What To Do in Morris County - Wednesday, May 11 - Saturday, May 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sPcfE_0fXmwTt000
11 events this week on our calendar: Wednesday, May 11 - Saturday, May 21

A virtual author talk with the best-selling YA author Jennifer Yen at the Morristown & Morris Township Library.

Nunsense, a musical comedy, and Rodgers & Hammerstein South Pacific - both showing throughout the weekend at separate locations.

A Living Historical Farm presentation, learn how to properly shear a sheep!

A Classic Car Show and small business shopping in historic downtown Chester.

Gun BuyBack events, up to $300 per weapon, no questions asked.

The Year of the Tiger celebration in Denville, and many more fun events around Morris county!

-

FEATURED EVENTS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iIzbt_0fXmwTt000
The Morristown & Morris Township Library

Virtual Author Talk with Jennifer Yen at the Morristown Library

Wednesday, May 11, 7:00 pm

Morristown and Morris Township Library

Join us for an evening chat via Zoom with YA author Jennifer Yen (A Taste for Love, 2021; Love Decoded, 2022).

Jennifer Yen began her writing career in the fourth grade when her teacher took the detective story she wrote and turned it into a printed book as a gift to her. The encouragement of her teacher, as well as her love for reading and telling stories, kept her writing about the worlds that exist in her imagination.

While Jennifer’s penned everything from poetry to fanfiction, her passion lies in young adult and adult fiction. Drawing from her own experiences growing up as an Asian American, she especially loves writing about family, food, and of course…love!

Jennifer now lives in Texas with her adorable rescue dog. She spends her days healing the hearts of others, and her nights writing about love, family, and the power of acceptance. She believes in the magic of one’s imagination and hopes her stories will bring joy and inspiration to readers."

This program is open to all ages. Registration required – click here to register. Add “MMT” to your registration name and enter a raffle to win Jennifer’s books!

This event is free.

[more details]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l6ghx_0fXmwTt000
Nunsense, Investors Bank Theater

Nunsense: A Musical Comedy

Friday, May 13, 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 14, 7:30 pm

Sunday, May 15, 3:00 pm

Nunsense is a hilarious spoof about the misadventures of five nuns trying to manage a fundraiser. With catchy songs and irreverent comedy, Nunsense is sure to keep audiences rolling with laughter.

Performed through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. Presented by the Roxbury Arts Alliance.

  • Book, Music & Lyrics by: Dan Goggin
  • Directed by: Michael Schroeder

Reserve Your Tickets Here

Investors Bank Theater
72 Eyland Ave
Succasunna, NJ 07876

[more details]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SisWv_0fXmwTt000
MAYO PAC

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific at MAYO PAC

Friday, May 13, 8:00 pm

Saturday, May 14, 2:00 pm

Saturday, May 14, 8:00 PM

Mayo Performing Arts Center

Love transcends the harsh realities of war and prejudice in this sweeping Pulitzer Prize-winning tale centered around two unlikely love affairs.

Set on a tropical island during World War II, this timeless Rodgers & Hammerstein classic features some of the most beautiful music ever composed woven into an inspiring story cherished the world over.

Winner of ten Tony Awards, the beloved score’s songs include “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” and “There is Nothin’ Like a Dame” amidst big, Broadway performances and a chorus of American sailors and Navy nurses ready to take you to Bali Ha’i.

Buy Tickets here. Cost: $59 – $99

[more details]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43SHZ2_0fXmwTt000
Morris County Parks

Born To Be Shorn at Fosterfields Living Historical Farm

Saturday, May 14, 10:00 am

Fosterfields Living Historical Farm

It’s time for a haircut! Visit Fosterfields Living Historical Farm in Morristown and watch master shearer, Margaret Quinn, demonstrate how to properly shear a sheep, the old-fashioned way.

Demonstrations include spinning, weaving, felting, natural dyeing, and more!

$10/person. Register here

[more details]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34FOcm_0fXmwTt000
Chester's 21st Annual Car Show

21st Annual Classic Car Show

Saturday, May 14, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

The Historic Chester Business Association

Take a Stroll Down Memory Lane! Chester will be bursting with Classic Cars and Trucks along Historic Downtown Main Street!

This Thrilling Motor Exhibit is FREE to the public.

The display includes the finest classics, customs, muscle, special interests, antiques, pro streetcars, and more.

Also, enjoy all-day shopping throughout historic downtown Chester and musical entertainment from DJ-Doc South.

A portion of exhibitor proceeds to benefit a local non-profit – Cancer Hope Network.
(Rain date is Sunday, May 15th.)

Want to show off your ride?

Exhibitor Registration is only $10 (Registration Table located at the top of Perry Street.) All registration of exhibitor cars is done onsite the morning of the show from 8 to 10 am. No pre-registration for exhibitors is required.

Trophies will be awarded!

[more details]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p93ex_0fXmwTt000
Morris County Gun Amnesty Program

Gun Buy Back Events

Sunday, May 15, 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Morris County Gun Amnesty Program

Morris County and locally-run “Guns for Cash” events will be held from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on:

  • Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Budd Lake Fire Department, 378 Route 46, Budd Lake, NJ 07828
  • Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL) Building, 33 Baldwin Road, Parsippany, NJ 07054

Morris County and all New Jersey residents are invited to turn in firearms with “no questions asked,” and will receive as much as $300 per weapon for up to three guns.

Payouts will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. This program will accept firearms from all persons including juveniles without requiring disclosure of names or other personal information.

Those looking to surrender firearms are asked to bring them to the above locations wrapped in plastic or contained in a box. Police officers will be stationed at each buyback location to collect and secure the guns.

[more details]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QZRDD_0fXmwTt000
Year of the Tiger CelebrationDowntown Denville

Year of the Tiger Celebration

Sunday, May 15, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

From Downtown Denville -

Come out and celebrate the Year of the Tiger with Downtown Denville!

Sponsored by Hunan Taste, this event will feature Lion Dancers, martial arts performances, a pet parade and costume contest, a tiger art walk, and much more!

Cost: Free

[more details]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=249AW5_0fXmwTt000
MAYO PAC

The Laurie Berkner Band Live!

Sunday, May 15, 1:00 pm & 4:00 pm

From the Mayo Performing Arts Center -

Children’s music superstar Laurie Berkner returns for an all-new music and dance party featuring the favorites your family has enjoyed for years.

Recognized as the queen of kids’ music” (People magazine), Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, lyricist, author, and founder of Two Tomatoes Records, LLC. 

She has released thirteen bestselling, award-winning albums, was the first recording artist ever to perform in music videos on Nick Jr., appeared regularly on the network’s Jack’s Big Music Show, and helped develop the short-form animated musical preschool series Sing It, Laurie! on Sprout TV. 

In concert, Laurie is joined by her longtime collaborators Susie Lampert, Bob Golden, and Brady Rymer — the “band” — in old and new “greatest hits,” including songs from Laurie’s albums Waiting for the Elevator, Superhero, The Best of the Laurie Berkner Band, The Ultimate Laurie Berkner Band Collection, Laurie Berkner’s Favorite Classic Kids’ Songs, and more!"

Tickets: $19 - $79

Buy tickets here: 1PM, 4PM

[more details]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mnogB_0fXmwTt000
The Town of Morristown

Spring Cleanup in Morristown

Saturday, May 21, 9:00 am

Morristown Spring Cleanup!

May 21, 2022, 9:00 AM to Noon in the Town Hall Parking Lot, 200 South Street.

All are welcome and encouraged to participate including individuals and families, as well as schools, civic, religious, and business groups.

As a convenience and precaution to Morristown residents and volunteers, there will be a virtual registration process this year. Gloves and garbage and recycling bags will be provided.

Help Keep Morristown Clean & Green!

Volunteers needed! Register via Community Pass at townofmorristown.org/rec.

For questions call 973-292-6629.

Masks required.

[more details]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xgGyK_0fXmwTt000
Lake Hopatcong Foundation

Lake Hopatcong Block Party 2022

Saturday, May 21, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

The Lake Hopatcong Block Party kicks off the summer season and celebrates all facets of Lake Hopatcong life with a fun-filled, Main Street-style experience in a beautiful lakeside setting.

Hosted by the Lake Hopatcong Foundation, this event brings visitors together with businesses, non-profit organizations, community groups, crafters, and food vendors for a community day like no other featuring activities, entertainment, raffles, a children’s scavenger hunt, and more.

Saturday, May 21, 2022 (rain or shine)

FREE admission

[more details]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DSU0M_0fXmwTt000
Ginger Ninja Productions

A Night of Comedy by Ginger Ninja Productions

Saturday, May 21, 8:00pm - 10:00 pm

Join us for a Comedy Night, with The Legendary Wid, who has appeared on Stand-Up Spotlight, Make Me Laugh, and Caroline’s Comedy Hour.

Also appearing on this show is John Kensil (Comedy Central, Good Morning America) and host Matt Dolan (NYC Underground Comedy Festival).

This show is being presented by Ginger Ninja Productions, a New Jersey-based production company specializing in live, professional stand-up comedy shows for fundraisers and other community events.

[more details]

-

