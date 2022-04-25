NJ Transit Announces New Service and Sustainability Programs for Earth Day

From the all-electric bus program to the development of NJ Transit’s sustainability plan, there are big changes coming to all NJT services.

As part of the 10-Year Strategic Plan from New Jersey Transit, the agency has created its first-ever Sustainability Plan that aims to reduce its carbon footprint and better care for the planet.

The Sustainability Plan includes improvements and upgrades to water and energy consumption, equitable transportation, clean vehicle technology, resiliency, and the customer experience.

NJT has been reaching out to stakeholders, environmental activists, community leaders, and the public to discover areas in sustainability and customer experience where the agency could improve.

Numerous new programs are in place or are soon to come, including:

Zero Emissions Bus Program:

In March, NJ Transit unveiled new, electric bus charging stations at its Camden bus garage. These charging stations and associated infrastructure upgrades are only one of many steps towards NJT’s goal of transitioning to a 100% zero-emissions bus fleet by 2040. The charging stations set the stage for the agency’s first eight electric buses coming to Camden later this year.

The Camden project is a first-of-its-kind move for NJT, which will test electric buses in real-world conditions on specific NJT routes.

The agency hopes to use this preliminary testing period in Camden to collect data on the effects of weather, passenger volume, road conditions, travel distance, and other factors that impact electric bus performance.

The Camden project will also review the infrastructure resources and work required to modernize NJT’s bus garages to accept new charging stations, and the significantly greater power feeds needed to charge EV buses.

Spring Fling Promotions: Discount codes for NJT rides

Throughout April, NJ Transit has been offering various promotions for their customers to “go green” and save money by using public transportation.

From April 4 through April 30, customers who set up a new NJ Transit Mobile App account or have not purchased an NJT mobile ticket from their existing account within the past six months are eligible to receive one free round-trip ticket between any origin and destination, using the promo code “TRYSPRING.” Only 5,000 codes will be issued each Monday.

Use the promo code “FRIEND22” in the mobile app to “Buy One, Get One Free” round-trip ticket between any origin and destination. Only one code can be used per account during the promotion.

Environmental Impacts of Riding NJ Transit:

According to the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions Inventory Report from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP), NJs transportation sector (including personal vehicles and trucks) accounts for 40 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent (MMTCO2e), which is 41% of the gross GHG emissions statewide.

Nearly three-quarters of NJ's transportation GHG emissions come from personal vehicles. The Federal Transit Administration estimates a single occupied vehicle emits 0.96 pounds of CO2 per passenger mile.

The chart below highlights public transportation emissions in various modes, normalized on a per passenger-mile basis.

NJ Transit

The total emissions released from NJ Transit’s operations represent 1.62% of the total transportation sector and produce 60% less GHG emissions per passenger mile than the average single-occupied personal vehicle (driving alone).

Public transportation promotes compact developments; businesses, retail space, schools, and living areas are constructed within close proximity.

Land use that prioritizes public transportation, including Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), promotes walking and cycling due to the close distance of traveled areas and access to transportation options.

Compact development tends to emerge near transportation systems —bus depots, rail terminals, and light rail stations. For instance, NJ TRANSIT’s Hudson-Bergen Light Rail serves the high-density areas of Jersey City and Hoboken and connects people from across the region to ferries, trains, and buses.

-

Follow Morristown Minute on Instagram, and Twitter for more local and state updates.