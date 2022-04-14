NJ Transit to Offer Fare Card to Modernize Payment

Morristown, NJ

NJ Transit’s fare modernization program will create an NJ Transit fare card to provide customers with a faster, improved customer experience.

The New Jersey Transit Board of Directors announced on April 13, 2022, that they have taken the next step in the future of the NJ Transit fare card as part of the Fare Modernization Program.

NJ Transit is taking steps to update its fare payment technology and offer additional payment options including the NJ Transit fare card.

This initiative is a goal of the NJ Transit 2030 10-year strategic plan, which seeks to reduce cash and paper-based tickets while providing customers with quick, easy, and convenient ways to pay.

On April 13, 2022, the Board of Directors approved a contract to secure the required stock of cards which will become the NJ Transit fare cards during a later phase of the modernization process.

“This is the next step in a complete modernization of NJ TRANSIT’s fare collection system where we have already deployed new technology such as handheld mobile devices for train crews, new onboard bus validators, and upgraded Ticket Vending Machines,” said New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ TRANSIT Board Chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti. “All of these methods include ‘contactless’ fare payment options, which have proven especially welcome and popular with customers returning to our system as we emerge from the pandemic.”

The future account-based payment option will be utilized across all modes of public transit including parking.

Additionally, NJ Transit will expand the sale of the NJ Transit fare card through a statewide retail network to provide customers increased access to the new fare card and the ability to load transit fare products and fare value to their accounts through various payment methods including cash.

Currently, NJ Transit sells customer tickets from Ticket Vending Machines and Ticket Office Machines located throughout NJ, NY, and PA, and also offers tickets through the NJ Transit mobile app.

The approximately $2.5 million contract with the company Giesecke+Devrient of Munich, Germany for the purchase of MIFARE DESFire Fare Card stock includes labor, equipment, card packaging, shipping, and materials necessary to supply fare card stock to NJ TRANSIT.

This is just one phase of NJ Transit’s larger Fare Modernization program which also includes new onboard ticket validators on buses, handheld validators for train crews, and activating the new NJ Transit fare cards.

NJ TRANSIT has already completed the installation of 558 new Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) throughout the system which offer faster transaction times and accepts contactless payment options and mobile wallet applications. New displays on the TVMs provide customers with important travel information and advisories.

