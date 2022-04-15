Recreational Cannabis Sales Begin April 21 in NJ

Recreational cannabis sales will be given the approval to begin at 13 dispensary locations throughout NJ on Thursday, April 21.

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission will issue licenses to seven alternative treatment centers (ATCs), with 13 store locations, to begin recreational cannabis sales starting on Thursday, April 21.

The seven alternative treatment centers (ATCs), or medical dispensaries, that were granted an expansion into recreational sales include:

Acreage CCF New Jersey, LLC Ascend New Jersey Columbia Care Curaleaf NJ, II, Inc GTI New Jersey (Green Thumb Industries) TerrAscend Verano

Adults 21 years and older will be able to purchase cannabis and cannabis products without a medical card.

“This is an exciting time for New Jersey,” said New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission executive director Jeff Brown. “New Jerseyans voted overwhelmingly to have access to adult-use cannabis and it is now here. I am very proud of the work the Commission has done over the past year to open the market. We have been intentional and deliberate to do everything in our power to set the market on good footing to start.”

These seven ATCs will be required to meet certain social equity standards.

Medicinal cannabis companies approved for expansion into the recreational market will be assessed on diversity in hiring and management, involvement with community programs, support of new local businesses, and the percentage of minority-owned vendors or suppliers contracted.

The results of the assessments for each dispensary will be posted and updated regularly on the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission’s website.

“We know that drug prohibition laws have through history disproportionately impacted Black and Brown communities – and continue to do so,” said Wesley McWhite III, NJ-CRC’s director of Diversity and Inclusion, who will be responsible for ensuring that the ATCs licensed for recreational use comply with the Act. “A socially equitable cannabis market will have substantial representation of those communities in employment and in ownership and these companies that have been benefitting from the market for the past 12 years – and are now expanding into the lucrative recreational space – have a role in helping to accomplish that. Making the standards and the grades public ensures customers, stakeholders, advocates, and the general public have a clear picture of the equity and diversity efforts in the New Jersey market.”

A full list of locations opening on April 21 will be posted on the NJ-CRC website as soon as each ATC confirms the date on which they will begin operations.

Updates soon to come.

