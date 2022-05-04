Morristown’s Beautiful Tree Competition, Vote For Your Favorite

The Shade Tree Commission of Morristown announces the spring 2022 Beautiful Tree Competition. Enter today!

The Shade Tree Commission of Morristown has announced the beginning of another year of the Beautiful Tree Competition!

The competition is a great way to enjoy the warm weather and show off our beautiful spring trees to our neighbors.

Do you have a favorite tree? Show it off!

How to participate:

Submit a digital photo of a tree located within the town of Morristown, NJ through the Morristown Beautiful Tree Submission Form

Submissions and deliberations will follow the schedule outlined below

For the Spring 2022 season:

Nomination period through May 15 ( submit before the deadline! )

( ) Board Votes on Finalists May 17

Public votes by # of Instagram Likes May 24-30

Winner Announced Friday, June 3

The Shade Tree Commission will choose three finalists and two honorable mentions each season and will ask the public for the final vote for Morristown’s Beautiful Tree of the season.

Any questions? Send them to BeautifulTreesofMorristown@gmail.com.

The newly established Morristown Shade Tree Commission (STC) will consist of 5-7 voting members and as many as 2 alternates. The members must be residents of Morristown and are appointed by the mayor; this is a volunteer committee.

The Shade Tree Commission was established to ensure the appropriate management of the Morristown community forest. The STC is responsible for the regulation, planting, and care of shade and ornamental trees and shrubbery located in the Town of Morristown on public property.

Critical objectives for the Shade Tree Commission include tree planting, tree maintenance, tree care disaster planning, tree hazard management, as well as public education, awareness and outreach.

*The Morristown Shade Tree Commission would like to remind residents that all trees in the Morristown right of way or on Morristown property need to be attended to by the designated Morristown Tree Crew.

Morristown residents are not authorized to prune or have an outside tree company attend to town trees. If you have a tree issue from the previous storms, please send information to: http://www.townofmorristown.org/reportaconcern.

More “Tree News” in Morristown:

Historic Salem Oak Tree: The Morristown Shade Tree Commission has received the Historic Shade Oak for Morristown.

The Historic Salem Oaktree was 500 years old when it died. The NJ Foresters gathered all the acorns of this Oaktree and planted one for each municipality in New Jersey.

The tree has been potted and will be kept in a nursery greenhouse until it grows big enough to go into the ground a few years from now. When ready, the tree will be planted in a public location for all to watch it grow over the next 100-plus years. When the planting location is determined, an official planting ceremony will be announced.

Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) ALERT:

The Emerald Ash Borer was discovered in Morristown in 2018. Once the Ash tree is infected with the EAB, it becomes extremely brittle and hazardous.

EAB infestations throughout the U.S. and Canada have killed tens of millions of ash trees since 2002.

The Shade Tree Commission, in coordination with the Town of Morristown, is removing all Ash trees in the public right of way to ensure the safety of Morristown residents and the Shade Tree Crew.

Ash trees within the park system along walking paths will be removed. Ash trees inside the forest proper will be left to fall and decay naturally.

Trees infected with EAB are marked with yellow caution tape. For more information on EAB, click here.

