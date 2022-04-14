No Tax Rate Increase for Morris County Budget

Morris County's 2022 Budget

The budget prioritizes health and human services, economic development, investments in education, and improving infrastructure in the county.

Morris County’s 2022 Budget was adopted last night (4/13) by the Board of County Commissioners, who held the tax rate stable for another year while expanding funding for public safety and health, infrastructure projects, human services, education, and economic development.

“Our 2022 Budget provides the high level of services Morris County residents have come to expect, especially since the pandemic hit, yet it also delivers the type of fiscal prudence demanded by tax-paying families dealing with historic inflation in America. This is the third consecutive year we have prevented an increase in the county tax rate. Still, we were able to increase spending on public health and public safety,” said Commissioner Deborah Smith, a member of the Board of Commissioners’ Budget Committee.

The $331.1 million 2022 Budget includes a $62.5 million Capital Spending Plan for the calendar year, which will be offset by $30.4 million in grants.

Additionally, the budget buffers the county against unforeseeable economic changes by anticipating a $57.9 million fund balance.

That balance marks a $1.7 million increase over last year, solidifying Morris County’s AAA Bond rating which the county has held for 46 years.

“Maintaining our AAA standing is important to every resident because it enables our towns and school districts, as well as the county, to borrow funds for our important infrastructure projects at the best possible finance rates, saving everyone money in both the short and long term,” said Commissioner Deputy Director John Krickus, Chair of the Board’s Budget Committee.

The 2022 spending plan also includes an estimated $34.3 million in educational, cultural, and economic development incentives, and dedicates $68.3 million to public safety programs and another $36.6 million toward health and human services programs.

“Community-based human service initiatives, such as programs for mental health and drug addiction treatment, along with senior nutrition programs, veteran services and even employment training, are heavily supported by this budget,” said Commissioner Kathryn DeFillippo, a member of the budget committee.

The budget includes Morris County’s contribution to the $24.8 million creation of the Morris County Vocational School District’s new Career Training Center at the County College of Morris in Randolph.

The two-story, 45,940 square-foot building will be financed by $6.2 million from Morris County and $18.6 million from the state under the Securing Our Children’s Future (SOCF) Bond Act.

The Center has the potential to add 500 more students to the school district, providing them with skills and training for future careers while expanding the diversity of the county’s workforce.

Community Investments from the 2022 Budget

Among the educational, cultural, and economic development incentives included in the 2022 Budget are:

$18.9 million to support the County College of Morris, Morris County Vocational School District, the Rutgers Cooperative Extension, and the Morris County Superintendent of Schools Office

$8.9 million to support the 20,394-acre Morris County Park System

$5.7 million for the Morris County Library and Morris County Heritage Commission

$816,000 for Economic Development and Tourism

Infrastructure Investments

The $62.5 million Capital Spending Plan prioritizes road resurfacing with $14 million appropriated for work on 25.6 miles of road in 15 towns.

Another $2.8 million is slated for intersection improvements, and $6.83 million is dedicated to bridge and culvert projects.

Road Resurfacing Projects Include:

2.5 miles of Park Avenue from Columbia Turnpike to Route 124 in Madison, Florham Park, and Morris Township

2.5 miles of Village Road in Harding Township

2.2 miles of Fairmount Road in Washington Township

2.2 miles of Green Pond Road in Rockaway and Jefferson townships

Intersection Improvements Include:

Boonton Avenue at Taylortown Road, Montville Township

Flanders Netcong Road and Main Street Intersection with Route 206, Mount Olive

Guide Rail Upgrades and Installations throughout the County

Bridge & Culvert Projects Include:

Dickson’s Mill Road Bridge in Harding Township

Hurd Street Bridge in Mine Hill Township

Pleasant Hill Road Bridge in Mount Olive

