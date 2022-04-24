Morristown, NJ

$6.6 Million for 16 Electric Vehicles

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XHN3I_0fIUvK9500
Morristown Minute

Murphy administration announces $6.6 million in electric vehicle funds to “offset the cost” of 16 electric vehicles that include garbage and dump trucks, and ambulances.

New Jersey has been investing heavily in an all-electric vehicle future. On Thursday, April 21, 2022, the Murphy administration announced an additional $6.6 million dollar investment in electric vehicles.

According to Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette, the funds will offset the cost of 16 new electric vehicles that include garbage and dump trucks, dump trucks, and ambulances. (~$412,500/ vehicle)

The funding also includes an e-mobility project in Jersey City that aims to reduce vehicle miles traveled by introducing an electric car-sharing program.

The money comes from New Jersey’s participation in the Regional Green Gas Initiative (RGGI) auction and from the federal Volkswagen settlement.

To date, funding from the Volkswagen settlement and RGGI proceeds have enabled the purchase of 362 electric trucks and buses statewide.

Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette said, “The range of vehicles to be purchased with this latest investment will also demonstrate a broad suite of successful electric vehicle applications in the northern, southern and central regions of New Jersey.”

New Jersey is also eligible to compete for more funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to further the state’s push for an all-electric vehicle future.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to soon announce a $1 billion competitive grant for electric and alternative-fueled school buses. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Transportation recently announced a $1 billion competitive grant for low and zero-emission transit buses.

Projects funded in this last round of RGGI auction proceeds include:

*Find a list of awarded projects here.

Call for Electrification Projects: funding to replace diesel vehicles with electric vehicles (this includes local government vehicles like garbage and dump trucks and ambulances)

E-Mobility Projects: Electric vehicle carshare and ride-hailing programs, electric taxis, EV shuttles, and more.

NJ Diesel Demonstration Projects: uses retrofit technologies such as diesel oxidation catalysts (DOCs), diesel particulate filters (DPFs), and idle reduction technologies to reduce diesel emissions in on-and-off-road vehicles, trains, and port-related equipment like cranes.

-

The NJ Transit Idle Reduction Project in Raritan Borough, NJ

In response to complaints from residents of the Borough of Raritan about noise and odors from idling trains at NJ Transit’s Raritan rail yard, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP), with the cooperation of NJ Transit, implemented an Idling Minimization Program, under which locomotives are shut off approximately 1 hour after returning to the yard for the evening, or when laying over in the yard for more than 1 hour, when ambient temperatures are above 0 degrees Fahrenheit. This effort was completed in 2008 and the Idling Minimization Program remains in effect.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more local and state updates.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# infrastructure# transportation# government# politics# community

Comments / 2

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
2337 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Morristown, NJ

Movie Stars Will Need a Permit To Shoot in Morristown

On Tuesday, April 26, the Town of Morristown Town Council unanimously introduced an ordinance to regulate filming in the town of Morristown. Morristown has become a popular location for the film industry, stars like Patrick Dempsey, Morgan Freeman, and John Bianco all filmed scenes in Morristown last year.

Read full story
Trenton, NJ

First Lady Murphy Partners with Ireland’s Centre for Maternal and Child Health to Improve Equality of Childbirth in NJ

New Jersey Economic Development Authority & Irish Centre for Maternal and Child Health Research Partner to Advance First Lady Tammy Murphy’s Nurture NJ Initiative. New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy and the Chief Executive Officer of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) visited the Irish Centre for Maternal and Child Health Research (known as INFANT) on Tuesday.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Morristown Weather Forecast for Thursday, April 28 - Monday, May 2

Your Morristown, NJ weather forecast. What to expect when you step outside. A high of 57° today (4/27/2022) and mostly cloudy throughout. Read on for a complete five-day weather forecast for Morristown, NJ.

Read full story

Warriors Welcome Peer Support Group via Zoom

Veteran Support Group, 1st and 3rd Fridays of the Month at 6:00 PM via Zoom. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly one in five U.S. adults live with mental illness (46.6 million as of 2017).

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Two More Days: Restaurant Week in Morristown April 25 – 29

Over 30 businesses are participating in the upcoming 2022 Morristown Restaurant Week. The twelfth installment of Morristown, NJs highly anticipated showcase of dining venues begins April 25 through April 29.

Read full story
Glen Rock, NJ

Ireland's Applegreen Invests $126M to Upgrade NJ On-Highway Service Plazas

Governor Murphy is on a four-day economic mission trip in Ireland. The governor recently announced that Applegreen, an Irish-founded on-highway service provider, will relocate its Travel Plaza Headquarters to Glen Rock, NJ.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Swatting on the Rise in Morris County, New Jersey

'Swatting,' a prank that went viral around 2008, involves making a fake 911 call for the purpose of producing a response akin to that of a SWAT team. I know, it sounds incredibly stupid.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

Toxic Metals Found in Turf at Schools and Athletic Facilities

In response to reader questions following the article titled, “Health Hazards in New Jersey Schools,” Morristown Minute further investigated the human health impacts of artificial turf fields.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

National Infant Immunization Week, April 24-30

Nation Infant Immunization Week is from April 24 to 30 this year. The NJDEP joins local healthcare organizations to get children up to date with their vaccinations. The New Jersey Department of Health reported that childhood immunizations have decreased during the pandemic.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

NJ Transit Announces New Service and Sustainability Programs for Earth Day

From the all-electric bus program to the development of NJ Transit’s sustainability plan, there are big changes coming to all NJT services. As part of the 10-Year Strategic Plan from New Jersey Transit, the agency has created its first-ever Sustainability Plan that aims to reduce its carbon footprint and better care for the planet.

Read full story

Made in NJ by NJ, ‘As They Made Us’ Film Debut

The dramatic comedy “As They Made Us,” produced entirely in New Jersey, debuted in theaters and VOD on April 8th. North Jersey locations set the scene for the newly released dramatic comedy “As They Made Us,” the story of a recently divorced mom trying to make peace with her dysfunctional family while taking a second chance at love.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Today: Potential for Discolored Water from Hydrant Flushing in Morristown, Morris Plains, and Morris Township

Water Main Flushing Starts Today 4/25 8am - 4pm, continues through 4/29. The SMCMUA will be performing routine hydrant maintenance and flushing on the streets in and around Morristown between April 25 to 29, between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

NJDEP Identifies Common Health Hazards in New Jersey Schools

New Jersey has over 18,000 known contaminated sites under remediation and tens of thousands of additional sites that completed or are still in the process of cleaning up. Some of our state’s public schools sit on or near these contaminated sites.

Read full story

Main Street NJ Transformation Grants: Improve Appearance, Quality of Life, and Local Commerce

Nearly $1 million from the NJ DCA aims to improve the appearance, quality of life, and local commerce within main street NJ districts. The New Jersey Department of Community Affair (DCA) this week announced the award of $987,176 to 14 main street districts within several counties in NJ.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

$15 Million Investment Aims to Combat Climate Change in NJ Communities

Blue & Green Carbon Grant Program Aims to Restore Coastal, Woodland, and Urban Ecosystems. A new $15 million investment in nature-based infrastructure aims to help fight climate change in New Jersey communities.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

Anti-Hate Crime Initiative Follows Series of Violent Assaults on Members of Orthodox Jewish Community

U.S. Attorney Sellinger announced NJs participation in the anti-hate crime outreach program United Against Hate following a series of violent attacks on members of the Orthodox Jewish Community.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Extreme Precipitation Projection Tool Helps Prepare for Climate Change

The NJ Department of Environmental Protection has launched an online tool to help communities better understand and respond to extreme precipitation events across the state. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection announced on 4/19 the launch of an online precipitation projection tool.

Read full story

Update: Mandatory Boil Water Advisory for Green Brook, Martinsville, Warren Township, and Watchung

APRIL 20, 2022 – As a result of the loss of water pressure from a water main leak at the intersection of Mountain Blvd. and Mt. Bethel Road in Warren Township, New Jersey American Water has issued a mandatory boil water advisory to customers within the following communities:

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Department of Agriculture, DEP Allow Controlled Open Burns to Protect Crops

NJ Department of Agriculture to allow open burns from April 20, through Wednesday, May 4. With the state expected to experience colder spring temperatures, the Department of Environmental Protection has agreed with NJDA Secretary Douglas Fisher’s request to allow farmers to do controlled open burning or use specialized torches known as smudge pots to protect flowering crops from damage beginning today, April 20, through Wednesday, May 4.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy