Today: Potential for Discolored Water from Hydrant Flushing in Morristown, Morris Plains, and Morris Township

Water Main Flushing Starts Today 4/25 8am - 4pm, continues through 4/29

Below: Locations impacted and Tips...

Keep discolored water and sediment out of your pipes

Avoid staining your clothes in the wash - hopefully laundry day was Sunday...more on this below

Discolored water is possible, even red or black in color - run cold water until it runs clear

The Southeast Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority (SMCMUA) will be performing routine hydrant maintenance and flushing on the streets listed below between April 25, 2022, through April 29, 2022, between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM.

"The Authority uses this opportunity to examine and repair hydrants and, in doing so, may require the hydrants to be flushed for a period of time to test their functionality. Flushing also typically aids in cleaning the water mains and flushes out any built-up minerals or deposits from the pipes." - SMCMUA Updates

The following locations are impacted:

More on the impacts to your home below.

MORRISTOWN

AMES PL

CONTINENTAL AVE

FARRELLY PL

GEORGIAN CT N

GEORGIAN RD

HARDING RD

HARDING TER

JOHN GLENN RD

KARY WAY

MORRIS AVE

MORRIS ST

PROSPECT PL B

ROSEMILT PL

SAND HILL RD

SPEEDWELL AVE

SUNSET PL

TIFFANY RD

VALLEY VIEW DR

WASHINGTON AVE.

WASHINGTON PL

MORRIS TOWNSHIP

ALTON DR

AMES RD

ARBOR WAY

BEECHWOOD DR

BENNINGTON RD

BRADWAHL DR

BRIANT AVE

BROMLEIGH WAY

BURNHAM PL

BURNHAM RD

CANFIELD RD

CATALPA RD

COLUMBIA RD

CONCORD LA

CONDICT ST

CONNIE PL

CRESTVIEW TER

DEGAN LA

DELMAR AVE

EASLEY TER

FAIRCHILD AVE

FAIRFIELD DR

FAIRFIELD DR E

FAIRFIELD DR W

FARMHOUSE LA

FRASER LA

GODET PL

GREGORY AVE

HATHAWAY RD

HOFFMAN CT

HOLLOWAY PL

HUMPHREY RD

JARDINE CT

KENILWORTH RD

KENNEDY RD

LAKE RD

LIDGERWOOD PL

MACKENZIE RD

MALCOLM ST

MAX DR

MESLAR RD

MILL RD

MORRIS PL

NORMANDY BLVD

NORMANDY BLVD E

NORMANDY BLVD W

NORMANDY PKY

OAK LA

OLD GLEN RD

OLMSTEAD RD

PEAR ST

PINE TREE LA

PITNEY PL

PLYMOUTH RD

PROSPECT PL

RAYMOND RD

RIDGEWOOD RD

SANDER ST

SHERMAN PL

SOUTH ST

SPEEDWELL AVE

STEWART DR

TURTLE RD

WASHINGTON AVE

WATNONG RD

WHITNEY AVE

WOODLAND AVE

WOODSIDE RD

YORKE RD

MORRIS PLAINS

SHERMAN AVE

What to Expect:

Hydrant flushing typically does not interrupt your water service, however, you may notice a temporary drop in water pressure while crews are working in your area – this is normal.

There is a possibility that your water will be temporarily discolored, but this does not pose any health hazard.

However, iron (red water) and manganese (black water) may be stirred up within the system during the flushing procedures. If you see red or black tinted water, simply let the water run until it runs clear.

Tips:

Avoid running your tap water and using the washing machine or dishwasher while crews are flushing your area. This will reduce the chance of pulling discolored water into your home.

If discolored water occurs, run the cold water for a few minutes until it clears. This will allow the sediment to work its way out of your pipe.

Check for discolored water and wait until the water runs clear before using the washing machine as discoloration in water may stain your clothes. NOTE: If your laundry does become stained, do not put your laundry into the dryer. Re-wash laundry immediately and add a rust remover.

Slight discoloration might linger for a few hours. This discoloration affects the appearance of the water and does not affect water quality. No health hazards are associated with discolored water from hydrant flushing.

If water pressure or water volume seems low after flushing has been completed, check your faucet screens (aerators) for trapped particles.

