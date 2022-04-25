Today: Potential for Discolored Water from Hydrant Flushing in Morristown, Morris Plains, and Morris Township

Water Main Flushing Starts Today 4/25 8am - 4pm, continues through 4/29
The SMCMUA will be performing routine hydrant maintenance and flushing on the streets in and around Morristown between April 25 to 29, between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM.
Below: Locations impacted and Tips...
- Keep discolored water and sediment out of your pipes
- Avoid staining your clothes in the wash - hopefully laundry day was Sunday...more on this below
- Discolored water is possible, even red or black in color - run cold water until it runs clear
The Southeast Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority (SMCMUA) will be performing routine hydrant maintenance and flushing on the streets listed below between April 25, 2022, through April 29, 2022, between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM.
"The Authority uses this opportunity to examine and repair hydrants and, in doing so, may require the hydrants to be flushed for a period of time to test their functionality. Flushing also typically aids in cleaning the water mains and flushes out any built-up minerals or deposits from the pipes." - SMCMUA Updates
The following locations are impacted:
More on the impacts to your home below.
MORRISTOWN
- AMES PL
- CONTINENTAL AVE
- FARRELLY PL
- GEORGIAN CT N
- GEORGIAN RD
- HARDING RD
- HARDING TER
- JOHN GLENN RD
- KARY WAY
- MORRIS AVE
- MORRIS ST
- PROSPECT PL B
- ROSEMILT PL
- SAND HILL RD
- SPEEDWELL AVE
- SUNSET PL
- TIFFANY RD
- VALLEY VIEW DR
- WASHINGTON AVE.
- WASHINGTON PL
MORRIS TOWNSHIP
- ALTON DR
- AMES RD
- ARBOR WAY
- BEECHWOOD DR
- BENNINGTON RD
- BRADWAHL DR
- BRIANT AVE
- BROMLEIGH WAY
- BURNHAM PL
- BURNHAM RD
- CANFIELD RD
- CATALPA RD
- COLUMBIA RD
- CONCORD LA
- CONDICT ST
- CONNIE PL
- CRESTVIEW TER
- DEGAN LA
- DELMAR AVE
- EASLEY TER
- FAIRCHILD AVE
- FAIRFIELD DR
- FAIRFIELD DR E
- FAIRFIELD DR W
- FARMHOUSE LA
- FRASER LA
- GODET PL
- GREGORY AVE
- HATHAWAY RD
- HOFFMAN CT
- HOLLOWAY PL
- HUMPHREY RD
- JARDINE CT
- KENILWORTH RD
- KENNEDY RD
- LAKE RD
- LIDGERWOOD PL
- MACKENZIE RD
- MALCOLM ST
- MAX DR
- MESLAR RD
- MILL RD
- MORRIS PL
- NORMANDY BLVD
- NORMANDY BLVD E
- NORMANDY BLVD W
- NORMANDY PKY
- OAK LA
- OLD GLEN RD
- OLMSTEAD RD
- PEAR ST
- PINE TREE LA
- PITNEY PL
- PLYMOUTH RD
- PROSPECT PL
- RAYMOND RD
- RIDGEWOOD RD
- SANDER ST
- SHERMAN PL
- SOUTH ST
- SPEEDWELL AVE
- STEWART DR
- TURTLE RD
- WASHINGTON AVE
- WATNONG RD
- WHITNEY AVE
- WOODLAND AVE
- WOODSIDE RD
- YORKE RD
MORRIS PLAINS
- SHERMAN AVE
What to Expect:
Hydrant flushing typically does not interrupt your water service, however, you may notice a temporary drop in water pressure while crews are working in your area – this is normal.
There is a possibility that your water will be temporarily discolored, but this does not pose any health hazard.
However, iron (red water) and manganese (black water) may be stirred up within the system during the flushing procedures. If you see red or black tinted water, simply let the water run until it runs clear.
Tips:
- Avoid running your tap water and using the washing machine or dishwasher while crews are flushing your area. This will reduce the chance of pulling discolored water into your home.
- If discolored water occurs, run the cold water for a few minutes until it clears. This will allow the sediment to work its way out of your pipe.
- Check for discolored water and wait until the water runs clear before using the washing machine as discoloration in water may stain your clothes. NOTE: If your laundry does become stained, do not put your laundry into the dryer. Re-wash laundry immediately and add a rust remover.
- Slight discoloration might linger for a few hours. This discoloration affects the appearance of the water and does not affect water quality. No health hazards are associated with discolored water from hydrant flushing.
- If water pressure or water volume seems low after flushing has been completed, check your faucet screens (aerators) for trapped particles.
