Lionsgate Newark Studio, 300k Sq Ft TV & Film Production Facility Coming to Newark

Great Point Studios and the New Jersey Performing Arts Center Partner with Lionsgate to Open 12 Acre TV and Film Complex in Newark, New Jersey

Great Point Studios and The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will partner with Lionsgate to build a major TV & film production studio in Newark. The facility will be owned and operated by Great Point Studios.

As the facility’s long-term anchor tenant, Lionsgate will receive naming rights to the studio. NJPAC will manage public affairs and community relations for the studio and create educational programs and internships for Newark high school and college students.

The facility, in Newark’s South Ward at the site of the former Seth Boyden Housing site, will be the first studio in New Jersey specifically constructed for TV and film production. Operations are expected to begin in late 2024.

“Bringing a project of this magnitude into Newark is a monumental victory for our city,” said Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. “It will bring hundreds of new jobs, create new educational opportunities for our students, and invigorate the revitalization of the South Ward.”

The 300,000 square-foot, full-service, modern entertainment complex will include production stages ranging from 20,000 to 30,000 square feet, offices, support space and parking for 400 cars and 65 trucks.

The facility will offer a full set of production services on-site, including grip and electric, equipment, props, set building, restaurants, location catering, cleaning service, and security.

It is anticipated to create more than 600 new long-term jobs, with priority for positions going to residents of Newark, and generate more than $800M of annual economic impact for Newark and New Jersey.

“We have a shared vision for the future of the entertainment industry, and it’s reflected in every detail we put into this complex,” said Founder & CEO of Great Point Studios Robert Halmi. “Given the rise in studio production post-Covid, we are confident that expanding our studio program into New Jersey will be a welcome addition.”

Great Point Studios founder Robert Halmi is the founder of the Hallmark Channel and a producer of more than 400 film & television projects.

NJPAC originated the idea for the project with the City of Newark and the Newark Housing Authority and brought the deal to life.

“We are grateful to Mayor Baraka and the Newark Housing Authority for embracing our project to bring a world class film studio back to the city where celluloid movie film was invented and to Governor Murphy for creating tax incentives to make New Jersey more attractive to the film industry and especially for the development of studios, like Lionsgate Newark. Without their collective efforts, this project wouldn’t have seen the light of day.” – NJPAC CEO John Schreiber

The 12-acre, $125 million-plus facility will be owned by a joint venture between Great Point Studios and its institutional financial partner, Lindsay Goldberg, a private investment firm.

Matrix Development will serve as the project developer and Gensler, a global architecture, design and planning firm, will lead the way with architecture and master planning.

