JBWS Tricky Tray for Hope, Win Prizes & Enter May 3 - 5

Win awesome prizes and support a great cause in Morristown, from May 3-5.

"Founded 45 years ago, JBWS is the only agency of its kind in Morris County whose sole purpose is the prevention of domestic violence through the protection and empowerment of the victims, the rehabilitation of family members, the advocacy for social change to prevent partner violence and the education of the public about domestic violence and its consequences." - JBWS, Tricky Tray For Hope.

The Jersey Battered Women's Shelter (JBWS) Friends Fundraising Committee proudly presents the Annual Tricky Tray for Hope.

You will find so many great prizes that include: wine and dine experiences, vacations, shopping sprees, spa treatments, jewelry, and so much more!

Schedule of events:

May 1st - The site opens for viewing only . JBWS encourages you to browse the many prizes in advance.

- Participants will purchase and "drop" their tickets into their desired baskets May 5th at 5 pm - Winning tickets will be pulled. This can be viewed in real-time on the site, or you can check back later at your convenience. JBWS will provide the winner's name and winning ticket.

- Winning tickets will be pulled. This can be viewed in real-time on the site, or you can check back later at your convenience. JBWS will provide the winner's name and winning ticket. May 7th (Saturday) 11 am - 3 pm - Prizes can be picked up at 1055 Parsippany Boulevard, Parsippany, NJ 07054. There will be designated lanes for cars to line up. Everyone must remain in their vehicles.

How it works:

Registration allows you to view the baskets & receive notifications regarding the event. Register here.

Dropping your ticket(s) in the basket: You may begin dropping tickets on Tuesday, May 3rd at 12 pm until Thursday, May 5th at 4:00 pm. Tickets are purchased with credit cards. You will enter your credit card information ONLY for the first purchase.

To take a chance, simply select the basket, select the number of tickets you want to drop (purchase), and click on BUY.

Please Note: You will not be able to remove your ticket(s) once they have been purchased.

Pulling the Winning Numbers: Pulling will begin on Thursday, May 5th at 5 pm.

You will be able to watch live - (link coming soon!) Don't worry, if you can't watch it live, JBWS will be posting the winning numbers and names when the pulling is complete.

Prize Pick-up: Winners will pick up their baskets on Saturday, May 7th, between 11 am and 3 pm, at 1055 Parsippany Blvd, Parsippany. Look for the tents in the parking lot. Pick-up has been designed to be non-contact. Please be sure to remain in your car.

Keep Track of Your Tickets: After purchase, see your tickets in "My Info." Your basket and raffle numbers are tracked here.

View the complete list of prizes here!

