Morris School District Performance Report 2020-21

The NJ Department of Education releases 2020-21 school performance reports. Here’s how Morris School District performed.

The New Jersey Department of Education (DOE) has made available online the state’s School Performance Reports for the 2020-2021 school year.

The pandemic had a significant impact on the way the NJ DOE was able to measure school performance and student achievement for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years. Some data published in previous years are not available for the 2020-21 School Performance Reports, such as student growth.

However, the reports still contain a wide variety of information such as student demographics, participation and performance on SAT/PSAT/ACT assessments, course participation (AP and IB courses), chronic absenteeism, discipline data, graduation rates, and district narratives.

The goal of publishing these school performance reports is to identify gaps in information and performance and continue to find ways to support the education of students through these difficult times.

“Despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are proud to continue to provide our school communities in New Jersey with a broad range of data,” said Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan, Acting Commissioner of Education. “These reports offer a wealth of information to start conversations and increase engagement about how schools are providing equitable educational opportunities to all students.”

Here you can find the full School Performance Reports on all school districts in the state.

NJ School Performance Report

How did Morris School District Perform?

Morris School District (for the 2020-21 school year) housed 5,379 students through grades PK-12.

The student-to-teacher ratio was 11:1, with the average teacher having 10.5 years of teaching experience.

16.9% of students were “English Learners” where English was not their first language, 14.3% of students have a disability, and 24.5% of students were “Economically Disadvantaged.”

Graduation/Dropout Rate:

Morris School District had a 4-year 2021 graduation rate of 90%, slightly below the statewide 4-year graduation rate of 90.6%.

NJ School Performance Report

The 2020-21 School Performance Report shows that Morris School District regularly delivers a 4-year graduation rate below that of the state.

In 2019, the 4-year graduation rate for Morris School District was 88.8% compared to a 90.6% 4-year graduation rate statewide.

Similarly, in 2020, Morris School District reported a 4-year graduation rate of 85.1% compared to a 91% 4-year graduation rate statewide.

Approximately 1% of NJ students statewide dropped out of school during grades 9-12 each year since 2019.

NJ School Performance Report

In Morris School District, the dropout rate is higher:

2018-19: 1.6%

2019-20: 1.4%

2020-21: 2.7%

NJ School Performance Report

Post-secondary enrollment

Statewide: 67.7%

Morris School District: 72.8%

Attendance

“Chronic absenteeism is defined as being absent for 10% or more of the days enrolled during the school year.”

NJ School Performance Report

College & Career Readiness

Information about participation and performance on the PSAT, SAT, and ACT exams comes directly from College Board and ACT.

NJ School Performance Report

Important note for 2020-21: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some national administrations of the SAT, PSAT, and ACT were canceled from spring 2020 through fall 2021. Additionally, some test centers had limited testing capacity. As a result, 2020-21 participation and performance results may have been affected and NJDOE recommends using caution in comparing results for 2020-21 to prior or future years.

NJ School Performance Report

NJ School Performance Report

For the full report on Morris School District click here

Higher resolution graphics available at Morristown Minute.

-

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more local and state updates!