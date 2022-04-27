Morristown, NJ

Two More Days: Restaurant Week in Morristown April 25 – 29

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZB0AZ_0fCSqtqR00
Morristown Partnership

Two More Days of Delicious Deals!

Over 30 businesses are participating in the upcoming 2022 Morristown Restaurant Week.

Browse special menu options below:

The twelfth installment of Morristown, NJs highly anticipated showcase of dining venues begins April 25 through April 29.

Over 30 businesses are participating in the upcoming 2022 Morristown Restaurant Week.

Restaurant Week businesses will offer special events, coupons, prix fixe menus for lunch and/or dinner and special promotions.

Look out for the 2022 Morristown Restaurant Week window decal and posters at participating businesses.

Participating Restaurants & Special Promotions include:

  • 1776 By David Burke, 67 East Park Place
  • Amanti Vino, 60 A South Street
  • Beenie’s Ice Cream, 38 Morris Street
  • Cambridge Wines, 10 Lafayette Avenue
  • Chef Fredy’s Table, 78 Speedwell Avenue
  • Clean Juice, 68 South Street
  • Cluck U Chicken, 162 South Street
  • Edible Arrangements, 4 Wilmot Street, Unit 4A
  • The Famished Frog, Legends Sports Bar, & Hops Craft Beer Bar, 18 Washington Street
  • Fig & Lily Garden, 2 Cattano Avenue
  • The Grand Café, 42 Washington Street
  • Grasshopper off the Green, 41 Morris Street
  • Green Point Juicery, 28 Speedwell Avenue
  • Guerriero’s, 90 South Street
  • Horseshoe Tavern, 36 Speedwell Avenue
  • Hyatt Regency Morristown, 3 Speedwell Avenue
  • Iron Bar, 5 South Street
  • Luna Café, 20 South Street
  • Marjan Fine Persian Grill, 84 Speedwell Avenue
  • Ming II, 3 Speedwell Avenue
  • NOM Mexican Table + Tequila Bar, 67-71 Morris Street
  • The Office Tavern Grill, 3 South Street
  • Pierogies House, 145 Morris Street
  • Playa Bowls of Morristown, 44 Speedwell Avenue
  • Pomodoro Ristorante and Pizzeria, 125 Morris Street
  • Revolution Gastropub, 9 South Street
  • Roots Steakhouse, 40 West Park Place
  • South + Pine American Eatery, 90 South Street
  • Stirling Tavern, 150 South Street
  • Sushi Lounge, 12 Schuyler Place
  • Tito’s Burritos & Wings, 26 Washington Street
  • Town Bar + Kitchen, 80 Elm Street

Morristown Partnership is also hosting a month-long Gift Certificate Giveaway throughout April sponsored by 40North Restaurant Group and Morristown Airport beginning on April 1st.

Each week 5 winners will be announced via social media to receive $100 in Morristown Partnership Gift Certificates, as well as varying bonus gift certificates from Morristown Businesses.

Winners will be selected at random from posted social media content meeting the entry requirements outlined below.

At the conclusion of Restaurant Week, one lucky participant from all social media entries throughout the month will be selected at random to win $500 in Morristown Partnership Gift Certificates.

To enter the contest:

  1. Dine-in or take-out at a Morristown restaurant, or purchase items from a Morristown eatery – all Morristown locations above are eligible (hold on to your proof of purchase/receipt)
  2. Post a picture of your meal or food item – same week of purchase only – on Facebook and/or Instagram (story and/or feed posts accepted
  3. Tag or mention the business where the meal or food item came from and tag the Morristown Partnership on Facebook @MorristownPartnership or Instagram @downtownMorristown.

Important Reminders about the contest:

  • Social media profiles must be set to public for Morristown Partnership to see your post
  • Follow Morristown Partnership on Facebook @MorristownPartnership and Instagram @downtownmorristown
  • Photo entries are valid the week of your purchase – Monday to Friday – entries will NOT be accepted after 5 PM on Friday; this timeline will be strictly enforced
  • Weekly winners will be selected at random and announced on the Morristown Partnership Facebook and Instagram stories on the following Monday; winners will also be notified via direct messaging
  • Proof of purchase (receipt with date/time stamp) will be required in order to be eligible to win

Get excited to taste the best of Morristown April 25 – 29! Will you be participating in Morristown’s 2022 Restaurant Week? Let us know in the comments.

Browse the menus and special offers in the gallery below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FBCpc_0fCSqtqR00
Morristown Partnership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IUaL8_0fCSqtqR00
Morristown Partnership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nhwif_0fCSqtqR00
Morristown Partnership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RbbYv_0fCSqtqR00
Morristown Partnership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FLLyx_0fCSqtqR00
Morristown Partnership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tkEUU_0fCSqtqR00
Morristown Partnership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fTnVa_0fCSqtqR00
Morristown Partnership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YP4no_0fCSqtqR00
Morristown Partnership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GMvkf_0fCSqtqR00
Morristown Partnership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nR02X_0fCSqtqR00
Morristown Partnership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Cy0n_0fCSqtqR00
Morristown Partnership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BjYry_0fCSqtqR00
Morristown Partnership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ufgkR_0fCSqtqR00
Morristown Partnership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=242sgD_0fCSqtqR00
Morristown Partnership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SH6Qk_0fCSqtqR00
Morristown Partnership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C5WXP_0fCSqtqR00
Morristown Partnership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0va9pg_0fCSqtqR00
Morristown Partnership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GlpiV_0fCSqtqR00
Morristown Partnership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3obQ6I_0fCSqtqR00
Morristown Partnership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ja95U_0fCSqtqR00
Morristown Partnership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CKfot_0fCSqtqR00
Morristown Partnership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZpRN0_0fCSqtqR00
Morristown Partnership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OjJmZ_0fCSqtqR00
Morristown Partnership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zs3yD_0fCSqtqR00
Morristown Partnership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rL6av_0fCSqtqR00
Morristown Partnership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BxXMd_0fCSqtqR00
Morristown Partnership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OfrNh_0fCSqtqR00
Morristown Partnership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27XO4z_0fCSqtqR00
Morristown Partnership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PD3rk_0fCSqtqR00
Morristown Partnership

Higher resolution posters available at Morristown Minute.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more local and state updates!

-

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# restaurants# business# community# food# events

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
2337 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Morristown, NJ

Movie Stars Will Need a Permit To Shoot in Morristown

On Tuesday, April 26, the Town of Morristown Town Council unanimously introduced an ordinance to regulate filming in the town of Morristown. Morristown has become a popular location for the film industry, stars like Patrick Dempsey, Morgan Freeman, and John Bianco all filmed scenes in Morristown last year.

Read full story
Trenton, NJ

First Lady Murphy Partners with Ireland’s Centre for Maternal and Child Health to Improve Equality of Childbirth in NJ

New Jersey Economic Development Authority & Irish Centre for Maternal and Child Health Research Partner to Advance First Lady Tammy Murphy’s Nurture NJ Initiative. New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy and the Chief Executive Officer of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) visited the Irish Centre for Maternal and Child Health Research (known as INFANT) on Tuesday.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Morristown Weather Forecast for Thursday, April 28 - Monday, May 2

Your Morristown, NJ weather forecast. What to expect when you step outside. A high of 57° today (4/27/2022) and mostly cloudy throughout. Read on for a complete five-day weather forecast for Morristown, NJ.

Read full story

Warriors Welcome Peer Support Group via Zoom

Veteran Support Group, 1st and 3rd Fridays of the Month at 6:00 PM via Zoom. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly one in five U.S. adults live with mental illness (46.6 million as of 2017).

Read full story
Glen Rock, NJ

Ireland's Applegreen Invests $126M to Upgrade NJ On-Highway Service Plazas

Governor Murphy is on a four-day economic mission trip in Ireland. The governor recently announced that Applegreen, an Irish-founded on-highway service provider, will relocate its Travel Plaza Headquarters to Glen Rock, NJ.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Swatting on the Rise in Morris County, New Jersey

'Swatting,' a prank that went viral around 2008, involves making a fake 911 call for the purpose of producing a response akin to that of a SWAT team. I know, it sounds incredibly stupid.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

Toxic Metals Found in Turf at Schools and Athletic Facilities

In response to reader questions following the article titled, “Health Hazards in New Jersey Schools,” Morristown Minute further investigated the human health impacts of artificial turf fields.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

National Infant Immunization Week, April 24-30

Nation Infant Immunization Week is from April 24 to 30 this year. The NJDEP joins local healthcare organizations to get children up to date with their vaccinations. The New Jersey Department of Health reported that childhood immunizations have decreased during the pandemic.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

NJ Transit Announces New Service and Sustainability Programs for Earth Day

From the all-electric bus program to the development of NJ Transit’s sustainability plan, there are big changes coming to all NJT services. As part of the 10-Year Strategic Plan from New Jersey Transit, the agency has created its first-ever Sustainability Plan that aims to reduce its carbon footprint and better care for the planet.

Read full story

Made in NJ by NJ, ‘As They Made Us’ Film Debut

The dramatic comedy “As They Made Us,” produced entirely in New Jersey, debuted in theaters and VOD on April 8th. North Jersey locations set the scene for the newly released dramatic comedy “As They Made Us,” the story of a recently divorced mom trying to make peace with her dysfunctional family while taking a second chance at love.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Today: Potential for Discolored Water from Hydrant Flushing in Morristown, Morris Plains, and Morris Township

Water Main Flushing Starts Today 4/25 8am - 4pm, continues through 4/29. The SMCMUA will be performing routine hydrant maintenance and flushing on the streets in and around Morristown between April 25 to 29, between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

NJDEP Identifies Common Health Hazards in New Jersey Schools

New Jersey has over 18,000 known contaminated sites under remediation and tens of thousands of additional sites that completed or are still in the process of cleaning up. Some of our state’s public schools sit on or near these contaminated sites.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

$6.6 Million for 16 Electric Vehicles

Murphy administration announces $6.6 million in electric vehicle funds to “offset the cost” of 16 electric vehicles that include garbage and dump trucks, and ambulances. New Jersey has been investing heavily in an all-electric vehicle future. On Thursday, April 21, 2022, the Murphy administration announced an additional $6.6 million dollar investment in electric vehicles.

Read full story
2 comments

Main Street NJ Transformation Grants: Improve Appearance, Quality of Life, and Local Commerce

Nearly $1 million from the NJ DCA aims to improve the appearance, quality of life, and local commerce within main street NJ districts. The New Jersey Department of Community Affair (DCA) this week announced the award of $987,176 to 14 main street districts within several counties in NJ.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

$15 Million Investment Aims to Combat Climate Change in NJ Communities

Blue & Green Carbon Grant Program Aims to Restore Coastal, Woodland, and Urban Ecosystems. A new $15 million investment in nature-based infrastructure aims to help fight climate change in New Jersey communities.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

Anti-Hate Crime Initiative Follows Series of Violent Assaults on Members of Orthodox Jewish Community

U.S. Attorney Sellinger announced NJs participation in the anti-hate crime outreach program United Against Hate following a series of violent attacks on members of the Orthodox Jewish Community.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Extreme Precipitation Projection Tool Helps Prepare for Climate Change

The NJ Department of Environmental Protection has launched an online tool to help communities better understand and respond to extreme precipitation events across the state. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection announced on 4/19 the launch of an online precipitation projection tool.

Read full story

Update: Mandatory Boil Water Advisory for Green Brook, Martinsville, Warren Township, and Watchung

APRIL 20, 2022 – As a result of the loss of water pressure from a water main leak at the intersection of Mountain Blvd. and Mt. Bethel Road in Warren Township, New Jersey American Water has issued a mandatory boil water advisory to customers within the following communities:

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Department of Agriculture, DEP Allow Controlled Open Burns to Protect Crops

NJ Department of Agriculture to allow open burns from April 20, through Wednesday, May 4. With the state expected to experience colder spring temperatures, the Department of Environmental Protection has agreed with NJDA Secretary Douglas Fisher’s request to allow farmers to do controlled open burning or use specialized torches known as smudge pots to protect flowering crops from damage beginning today, April 20, through Wednesday, May 4.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy