reducing wastewater pollution, with a renewed emphasis on underserved communities that too often bear the brunt of our environmental crises.”

