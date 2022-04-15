Morristown Weather Forecast - Saturday, April 16 - Wednesday, April 20

What to expect when you step outside. Your 5-day weather forecast for Morristown, NJ.

It feels like the official start of spring, and maybe even summer! We've had some warm weather and a few severe thunderstorms. Here's what to expect for the next five days when you step outside in Morristown, NJ.

Today, 4/15/2022, a high of 68 degrees by 4 PM and clear throughout the day. Get outside and enjoy the nice weather if you can!

Weather outlook for Saturday, April 16 - Wednesday, April 20

Saturday, April 16

Rain in the evening and overnight - possible around 10 PM. Mostly overcast throughout the day. Reaching the highest temperatures around 2 PM.

High: 69° Low: 40° with a 77% chance of rain with 10 mph winds from the SW.

Sunday, April 17

Partly cloudy throughout the day. Warmest part of the day around 4 PM coincides with the heaviest cloud cover. Clear in the early morning before 9 AM and clouds will clear up once more by 8 PM. Dry throughout the day.

High: 52° Low: 37° with a 40% chance of rain with 10 mph winds from the NW.

Monday, April 18

Rain in the late evening and overnight, starting around 10 PM. Clear in the morning, clouds will roll in around 10/11 AM. Warmest part of the day is around 2 PM.

High: 54° Low: 46° with a 79% chance of rain with 7 mph winds from the SE.

Tuesday, April 19

Light rain in the morning until around 11 AM. Mostly cloudy through the afternoon and evening, clearing up around 10 PM. Warmest part of the day is around 2 PM.

High: 53° Low: 40° with a 95% chance of rain with 10 mph winds from the W.

Wednesday, April 20

Clear throughout the day. Some light cloud cover from 4 PM into the night. Warmest part of the day at 4 PM.

High: 60° Low: 42° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 7 mph winds from the WNW.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.

