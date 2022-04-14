NJ Executive Order Clarifies Vaccine Requirements for Healthcare Workers

Governor Murphy signed Executive Order No. 294 clarifying vaccine requirements for covered workers in health care and high-risk congregate settings.

Governor Phil Murphy today signed Executive Order No. 294, clarifying that vaccination requirements for covered workers at health care and high-risk congregate settings under Executive Order No. 283 include only one booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and that a second booster dose is not required.

A covered worker is considered “up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations” if they have received a primary series, which consists of either a 2-dose series of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine or a single dose COVID-19 vaccine and the first booster dose for which they are eligible, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



“Even though it is not required, I encourage New Jerseyans who the CDC has advised would benefit from their second booster to roll up their sleeves and give themselves an added dose of defense against COVID-19, like I did yesterday," said Governor Murphy. “The numbers here in New Jersey and from around the nation are clear – getting boosted is directly linked to less-severe COVID-19 symptoms and illness and far lower rates of hospitalization and death. Our steadfast vaccination efforts have effectively lowered the risk we face in New Jersey, and as we navigate the path to normalcy, we must continue to do all we can to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities.”



Covered health care settings and covered high-risk congregate settings must maintain a policy pursuant to Executive Order No. 283 that requires covered workers to provide adequate proof that they are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations.

For a copy of Executive Order No. 294, click here

