Learn While You Earn with the New Jersey Apprenticeship Network

Combine formal instruction with a paid, on-the-job learning program to earn money while learning specialized skills.

The New Jersey Apprenticeship Network offers career seekers the opportunity to develop highly sought-after practical career skills through an educational training program that pays participants while they learn.

Some of the New Jersey Apprenticeship Network's goals are to:

better align secondary, post-secondary, adult, and occupational training to meet labor demands unique to New Jersey and develop career pathways that lead to economically stable wages.

Help apprentices earn college credits, access career counseling for middle and high school students, and increase diversity in the apprenticeship programs.

Registered apprenticeship combines formal instruction with a paid, on-the-job learning program. Participants benefit from earning money while learning specialized skills that lead to a sustaining career.

Employers may even subsidize some or all costs of outside training and education. Depending on the program and path, some apprentices will earn a degree and/or nationally recognized industry credentials.

Registered Apprenticeship Programs are not the same as an internship. This program is paid, full-time employment that includes on-the-job training and classroom instruction. Registered apprentices receive the benefits of increasing pay increments based on skill progression and a nationally recognized credential at the conclusion of the program.

According to the USDOL, the average starting salary of a Registered Apprenticeship graduate is between $50k-$60K, comparable to that of college graduates. However, unlike college, once more you are paid to learn.

The program is not just for trades like building and construction, there are apprenticeship programs for a variety of occupations including science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Other available apprenticeships programs include the areas of:

Construction

Healthcare

Information technologies

Telecom

Energy

Advanced manufacturing

Finance and business

Hospitality

Transportation

More industries will continue to be added as the program expands.

Interested in becoming an apprentice? Fill out this online form to apply for the Registered Apprenticeship Program.

-

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more local and state updates.