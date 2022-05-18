Morristown, NJ

New ID Verification Tool for Unemployment Insurance

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QpcQJ_0fiNxaZi00
Morristown Minute

The NJ Department of Labor is launching an enhanced identity verification tool for Unemployment Insurance to reduce fraudulent claims.

-

Millions of legitimate unemployment claimants across the country face major delays in receiving their benefits or have missed out on receiving any benefits at all due to identity fraud and theft.

Since the start of the pandemic, the NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development has identified 260,000 fraudulent claims and prevented more than $2 billion in erroneous payments.

To combat the growing problem of identity theft, the NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development has contracted with security vendor ID.me to provide a self-service, multi-factor identity verification application that authenticates a claimant's identity in a more efficient manner.

“Our number-one priority is, and always has been, getting claimants the benefits they deserve as quickly as possible, and ID.me is yet another valuable improvement we’ve made to make this process faster and easier,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. “Contracting with this nationally recognized service allows our agents to focus more time on processing complex claims, so it’s a win for all our claimants, even those not affected by fraud.”

If needed, unemployment claimants will be contacted by the NJDOL and instructed to verify their identity through ID.me. A claimant should not submit their identifying information to ID.me unless requested to do so by the NJDOL.

The process can be completed in a few minutes using a computer or mobile phone and common pieces of documentation. Users also can complete the process via a live video conference.

The ID.me service is available in several languages. New Jersey joins several other states in using ID.me, a credentialed federal service provider adhering to the National Institute of Standards and Technology Digital Identity Guidelines.

Click here to learn more about Verifying your Identity for Unemployment Insurance Claims.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more local and state updates.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# identity# crime# business# government# politics

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
2409 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Morristown, NJ

Town-wide Garage Sale in Morristown & Morris Township

Morris Township and Morristown will hold two days of town-wide garage sales on Saturday, May 21, and Sunday, May 22 with numerous households participating starting from noon to 6 pm onward.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

3 NJ Car Dealerships Reach $400k Settlement Over Consumer Protection Violations

As prices rise nationally, 3 NJ dealerships caught up-charging customers for used vehicles. Open Road Auto Group, Glen Motors, and Lynnes Dealership came to a settlement with DCA over allegations of illegal and deceptive practices used to up-charge customers for used cars.

Read full story
Monmouth County, NJ

Highly Infectious Avian Flu Confirmed in Monmouth County Poultry

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the New Jersey Department of Agriculture (NJDA) confirmed the state's first Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza case in a Monmouth County non-commercial backyard poultry flock.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

New Jersey Unemployment Rate Drops to 4.1 Percent

New Jersey’s employment growth continued for the 17th consecutive month in April, with the state’s unemployment rate dropping to 4.1%. Job growth so far in 2022 has averaged 18,700 jobs per month as the unemployment rate falls 1% from the 5.1% recorded this past January.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Traffic Fatalities Reached a 16-Year High in 2021

New Data shows a 10.5% increase in vehicle fatalities from 2020 to 2021. In response to this crisis, earlier this year USDOT unveiled the National Roadway Safety Strategy. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released its early estimate of traffic fatalities for 2021.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Proposed Law Requires Statewide Police Licensing Program

A new bill proposed by Gov. Murphy would require all law enforcement officers to hold valid, active licenses issued by the Police Training Commission in order to be employed as officers in the State of New Jersey.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

38 NJ Arts Organizations Receive $3.6 Million in Grants Under New Capital Arts Program

Yesterday, 38 arts organizations in New Jersey were awarded a collective $3.6 million to fund capital improvement, renovations, and new construction projects. The New Jersey State Council on the Arts held a public meeting yesterday (17 May 2022), where over $3.6 million was awarded to 38 organizations through the new Capital Arts grant program.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Learn While You Earn with the New Jersey Apprenticeship Network

Combine formal instruction with a paid, on-the-job learning program to earn money while learning specialized skills. The New Jersey Apprenticeship Network offers career seekers the opportunity to develop highly sought-after practical career skills through an educational training program that pays participants while they learn.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Governor Murphy Activates Price Gouging Laws & More to Address National Baby Formula Shortage

Executive Order No. 296 declares a State of Emergency to activate State price gouging laws and relief efforts to address the national baby formula shortage. Governor Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 296 today which declares a State of Emergency to activate State price gouging laws and relief efforts to address the national baby formula shortage.

Read full story
2 comments
Newark, NJ

Lionsgate Newark Studio, 300k Sq Ft TV & Film Production Facility Coming to Newark

Great Point Studios and the New Jersey Performing Arts Center Partner with Lionsgate to Open 12 Acre TV and Film Complex in Newark, New Jersey. Great Point Studios and The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will partner with Lionsgate to build a major TV & film production studio in Newark. The facility will be owned and operated by Great Point Studios.

Read full story

NJ Officials Forecast Multibillion-dollar Surge in Revenue. Lawmakers Want To Use It for More Tax Relief.

New Jersey officials on Monday forecast a multimillion-dollar surge in tax revenue into the state's coffers, just weeks before the June 30 budget deadline. The NJ Department of Treasury reported that “the State’s fiscal picture is remarkably strong,” citing rapid revenue recovery last year, followed by the continued revenue surge this year.

Read full story
3 comments
Morristown, NJ

America's Cities, According to Their Mayors

A national review of 100 mayoral State of the City addresses reveals the top issues in urban communities according to the voices of their mayoral representatives. Traditionally, Mayors oversee a city's many public departments, including police, fire, education, housing, and transportation. They serve as the city's Chief Executive, with the power to appoint and remove commissioners to these departments.

Read full story
1 comments
New Brunswick, NJ

Anti-Semitism Incidents at Rutgers, NJ-Israel Commission Responds

The NJ-Israel Commission responds to recent bias incidents at Rutgers University-New Brunswick, and Gov. Murphy makes new appointments to the NJ-Israel Commission. The New Jersey-Israel Commission responds to reported incidents of harassment toward Jewish students based on perceived support for Israel at Rutgers University-New Brunswick.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Multi-state Kidnapping, Assault, & Arson Rampage

A Federal Judge has convicted Luis Figueroa, of Bronx, NY, of engaging in a violent, multi-state crime spree where he sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend, pushed a pregnant woman down a flight of stairs, and set a car dealership on fire.

Read full story
3 comments
Morristown, NJ

$6.5M Clean Up of Contaminated Sites in New Jersey

The EPA will award $6.5 million toward the cleanup of contaminated sites in New Jersey. Funding includes first-ever Brownfields-Specific funding under Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

Your Morristown Weather Forecast for Saturday, May 14 - Wednesday, May 18

What to expect when you step outside. Your five-day weather forecast from Morristown Minute. A rainy morning Friday followed by overcast and humidity. Read on for your local weather forecast for Morristown, NJ from Saturday, May 14 to Wednesday, May 18.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Applications Open for Morris County Recreation Trail Grant Program

$1.8 million available for recreational trails in Morris County. All 39 municipalities in Morris County are eligible to apply. Apply today to capture some of these funds for Morristown!

Read full story
Somerville, NJ

Nearly 2 Million NJ Households Eligible for Property Tax Relief Program

Governor Murphy visits Somerville today to highlight the ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program as a new initiative that makes over 1 million more NJ households eligible for property tax relief.

Read full story
4 comments
Morristown, NJ

New NJ Transit Technology Enhances Accessibility on Public Transit

Advancements Improve Customer Experience and Enhance Accessibility for Neurodiverse Customers and Those with Mobility Challenges. Today, May 11, 2022, NJ Transit announced the launch of a new mobile app to improve accessibility on NJ Transit for neurodiverse customers and customers with mobility challenges.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy