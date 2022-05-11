$10 million to NJ Summer Camps, Apply Today

Department of Children and Families

Murphy Administration allocates $10M to cover youth summer camp operational expenses and provide financial assistance to families that struggle to afford summer camp costs.

-

Everyone’s going to camp this summer, thanks to the Murphy Administration.

$10 million in grants will be available for youth summer camps to help cover operational expenses and provide financial assistance to eligible families.

“Summer youth camps serve as an essential childcare option for working parents by providing a safe and enriching environment for children while school is out of session. Supporting these providers and making these services more affordable will benefit many families in the coming months.” – Governor Murphy.

Eligible youth summer camp “providers” must be licensed by the Department of Children and Families and be approved by the Department of Health to operate a summer camp for the 2022 summer season. Eligible camps must also comply with all local, state, and federal health and safety requirements.

Grants for eligible summer camps range from $7,500 to $25,000, depending on camp enrollment and the length of the operating season.

Half of the grant must be used to provide financial assistance to families not eligible for childcare assistance, the other half must be used to pay for operational expenses such as staff wages, rent, utilities, facility maintenance, equipment, and supplies.

Youth summer camp providers can apply through the New Jersey Child Care Information System.

Camps receiving these grants must make eligible families aware of this assistance.

New Jersey families with a household income under $100,000 annually, who are not receiving childcare assistance from another publicly funded program, can apply through their camp provider.

“Since January, the Department has also approved $210 million in American Rescue Plan-funded stabilization grants to help childcare providers pay for operational expenses and has so far delivered $33 million in $1,000 hiring and retention bonus payments to 33,000 childcare workers.” – Office of the Governor of New Jersey

The Murphy administration launched the hiring and retention bonus grant program to recruit new childcare workers and retain current staff. The bonuses are partly funded by the Child Care Revitalization Fund approved by the Legislature and signed by the governor last year – a new round of bonuses will be available this year.

The Department of Children and Families has also shifted to paying childcare providers based on enrollment rather than attendance during the pandemic. The enrollment-based policy was set to end on June 30; however, the Department has made available additional discretionary funds to extend the policy through August 2022.

“We encourage summer camp programs to apply for these grants, and also urge residents interested in learning more about the state’s childcare assistance program to visit childcarenj.gov.” – Human Services Assistant Commissioner Natasha Johnson, who directs the Division of Family Development.

The American Rescue Plan stabilization grants range from $30,000 to $120,000 for licensed childcare centers, depending on license capacity, provider type, and monthly expenses. Registered family childcare providers are eligible for $4,000 in grants.

The application period for stabilization grants closed at the end of April but will reopen this summer for anyone who missed the deadline or new providers.

Apply here!

-

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more state and local updates!