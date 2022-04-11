Morristown, NJ

Honda and Acura Models Hit by Y2K Bug that Resets Clocks 20 Years in the Past

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FgmNo_0f51iUgW00
Morristown Minute

You read that correctly. This unintentional glitch was likely due to a coding error and may auto-correct itself in August 2022.

-

If you own an older model Honda or Acura (like the Honda CRV I own), you may have noticed a very odd issue with your car’s digital clock.

On New Year’s Day, 2022, digital clocks in the older model Honda's and Acura’s encountered a bug that reset the clocks back twenty years to January 1, 2002, at 4:00 PM EST. Now, every time the car restarts, so do the clocks, right back to January 1, 2002, at 4:00 PM EST.

Thousands of Honda and Acura owners noticed the glitch, and their complaints can be found all over social media. Unfortunately, Honda says a fix could be months away.

So far, the glitch seems to only affect older model Honda and Acura vehicles with a navigation system. It is not clear exactly which years are affected, but most issues that have been reported come from models released from 2006 to 2014 in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

This “Y2K22” clock glitch problem affects all older model Honda and Acura’s in the same way – the date on the navigation system reverts to January 1, 2002, and displays a time, 4:00 PM EST, that is hours off (but accurate once a day, technically…).

Attempting to change the time and date doesn’t appear to work either, as the cars don’t seem to be able to save the time and date changes when a driver resets their clock.

A Honda spokesperson told The Verge, “American Honda is aware of a potential concern related to the clock display on certain older Acura and Honda models equipped with navigation systems. We are currently investigating the issue to determine possible countermeasures and have no additional details to share at this time.”

Some CR-V owners' forums online suggest that the problem will last from January to August 2022 and that the problem will “auto-correct” itself after this period.

Honda has not given an exact timeline for the remedy of this Y2K22 glitch but says they are actively working on a solution.

This isn’t the first time older Honda and Acura models have been affected by a strange “time-sensitive” problem. On August 16, 2017, the navigation systems on older Honda and Acura models failed completely and clocks were stuck at 0:00.

More information on this mysterious Y2K22 glitch to come.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more local and state updates!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cars# Y2K22# technology# business# lifestyle

Comments / 3

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
2290 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Morris County, NJ

No Tax Rate Increase for Morris County Budget

The budget prioritizes health and human services, economic development, investments in education, and improving infrastructure in the county. Morris County’s 2022 Budget was adopted last night (4/13) by the Board of County Commissioners, who held the tax rate stable for another year while expanding funding for public safety and health, infrastructure projects, human services, education, and economic development.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Get Paid in NYC for Videos of Idling Trucks

A New York City clean-air program allows citizens to report idling commercial vehicles for a cut of the fines. In as little as 3 minutes you could earn $87.50 or more. The Citizen Air Complaint Program awards citizens in NYC for reporting commercial trucks that are parked and idling for more than three minutes, or one minute if outside a school.

Read full story
Morris Plains, NJ

Morris Plains Officer Cleared in Shooting Fatality

A state grand jury has voted not to file criminal charges against Sergeant Christopher Cornine, of the Morris Plains Police Department, after the killing of Timothy O’Shea on July 14, 2020.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Chloramine Water Treatment in Morris County

On April 25, New Jersey American Water will resume using chloramines in water treatment plants that service customers in Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, and Union.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Morris School District Performance Report 2020-21

The NJ Department of Education releases 2020-21 school performance reports. Here’s how Morris School District performed. The New Jersey Department of Education (DOE) has made available online the state’s School Performance Reports for the 2020-2021 school year.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Small Business Grants Still Open

500-Plus Shop Owners Apply for Morris County Small Business Grants. Nearly 150 Being Approved While Program Remains Open to Applications. The Morris County Small Business Grant Program, launched on Valentine's Day, has garnered 518 applications to date from shop owners, service providers, nonprofits, and entrepreneurs, while nearly 150 of those small businesses are in the process of having their grants approved.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

New Jerseyans Offer Ideas in Celebration of 250th Anniversary of the U.S.A.

The 250th anniversary of the United States is just four years away, and New Jerseyans have been invited to offer their ideas for how to celebrate. The 250th anniversary of the United States is just four years away, and New Jerseyans are invited to offer their ideas for how the state should commemorate the date.

Read full story
4 comments
Morris County, NJ

Arrest Made in Morris Township Auto Thefts

Update: 18-year-old Male Arrested for Motor Vehicle Thefts. Morris County Prosecutor's Office on 4/8/2022, announced the arrest of Raymond Branch, 18, of Newark, New Jersey. On August 15, 2021, the Mountain Lakes Police Department responded to the report of a 2017 black Maserati Ghibli stolen from a residence.

Read full story
East Rutherford, NJ

Shooting at American Dream Mall, East Rutherford, NJ

One Person Shot in Chest Twice at American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, NJ on Thursday Night. NJ police are investigating a shooting that took place at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, NJ Thursday night at approximately 5:50 PM.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Deadline to Change Political Affiliation April 13

In dealings with the MVC, some may have inadvertently changed their political party affiliation. Now they have until April 13 to make changes. This week, the Morris County Board of Elections reminded residents of the approaching deadline to change their political affiliation to participate in their new party’s Primary Election on June 7.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Your Morristown weather forecast for Saturday, April 9 - Wednesday, April 13

5-day weather forecast for Morristown, NJ. What to expect when you step outside. We had some crazy thunderstorms in Morristown Thursday night into early Friday. However, Friday is turning into a beautiful day with clear skies and sunny as of 9 AM.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Three NY Men Charged with Kidnapping New Jersey Man

Three New York men were charged, Thursday, April 7, 2022, with conspiring to kidnap and hold for ransom a Fort Lee resident. Fa Deng, 42, of Staten Island, New York, and Albert Ferrelli, 50, and Chiahao Lee, 30, both of Queens, New York, are charged with conspiring to commit kidnapping. The three men appeared before a judge in Newark federal court Thursday and were detained.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

NJ Transit Begins Construction on Portal North Bridge

April 7, 2022 - Governor Phil Murphy and NJ TRANSIT today announced the issuance of the “Notice to Proceed” on the new Portal North Bridge project. The bridge, which is part of the larger Gateway Program, will improve the capacity and reliability of rail travel between New Jersey and New York City.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

The Bud Bus, Free Weed in Morristown?

On 4/2/2022, The Bud Bus was parked in front of Tiff’s Grill and Ale House in Morris Plains, NJ giving away “free weed” with purchases of “other” items. Recreational cannabis has yet to find its legal way to New Jerseyans, but a popup, food truck-like service is skirting around the law to provide recreational weed to customers.

Read full story
9 comments
Morristown, NJ

NJ State Employees Will Work From Home

Today, 4/6/2022, the NJ Civil Services Commission voted to approve a pilot program to test the effectiveness of allowing some state employees to work from home. The New Jersey Civil Services Commission voted to approve a pilot program enabling State of New Jersey departments and authorities to establish a “telework program” for employees.

Read full story
31 comments
Morristown, NJ

NJ FinLit - a Free Online Financial Wellness Platform for New Jersey Residents

New Online Financial Literacy Platform Launched by the NJ Treasury Provides Personalized Resources and Tools for NJ Residents Across the Socio-Economic Spectrum. Today, on CNBC's Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow. event, Governor Murphy announced that the New Jersey Department of the Treasury has launched NJ FinLit, a free financial wellness platform for NJ residents.

Read full story
Denville, NJ

‘The Home’ Starring Pete Davidson Wraps On Set In Denville, NJ

Principal photography wraps on “The Home,” starring Pete Davidson, in Denville, Elizabeth, and Nutley, NJ. The shuttered Saint Francis Residential Community in Denville will star alongside Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson, in the Miramax horror thriller The Home, just wrapping in New Jersey.

Read full story
Bergen County, NJ

NJ Vs. Hexcel: Groundwater Contamination Lawsuit

New Jersey State announced on 4 April that the DEP has filed a suit against a Connecticut-based chemical company for contaminating groundwater at its site in Bergen County. On April 4, 2022, New Jersey’s acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Commissioner of Environmental Protection announced that the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has filed a lawsuit against a Connecticut-based chemical company.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

NJ Plastic Bag Ban Takes Effect Next Month, May 4

New Jersey’s new law, preventing some stores and restaurants from offering single-use plastic bags and foam products, takes effect May 4, 2022. On April 4, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette issued a statement reminding the public of the approaching plastic and foam ban.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy