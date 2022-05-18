38 NJ Arts Organizations Receive $3.6 Million in Grants Under New Capital Arts Program

Yesterday, 38 arts organizations in New Jersey were awarded a collective $3.6 million to fund capital improvement, renovations, and new construction projects.

The New Jersey State Council on the Arts held a public meeting yesterday (17 May 2022), where over $3.6 million was awarded to 38 organizations through the new Capital Arts grant program.

The 18-month grant program aims to support New Jersey’s nonprofit arts organizations with funding for capital improvement, renovations, and new construction projects.

"This funding comes at a crucial time for the sector, as arts organizations and the communities they serve continue recovering from the impact of the pandemic as well as the effects of Tropical Storm Ida. During the hardest of times, the arts have been there to comfort and connect us, and it’s vital that these organizations receive this kind of support, making stability and longevity possible as they continue serving audiences across the state.” – Acting Secretary of State Tahesha Way

In Morris County, the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, located in the city of Madison, will receive $97,000.

Click to see full list, NJ Department of State

See the full list of Capital Arts Grants Awards here.

This new Capital Arts Program was guided by the Council’s Director of Grants & Strategies, Tammy Herman, who said, “The Capital Arts program was created in response to what we were hearing from the field – the need of the administrators running arts nonprofits statewide. The insight and honesty of our colleagues continues to transform how we work, and how we invest in the sustainability of this essential industry. Helping arts organizations keep their buildings up-to-date and safe for audiences now, means they can focus on the business of contributing to and engaging with their communities.”

About the New Jersey State Council on the Arts

Created in 1966 as a division of the NJ Department of State, the Council was established to encourage and foster public interest in the arts; raise public and private resources devoted to the arts; promote freedom of expression in the arts; and facilitate the inclusion of art in every public building in New Jersey.

The Council receives direct appropriations from the State of New Jersey through a dedicated, renewable Hotel/Motel Occupancy fee, as well as competitive grants from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Learn more about the NJ State Council on the Arts.

-

