Honda and Acura Models Hit by Y2K Bug that Resets Clocks 20 Years in the Past

You read that correctly. This unintentional glitch was likely due to a coding error and may auto-correct itself in August 2022.

If you own an older model Honda or Acura (like the Honda CRV I own), you may have noticed a very odd issue with your car’s digital clock.

On New Year’s Day, 2022, digital clocks in the older model Honda's and Acura’s encountered a bug that reset the clocks back twenty years to January 1, 2002, at 4:00 PM EST. Now, every time the car restarts, so do the clocks, right back to January 1, 2002, at 4:00 PM EST.

Thousands of Honda and Acura owners noticed the glitch, and their complaints can be found all over social media. Unfortunately, Honda says a fix could be months away.

So far, the glitch seems to only affect older model Honda and Acura vehicles with a navigation system. It is not clear exactly which years are affected, but most issues that have been reported come from models released from 2006 to 2014 in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

This “Y2K22” clock glitch problem affects all older model Honda and Acura’s in the same way – the date on the navigation system reverts to January 1, 2002, and displays a time, 4:00 PM EST, that is hours off (but accurate once a day, technically…).

Attempting to change the time and date doesn’t appear to work either, as the cars don’t seem to be able to save the time and date changes when a driver resets their clock.

A Honda spokesperson told The Verge, “American Honda is aware of a potential concern related to the clock display on certain older Acura and Honda models equipped with navigation systems. We are currently investigating the issue to determine possible countermeasures and have no additional details to share at this time.”

Some CR-V owners' forums online suggest that the problem will last from January to August 2022 and that the problem will “auto-correct” itself after this period.

Honda has not given an exact timeline for the remedy of this Y2K22 glitch but says they are actively working on a solution.

This isn’t the first time older Honda and Acura models have been affected by a strange “time-sensitive” problem. On August 16, 2017, the navigation systems on older Honda and Acura models failed completely and clocks were stuck at 0:00.

More information on this mysterious Y2K22 glitch to come.

