Two More Days: Restaurant Week in Morristown April 25 – 29

Morristown Partnership

Two More Days of Delicious Deals!

Over 30 businesses are participating in the upcoming 2022 Morristown Restaurant Week.

Browse special menu options below:

The twelfth installment of Morristown, NJs highly anticipated showcase of dining venues begins April 25 through April 29.

Restaurant Week businesses will offer special events, coupons, prix fixe menus for lunch and/or dinner and special promotions.

Look out for the 2022 Morristown Restaurant Week window decal and posters at participating businesses.

Participating Restaurants & Special Promotions include:

1776 By David Burke , 67 East Park Place

, 67 East Park Place Amanti Vino , 60 A South Street

, 60 A South Street Beenie’s Ice Cream , 38 Morris Street

, 38 Morris Street Cambridge Wines , 10 Lafayette Avenue

, 10 Lafayette Avenue Chef Fredy’s Table , 78 Speedwell Avenue

, 78 Speedwell Avenue Clean Juice , 68 South Street

, 68 South Street Cluck U Chicken , 162 South Street

, 162 South Street Edible Arrangements , 4 Wilmot Street, Unit 4A

, 4 Wilmot Street, Unit 4A The Famished Frog, Legends Sports Bar, & Hops Craft Beer Bar , 18 Washington Street

, 18 Washington Street Fig & Lily Garden , 2 Cattano Avenue

, 2 Cattano Avenue The Grand Café , 42 Washington Street

, 42 Washington Street Grasshopper off the Green , 41 Morris Street

, 41 Morris Street Green Point Juicery , 28 Speedwell Avenue

, 28 Speedwell Avenue Guerriero’s , 90 South Street

, 90 South Street Horseshoe Tavern , 36 Speedwell Avenue

, 36 Speedwell Avenue Hyatt Regency Morristown , 3 Speedwell Avenue

, 3 Speedwell Avenue Iron Bar , 5 South Street

, 5 South Street Luna Café , 20 South Street

, 20 South Street Marjan Fine Persian Grill , 84 Speedwell Avenue

, 84 Speedwell Avenue Ming II , 3 Speedwell Avenue

, 3 Speedwell Avenue NOM Mexican Table + Tequila Bar , 67-71 Morris Street

, 67-71 Morris Street The Office Tavern Grill , 3 South Street

, 3 South Street Pierogies House , 145 Morris Street

, 145 Morris Street Playa Bowls of Morristown , 44 Speedwell Avenue

, 44 Speedwell Avenue Pomodoro Ristorante and Pizzeria , 125 Morris Street

, 125 Morris Street Revolution Gastropub , 9 South Street

, 9 South Street Roots Steakhouse , 40 West Park Place

, 40 West Park Place South + Pine American Eatery , 90 South Street

, 90 South Street Stirling Tavern , 150 South Street

, 150 South Street Sushi Lounge , 12 Schuyler Place

, 12 Schuyler Place Tito’s Burritos & Wings , 26 Washington Street

, 26 Washington Street Town Bar + Kitchen, 80 Elm Street

Morristown Partnership is also hosting a month-long Gift Certificate Giveaway throughout April sponsored by 40North Restaurant Group and Morristown Airport beginning on April 1st.

Each week 5 winners will be announced via social media to receive $100 in Morristown Partnership Gift Certificates, as well as varying bonus gift certificates from Morristown Businesses.

Winners will be selected at random from posted social media content meeting the entry requirements outlined below.

At the conclusion of Restaurant Week, one lucky participant from all social media entries throughout the month will be selected at random to win $500 in Morristown Partnership Gift Certificates.

To enter the contest:

Dine-in or take-out at a Morristown restaurant, or purchase items from a Morristown eatery – all Morristown locations above are eligible (hold on to your proof of purchase/receipt) Post a picture of your meal or food item – same week of purchase only – on Facebook and/or Instagram (story and/or feed posts accepted Tag or mention the business where the meal or food item came from and tag the Morristown Partnership on Facebook @MorristownPartnership or Instagram @downtownMorristown.

Important Reminders about the contest:

Social media profiles must be set to public for Morristown Partnership to see your post

Follow Morristown Partnership on Facebook @MorristownPartnership and Instagram @downtownmorristown

Photo entries are valid the week of your purchase – Monday to Friday – entries will NOT be accepted after 5 PM on Friday; this timeline will be strictly enforced

Weekly winners will be selected at random and announced on the Morristown Partnership Facebook and Instagram stories on the following Monday; winners will also be notified via direct messaging

Proof of purchase (receipt with date/time stamp) will be required in order to be eligible to win

Get excited to taste the best of Morristown April 25 – 29! Will you be participating in Morristown’s 2022 Restaurant Week? Let us know in the comments.

Browse the menus and special offers in the gallery below.

Higher resolution posters available at Morristown Minute.

-

