Glen Rock, NJ

Ireland's Applegreen Invests $126M to Upgrade NJ On-Highway Service Plazas

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k8pyZ_0fKvSd3400
Applegreen

Governor Murphy is on a four-day economic mission trip in Ireland. The governor recently announced that Applegreen, an Irish-founded on-highway service provider, will relocate its Travel Plaza Headquarters to Glen Rock, NJ.

-

Governor Murphy is in Ireland on a four-day economic mission trying to gather investments in New Jersey from Irish businesses.

On April 25, in Dublin, Governor Murphy announced that Applegreen, one of the largest on-highway service plaza operators in the United States and Europe, will invest $126 million in the state of New Jersey.

Applegreen, an Irish-founded company, will also relocate its Travel Plaza Headquarters to Glen Rock, New Jersey. The opening of the new headquarters in Glen Rock – where the company already has a presence – will add at least 100 new jobs in finance, administration, development, and logistics to the region.

Applegreen will redevelop all of New Jersey’s 21 on-highway service plazas in a move that will create 800 new jobs over the coming years. The first two redevelopments, the Woodrow Wilson and Molly Pitcher travel plazas, are expected to be completed before the July 4th holiday.

Applegreen is the largest highway service plaza operator in the U.S. with more than 250 sites across 18 states including New Jersey. Newly redeveloped plazas will offer new technology upgrades like electric vehicle charging stations and EV infrastructure throughout the northeast.

“We are thrilled to announce our new Travel Plaza Headquarters in Glen Rock, New Jersey,” said Elizabeth Pierce, President of Applegreen USA Operations. “Northern New Jersey proved an ideal location for our headquarters as it is centrally located amidst many states in which we operate, is close to several major airports and offers top talent for our rapidly growing business.
“Our northeast footprint is expanding rapidly and the opening of our new Headquarters and redevelopment of 21 service plazas will enhance connectivity and convenience for our many customers,” Pierce added. “The creation of hundreds of new jobs through these exciting projects will deliver a significant boost to the New Jersey economy, and, as such, today’s announcement is a genuine Irish-American win-win.”
“Applegreen manages a labor force of more than 5,000 employees in the US and the redevelopment of our New Jersey on-highway service plazas is expected to deliver at least 800 new jobs, in addition to the 100 skilled new positions created by the relocation of Applegreen’s Travel Plaza Headquarters to Glen Rock, NJ.” – Office of the Governor of New Jersey

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Follow Morristown Minute on Instagram, and Twitter for more local and state updates.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# transportation# business# gas# politics# government

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
2340 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Morristown, NJ

License Plate Recognition Technology to Combat Rise in Auto Thefts

A $10 million investment in license plate recognition technology follows a rise in auto thefts fueling violent crime in New Jersey. Governor Murphy and Attorney General Platkin announced today a $10 million investment in automated license plate recognition (ALPR) technology to reduce violent crime and motor vehicle theft in New Jersey. The funds come from the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) State Fiscal Recovery Fund.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Ranked Healthiest in New Jersey

Morris County has once again been ranked as the No. 1 healthiest county in New Jersey based on environment, jobs, healthcare, and education. Morris County has once again been ranked as the Number 1 healthiest county in New Jersey in an annual, national study released this week by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Morristown or Morris City?

Morristown has seen substantial improvements to its infrastructure as construction quickly turns our hometown into what more closely resembles an up-and-coming city. So, what do you think, Morristown or Morris City?

Read full story
2 comments
Camden County, NJ

South Jersey Golf Club Banned Women from Joining, Faces Discrimination Lawsuit

Pine Valley Golf Club, located in Camden County, is accused of banning women from joining up until 2021 when the state began investigating. The state of New Jersey filed a civil rights complaint against Pine Valley Golf Club, located in Camden County, alleging “a pattern of gender-based discrimination by the historically male-dominated club.”

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Movie Stars Will Need a Permit To Shoot in Morristown

On Tuesday, April 26, the Town of Morristown Town Council unanimously introduced an ordinance to regulate filming in the town of Morristown. Morristown has become a popular location for the film industry, stars like Patrick Dempsey, Morgan Freeman, and John Bianco all filmed scenes in Morristown last year.

Read full story
1 comments
Trenton, NJ

First Lady Murphy Partners with Ireland’s Centre for Maternal and Child Health to Improve Equality of Childbirth in NJ

New Jersey Economic Development Authority & Irish Centre for Maternal and Child Health Research Partner to Advance First Lady Tammy Murphy’s Nurture NJ Initiative. New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy and the Chief Executive Officer of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) visited the Irish Centre for Maternal and Child Health Research (known as INFANT) on Tuesday.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Morristown Weather Forecast for Thursday, April 28 - Monday, May 2

Your Morristown, NJ weather forecast. What to expect when you step outside. A high of 57° today (4/27/2022) and mostly cloudy throughout. Read on for a complete five-day weather forecast for Morristown, NJ.

Read full story

Warriors Welcome Peer Support Group via Zoom

Veteran Support Group, 1st and 3rd Fridays of the Month at 6:00 PM via Zoom. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly one in five U.S. adults live with mental illness (46.6 million as of 2017).

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Two More Days: Restaurant Week in Morristown April 25 – 29

Over 30 businesses are participating in the upcoming 2022 Morristown Restaurant Week. The twelfth installment of Morristown, NJs highly anticipated showcase of dining venues begins April 25 through April 29.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Swatting on the Rise in Morris County, New Jersey

'Swatting,' a prank that went viral around 2008, involves making a fake 911 call for the purpose of producing a response akin to that of a SWAT team. I know, it sounds incredibly stupid.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

Toxic Metals Found in Turf at Schools and Athletic Facilities

In response to reader questions following the article titled, “Health Hazards in New Jersey Schools,” Morristown Minute further investigated the human health impacts of artificial turf fields.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

National Infant Immunization Week, April 24-30

Nation Infant Immunization Week is from April 24 to 30 this year. The NJDEP joins local healthcare organizations to get children up to date with their vaccinations. The New Jersey Department of Health reported that childhood immunizations have decreased during the pandemic.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

NJ Transit Announces New Service and Sustainability Programs for Earth Day

From the all-electric bus program to the development of NJ Transit’s sustainability plan, there are big changes coming to all NJT services. As part of the 10-Year Strategic Plan from New Jersey Transit, the agency has created its first-ever Sustainability Plan that aims to reduce its carbon footprint and better care for the planet.

Read full story

Made in NJ by NJ, ‘As They Made Us’ Film Debut

The dramatic comedy “As They Made Us,” produced entirely in New Jersey, debuted in theaters and VOD on April 8th. North Jersey locations set the scene for the newly released dramatic comedy “As They Made Us,” the story of a recently divorced mom trying to make peace with her dysfunctional family while taking a second chance at love.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Today: Potential for Discolored Water from Hydrant Flushing in Morristown, Morris Plains, and Morris Township

Water Main Flushing Starts Today 4/25 8am - 4pm, continues through 4/29. The SMCMUA will be performing routine hydrant maintenance and flushing on the streets in and around Morristown between April 25 to 29, between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

NJDEP Identifies Common Health Hazards in New Jersey Schools

New Jersey has over 18,000 known contaminated sites under remediation and tens of thousands of additional sites that completed or are still in the process of cleaning up. Some of our state’s public schools sit on or near these contaminated sites.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

$6.6 Million for 16 Electric Vehicles

Murphy administration announces $6.6 million in electric vehicle funds to “offset the cost” of 16 electric vehicles that include garbage and dump trucks, and ambulances. New Jersey has been investing heavily in an all-electric vehicle future. On Thursday, April 21, 2022, the Murphy administration announced an additional $6.6 million dollar investment in electric vehicles.

Read full story
2 comments

Main Street NJ Transformation Grants: Improve Appearance, Quality of Life, and Local Commerce

Nearly $1 million from the NJ DCA aims to improve the appearance, quality of life, and local commerce within main street NJ districts. The New Jersey Department of Community Affair (DCA) this week announced the award of $987,176 to 14 main street districts within several counties in NJ.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

$15 Million Investment Aims to Combat Climate Change in NJ Communities

Blue & Green Carbon Grant Program Aims to Restore Coastal, Woodland, and Urban Ecosystems. A new $15 million investment in nature-based infrastructure aims to help fight climate change in New Jersey communities.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy