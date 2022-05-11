$10 million to NJ Summer Camps, Apply Today

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W4bIs_0faJozeI00
Department of Children and Families

Murphy Administration allocates $10M to cover youth summer camp operational expenses and provide financial assistance to families that struggle to afford summer camp costs.

-

Everyone’s going to camp this summer, thanks to the Murphy Administration.

$10 million in grants will be available for youth summer camps to help cover operational expenses and provide financial assistance to eligible families.

“Summer youth camps serve as an essential childcare option for working parents by providing a safe and enriching environment for children while school is out of session. Supporting these providers and making these services more affordable will benefit many families in the coming months.” – Governor Murphy.

Eligible youth summer camp “providers” must be licensed by the Department of Children and Families and be approved by the Department of Health to operate a summer camp for the 2022 summer season. Eligible camps must also comply with all local, state, and federal health and safety requirements.

Grants for eligible summer camps range from $7,500 to $25,000, depending on camp enrollment and the length of the operating season.

Half of the grant must be used to provide financial assistance to families not eligible for childcare assistance, the other half must be used to pay for operational expenses such as staff wages, rent, utilities, facility maintenance, equipment, and supplies.

Youth summer camp providers can apply through the New Jersey Child Care Information System.

Camps receiving these grants must make eligible families aware of this assistance.

New Jersey families with a household income under $100,000 annually, who are not receiving childcare assistance from another publicly funded program, can apply through their camp provider.

“Since January, the Department has also approved $210 million in American Rescue Plan-funded stabilization grants to help childcare providers pay for operational expenses and has so far delivered $33 million in $1,000 hiring and retention bonus payments to 33,000 childcare workers.” – Office of the Governor of New Jersey

The Murphy administration launched the hiring and retention bonus grant program to recruit new childcare workers and retain current staff. The bonuses are partly funded by the Child Care Revitalization Fund approved by the Legislature and signed by the governor last year – a new round of bonuses will be available this year.

The Department of Children and Families has also shifted to paying childcare providers based on enrollment rather than attendance during the pandemic. The enrollment-based policy was set to end on June 30; however, the Department has made available additional discretionary funds to extend the policy through August 2022.

“We encourage summer camp programs to apply for these grants, and also urge residents interested in learning more about the state’s childcare assistance program to visit childcarenj.gov.” – Human Services Assistant Commissioner Natasha Johnson, who directs the Division of Family Development.

The American Rescue Plan stabilization grants range from $30,000 to $120,000 for licensed childcare centers, depending on license capacity, provider type, and monthly expenses. Registered family childcare providers are eligible for $4,000 in grants.

The application period for stabilization grants closed at the end of April but will reopen this summer for anyone who missed the deadline or new providers.

Apply here!

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more state and local updates!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# summer camp# children# grants# politics# government

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
2404 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Bronx, NY

Multi-state Kidnapping, Assault, & Arson Rampage

A Federal Judge has convicted Luis Figueroa, of Bronx, NY, of engaging in a violent, multi-state crime spree where he sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend, pushed a pregnant woman down a flight of stairs, and set a car dealership on fire.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

$6.5M Clean Up of Contaminated Sites in New Jersey

The EPA will award $6.5 million toward the cleanup of contaminated sites in New Jersey. Funding includes first-ever Brownfields-Specific funding under Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Your Morristown Weather Forecast for Saturday, May 14 - Wednesday, May 18

What to expect when you step outside. Your five-day weather forecast from Morristown Minute. A rainy morning Friday followed by overcast and humidity. Read on for your local weather forecast for Morristown, NJ from Saturday, May 14 to Wednesday, May 18.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Applications Open for Morris County Recreation Trail Grant Program

$1.8 million available for recreational trails in Morris County. All 39 municipalities in Morris County are eligible to apply. Apply today to capture some of these funds for Morristown!

Read full story
Somerville, NJ

Nearly 2 Million NJ Households Eligible for Property Tax Relief Program

Governor Murphy visits Somerville today to highlight the ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program as a new initiative that makes over 1 million more NJ households eligible for property tax relief.

Read full story
3 comments
New Brunswick, NJ

Anti-Semitism Incident at Rutgers & The New Jersey-Israel Commission Welcomes New Appointments

The NJ-Israel Commission responds to recent bias incidents at Rutgers University-New Brunswick, and Gov. Murphy makes new appointments to the NJ-Israel Commission. The New Jersey-Israel Commission responds to reported incidents of harassment toward Jewish students based on perceived support for Israel at Rutgers University-New Brunswick.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

New NJ Transit Technology Enhances Accessibility on Public Transit

Advancements Improve Customer Experience and Enhance Accessibility for Neurodiverse Customers and Those with Mobility Challenges. Today, May 11, 2022, NJ Transit announced the launch of a new mobile app to improve accessibility on NJ Transit for neurodiverse customers and customers with mobility challenges.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Boost in Wages for Workers Caring for Vulnerable NJ Residents

Governor Murphy’s budget includes $211.2 million in wage increases for workers who care for vulnerable NJ residents. According to the Office of the Governor, the budget plan for this fiscal year, starting July 1, includes $211.2 million to fund wage increases for direct support professionals, personal care assistants, childcare workers, nursing home workers, private duty nurses, community-based mental health and substance use disorder providers, and homeless shelter staff.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

The NJ Youth Justice Task Force Report

A new report from the Youth Task Force provides recommendations for reforming youth criminal justice in New Jersey. “The Task Force, which was created in 2018 when Governor Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 42, consists of over a dozen stakeholders involved in all facets of juvenile justice and is charged with providing recommendations to the legislative and executive branches on strategies for continuing the reform of the state’s youth justice system.” – Office of the Governor.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

What To Do in Morris County - Wednesday, May 11 - Saturday, May 21

11 events this week on our calendar: Wednesday, May 11 - Saturday, May 21. A virtual author talk with the best-selling YA author Jennifer Yen at the Morristown & Morris Township Library.

Read full story
1 comments

New Jersey #1 In Mental Health?

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Here's how New Jersey compares to the rest of the nation in mental health prevalence and treatment. Mental Health America (MHA), a national community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing and promoting the mental health needs of all, ranks New Jersey as the best state for adult access to mental health care.

Read full story
2 comments
Paterson, NJ

8 Indicted Over Paterson Chop Shop, Stripping and Selling Stolen Vehicles

Eight individuals were indicted on 2nd-degree conspiracy and other charges related to the operation of a Paterson “chop shop” that possessed stolen vehicles and stripped them for parts.

Read full story
6 comments
Morristown, NJ

Morristown Weather Forecast for Sunday, May 8 - Thursday, May 12

Your Morristown Weather Forecast: What to expect when you step outside, Sunday, May 8 - Thursday, May 12. We've had all-day rain for what might feel like a week, but has really been two days. It'll rain all day today, Sunday, 5/7, leading to a sprinkle by around 2 PM and trailing off throughout the rest of the day.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

$1K STEM Grants Available for K-12 Schools, Apply by May 31

The first annual Lt. Governors’ STEM Scholarship Program awards up to $1,000 to 12 schools nationally. Applications will be accepted until May 31, 2022. The first annual Lt. Governors’ STEM Scholarship Program awards up to $1,000 to 12 schools nationally to support STEM-related activities for students. Applications will be accepted until May 31, 2022, with award recipients announced and funded this Summer 2022.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Two Arrested After Sexual Assault on Popular Morristown Trail

Two persons-of-interest were detained Thursday afternoon in connection with the assault that took place on the Morristown Traction Line Recreation Trail. On May 6, 2022, a 17-year-old juvenile male and an adult, Lizandro Osorio-Mejia, age 18, were arrested in connection with the above sexual assault. These arrests came within hours of the public release of a composite sketch by the authorities.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Morristown High School Student Speaks at LGBTQIA+ Housing Symposium & Executive Order No. 295

Miles Gorman of Morristown High School speaks at LGBTQ+ housing symposium. And State Certifications of LGBTQIA+-owned businesses. Miles Gorman, a Morristown High School student and vocal advocate of the transgender community, appeared on a Q&A panel titled “Supporting those who lead by example in serving the underserved” at the LGBTQ+ Housing Policy Symposium at the Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Intuit Turbo Tax “Free” Filing Campaign Scammed $100 M from Taxpayers

$141 million settlement with Intuit Inc. after a multistate investigation reveals Intuit mislead consumers into paying for the company’s online tax prep services. The State of New Jersey’s Attorney General announced today a $141 million settlement with the financial software company Intuit Inc. over "misleading claims" that lead over 70,000 New Jersey taxpayers into purchasing paid versions of Intuit’s TurboTax software.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

JBWS Tricky Tray for Hope, Win Prizes & Enter May 3 - 5

Win awesome prizes and support a great cause in Morristown, from May 3-5. "Founded 45 years ago, JBWS is the only agency of its kind in Morris County whose sole purpose is the prevention of domestic violence through the protection and empowerment of the victims, the rehabilitation of family members, the advocacy for social change to prevent partner violence and the education of the public about domestic violence and its consequences." - JBWS, Tricky Tray For Hope.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Morristown’s Beautiful Tree Competition, Vote For Your Favorite

The Shade Tree Commission of Morristown announces the spring 2022 Beautiful Tree Competition. Enter today!. The Shade Tree Commission of Morristown has announced the beginning of another year of the Beautiful Tree Competition!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy