Ireland's Applegreen Invests $126M to Upgrade NJ On-Highway Service Plazas

Governor Murphy is on a four-day economic mission trip in Ireland. The governor recently announced that Applegreen, an Irish-founded on-highway service provider, will relocate its Travel Plaza Headquarters to Glen Rock, NJ.

-

Governor Murphy is in Ireland on a four-day economic mission trying to gather investments in New Jersey from Irish businesses.

On April 25, in Dublin, Governor Murphy announced that Applegreen, one of the largest on-highway service plaza operators in the United States and Europe, will invest $126 million in the state of New Jersey.

Applegreen, an Irish-founded company, will also relocate its Travel Plaza Headquarters to Glen Rock, New Jersey. The opening of the new headquarters in Glen Rock – where the company already has a presence – will add at least 100 new jobs in finance, administration, development, and logistics to the region.

Applegreen will redevelop all of New Jersey’s 21 on-highway service plazas in a move that will create 800 new jobs over the coming years. The first two redevelopments, the Woodrow Wilson and Molly Pitcher travel plazas, are expected to be completed before the July 4th holiday.

Applegreen is the largest highway service plaza operator in the U.S. with more than 250 sites across 18 states including New Jersey. Newly redeveloped plazas will offer new technology upgrades like electric vehicle charging stations and EV infrastructure throughout the northeast.

“We are thrilled to announce our new Travel Plaza Headquarters in Glen Rock, New Jersey,” said Elizabeth Pierce, President of Applegreen USA Operations. “Northern New Jersey proved an ideal location for our headquarters as it is centrally located amidst many states in which we operate, is close to several major airports and offers top talent for our rapidly growing business.

“Our northeast footprint is expanding rapidly and the opening of our new Headquarters and redevelopment of 21 service plazas will enhance connectivity and convenience for our many customers,” Pierce added. “The creation of hundreds of new jobs through these exciting projects will deliver a significant boost to the New Jersey economy, and, as such, today’s announcement is a genuine Irish-American win-win.”

“Applegreen manages a labor force of more than 5,000 employees in the US and the redevelopment of our New Jersey on-highway service plazas is expected to deliver at least 800 new jobs, in addition to the 100 skilled new positions created by the relocation of Applegreen’s Travel Plaza Headquarters to Glen Rock, NJ.” – Office of the Governor of New Jersey

-

Follow Morristown Minute on Instagram, and Twitter for more local and state updates.