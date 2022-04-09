Morris County Small Business Grants Still Open

MorrisCountyNJ.gov

500-Plus Shop Owners Apply for Morris County Small Business Grants. Nearly 150 Being Approved While Program Remains Open to Applications

The Morris County Small Business Grant Program, launched on Valentine's Day, has garnered 518 applications to date from shop owners, service providers, nonprofits, and entrepreneurs, while nearly 150 of those small businesses are in the process of having their grants approved.

Most applications heading for final approval will provide each of the qualified businesses and nonprofits a maximum grant amount of $15,000.

While the remaining applications are still being reviewed, the program remains open to new applications. Businesses, as well as non-profits, are urged to take advantage of the grant offer. There is no cost to apply.

Apply Now by Clicking Here!

The Morris County Board of County Commissioners has committed $10 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) toward the program, which is designed to provide grants of up to $15,000 to reimburse small businesses and nonprofit organizations for specific pandemic recovery expenses.

The expenses must have been incurred on or after March 3, 2021 – a timeline established under ARPA guidelines.

The Small Business Grant Program eligibility requirements include, but are not limited to:

The business has 25 or fewer full-time employees (or equivalent)

In operation since Jan. 1, 2019

Located within Morris County

Less than $5 million in sales/revenue

Proof of a decline in sales/increased expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Read the Qualifications & Apply

Federal guidelines covering the grant program will determine exactly which expenses qualify for coverage under the grant program and which applications may be approved.

The grants are capped at $15,000 per applicant. However, business owners and nonprofits are encouraged to submit applications that include all costs they believe may qualify for the grant, even if the total amount of a single claim exceeds $15,000.

A final review may determine that some costs submitted for consideration are not covered under the program guidelines. However, by submitting all expenses that may qualify, applicants increase the possibility of getting the maximum amount of grant dollars possible.

-

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more local and state updates!