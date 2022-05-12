New NJ Transit Technology Enhances Accessibility on Public Transit

Advancements Improve Customer Experience and Enhance Accessibility for Neurodiverse Customers and Those with Mobility Challenges

Today, May 11, 2022, NJ Transit announced the launch of a new mobile app to improve accessibility on NJ Transit for neurodiverse customers and customers with mobility challenges.

NJT partnered with Magnusmode, a Toronto-based software company creating "assistive technology empowering autistic and neurodiverse people to live with greater independence and inclusion."

The free mobile app with MagnusCards combines the instruction of an autism educational specialist with real-world images to “aid anyone who could use extra guidance to navigate everyday travel experiences.”

“As someone who loves an adult with high-functioning autism, I am so appreciative of this app. It lets the user get a full picture of what a certain task will look and feel like once they’re in public, which has really helped remove some of my loved one’s anxiety around venturing out into the world. Thanks!” – Rachel Eliza, Apple App Store Review

The partnership between NJT and Magnusmode will initially create a set of five MagnusCard “decks” to guide customers through various aspects of riding NJ Transit buses. Each deck provides step-by-step visual, audio, and text instructions for riding NJ Transit aimed at easing anxiety for travelers.

Funding for Magnusmode was provided by the Senior Citizen & Disabled Resident Transportation Assistance Program (SCDRTAP). SCDRTAP was created by the state of NJ to assist counties with their community-based transportation services for seniors or residents with a disability and to increase accessibility of NJT services.

Click here to learn more and download the app.

-

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more state and local updates!