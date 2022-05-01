Morristown, NJ

Changes to Jury Selection in NJ After Supreme Court Case

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xZzno_0fPXU8sd00
Morristown Minute

Changes to the Jury Selection Process Come After NJ State Supreme Court Case Highlights Areas of Bias in the State Judicial System.

-

A supreme court committee, tasked with improving the jury selection process in New Jersey, released a series of recommendations on April 28, 2022, that aim to expand the jury pools and “enhance fairness in the selection process.

The Judicial Conference Committee established in 1922, is the national policy-making body for the federal courts. The Judicial Conference on Jury Selection is a subsidiary charged with the more specific goal of identifying and creating solutions for bias in the jury selection process.

“New Jersey today allows for the highest number of peremptory challenges in the nation – more than double the national average - based on a statute enacted in the late 1800s. Yet, as the United States Supreme Court acknowledged decades ago, peremptory challenges can invite discrimination.” – The Judicial Conference on Jury Selection, Nov. 10 & 12, 2021

The committee's report includes 25 recommendations to be considered by the Supreme Court this summer after a period of public comment.

“The Committee's recommendations, as listed in this notice, are intended to improve the jury selection process in New Jersey by expanding the pool of individuals summoned and eligible to serve as jurors; supporting qualified individuals in serving as jurors; reducing the effects of purposeful discrimination and all forms of bias, including implicit bias in jury processes; and increasing attorney involvement in jury selection.” - Jury Reform, Recommendations of the Committee of the Judicial Conference on Jury Selection, Publication for Comment

Efforts to improve jury selection in New Jersey began after a unanimous state Supreme Court decision in State v. Andujar, decided on July 13, 2021, in which defendant Edwin Andujar argued he was denied the right to a fair trial because racial discrimination “infected the jury selection process.”

The opinion of the court called for a conference consisting of members of the New Jersey bar, national experts on jury selection, and Chief Justices from three other states that undertook jury reforms. The two-day conference was held in November 2021.

The 35-member committee, meeting over a period of five months, formed three groups focusing on different topics highlighted in State v. Andujar: systemic barriers to jury service, voir dire and peremptory challenges, and strategies to address institutional and implicit bias.

One key recommendation is a proposed new court rule intended to reduce bias in the jury selection process. The new rules would change the way courts consider whether a peremptory challenge was exercised properly.

Other recommendations include:

  • A pilot program where jurors are questioned by attorneys rather than judges.
  • A reduction in the number of peremptory challenges available to each party.
  • A one-day or one-trial term for petit jury service in most counties.
  • Add questions on race, ethnicity, and gender to the jury qualification questionnaire.
  • Increase juror compensation
  • Restore eligibility to serve on juries to individuals with certain prior criminal convictions

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more local and state updates.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# law# crime# jury# government# politics

Comments / 3

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
2363 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Morristown, NJ

JBWS Tricky Tray for Hope, Win Prizes & Enter May 3 - 5

Win awesome prizes and support a great cause in Morristown, from May 3-5. "Founded 45 years ago, JBWS is the only agency of its kind in Morris County whose sole purpose is the prevention of domestic violence through the protection and empowerment of the victims, the rehabilitation of family members, the advocacy for social change to prevent partner violence and the education of the public about domestic violence and its consequences." - JBWS, Tricky Tray For Hope.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Morristown’s Beautiful Tree Competition, Vote For Your Favorite

The Shade Tree Commission of Morristown announces the spring 2022 Beautiful Tree Competition. Enter today!. The Shade Tree Commission of Morristown has announced the beginning of another year of the Beautiful Tree Competition!

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

NJ Plastic Bag Ban Begins May 4

These stores will no longer provide single-use plastic bags or paper bags for your groceries. Bring your own reusable bags or purchase them at the store. (Stores under 2,500 square feet may still provide paper bags.)

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Rt. 24 & Columbia Tpk. Traffic Congestion Improvements

Alternatives to improve traffic movement between the Route 24 eastbound off-ramp and the intersection of Columbia Turnpike (CR 510) and Park Avenue (CR 623) The Route 24 and Columbia Turnpike Interchange Improvements Concept Development project (a mouthful) examines traffic congestion and offers four alternatives to improve traffic movement and congestion at key intersections.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Guns For Cash Events, May 14 – 15

Two Gun Buy Back events are scheduled to be held in Morris County on Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15, 2022. Morris County and locally-run “Guns for Cash” events will be held from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on:

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

What to do in Morristown - Tuesday, May 3 - Monday, May 9

Used book sale, Warriors Welcome Peer Support Group for Vets, Free Family Photo Session, and a Cinco De Mayo Morristown Pub Crawl. Events coming to Morristown this week. From Morristown Minute.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Alert Issued on Gift Card Scams from Division of Consumer Affairs

The New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs has released a consumer alert due to the rise of gift card scams in New Jersey. Attorney General Platkin recently announced that the Division of Consumer Affairs has issued a consumer alert on gift card scams along with guidelines for retailers to train their employees on signs that a consumer is falling victim to this common form of fraud.

Read full story

Color-Coded Flag System Launched to Notify Public of Air Quality

The Department of Environmental Protection is launching a color-coded flag system to notify New Jersey residents of outdoor air quality conditions due to the increase in exposure to air pollution.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Law Enforcement Demographics

New Jersey just released data on the demographics of over 30,000 active, full-time, sworn law enforcement officers. Attorney General Platkin and the Office of Justice Data recently released data on the demographics of over 30,000 active, full-time, sworn law enforcement officers in the State of New Jersey.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Low Income Home Energy Assistance, How to Apply

$12.77 M added to fund the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a program that provides financial relief to residents struggling to pay their home energy bills. New Jersey Department of Community Affairs will receive an additional $12.77 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This is the second time in FY 2022 that the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) received additional federal funding.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

License Plate Recognition Technology to Combat Rise in Auto Thefts

A $10 million investment in license plate recognition technology follows a rise in auto thefts fueling violent crime in New Jersey. Governor Murphy and Attorney General Platkin announced today a $10 million investment in automated license plate recognition (ALPR) technology to reduce violent crime and motor vehicle theft in New Jersey. The funds come from the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) State Fiscal Recovery Fund.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Ranked Healthiest in New Jersey

Morris County has once again been ranked as the No. 1 healthiest county in New Jersey based on environment, jobs, healthcare, and education. Morris County has once again been ranked as the Number 1 healthiest county in New Jersey in an annual, national study released this week by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Morristown or Morris City?

Morristown has seen substantial improvements to its infrastructure as construction quickly turns our hometown into what more closely resembles an up-and-coming city. So, what do you think, Morristown or Morris City?

Read full story
2 comments
Camden County, NJ

South Jersey Golf Club Banned Women from Joining, Faces Discrimination Lawsuit

Pine Valley Golf Club, located in Camden County, is accused of banning women from joining up until 2021 when the state began investigating. The state of New Jersey filed a civil rights complaint against Pine Valley Golf Club, located in Camden County, alleging “a pattern of gender-based discrimination by the historically male-dominated club.”

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Movie Stars Will Need a Permit To Shoot in Morristown

On Tuesday, April 26, the Town of Morristown Town Council unanimously introduced an ordinance to regulate filming in the town of Morristown. Morristown has become a popular location for the film industry, stars like Patrick Dempsey, Morgan Freeman, and John Bianco all filmed scenes in Morristown last year.

Read full story
1 comments
Trenton, NJ

First Lady Murphy Partners with Ireland’s Centre for Maternal and Child Health to Improve Equality of Childbirth in NJ

New Jersey Economic Development Authority & Irish Centre for Maternal and Child Health Research Partner to Advance First Lady Tammy Murphy’s Nurture NJ Initiative. New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy and the Chief Executive Officer of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) visited the Irish Centre for Maternal and Child Health Research (known as INFANT) on Tuesday.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Morristown Weather Forecast for Thursday, April 28 - Monday, May 2

Your Morristown, NJ weather forecast. What to expect when you step outside. A high of 57° today (4/27/2022) and mostly cloudy throughout. Read on for a complete five-day weather forecast for Morristown, NJ.

Read full story

Warriors Welcome Peer Support Group via Zoom

Veteran Support Group, 1st and 3rd Fridays of the Month at 6:00 PM via Zoom. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly one in five U.S. adults live with mental illness (46.6 million as of 2017).

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Two More Days: Restaurant Week in Morristown April 25 – 29

Over 30 businesses are participating in the upcoming 2022 Morristown Restaurant Week. The twelfth installment of Morristown, NJs highly anticipated showcase of dining venues begins April 25 through April 29.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy